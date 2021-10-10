the-10-most-watched-series-of-the-week-(10/10/2021)

Many people take advantage of the arrival of October to launch a new themed marathon. Hitchhiking close to Halloween, the month of witches becomes the perfect excuse for folks to venture into horror or darker-themed stories. And the ranking of the most watched series of the week already makes it very clear how much this is true. Despite the phenomenon Round 6 still resonating and everyone talking about the deadly games of this South Korean story, horror-themed productions gained ground and stood out in our weekly rankings. In addition to The Walking Dead and American Horror Story, which already have a captive place on the list,Midnight Mass arrives to show that Netflix knows very well how to create a scary story like no one else. Another highlight that appears by The first time here is Foundation, an exclusive Apple TV+ series inspired by the work of Isaac Asimov. In addition to being science-fiction as we haven’t seen it for a long time, the premiere shows an increase in popularity of streaming productions from the Apple of Cupertino. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! It is worth remembering that there is still no official tool to measure the audience of movies in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is to from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and what streaming content is available on. So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of what were the most watched series of the week in Brazil. 10. Dragon Ball Z Dragon Bal Z is a timeless phenomenon. Although the series ended nearly 15 years ago and rerun to exhaustion by several broadcasters in Brazil, it continues to be watched with an absurd frequency by Brazilians. No matter how much time passes, Goku’s saga continues to be the true owner of the hearts of the tupiniquin otakus. For those who have never watched the anime, the story is quite simple: a group of warriors ultra-powerful fight to protect Earth from alien invasions. With each new saga, some threat appears to try to dominate or destroy the world and Goku and company solve everything based on punch, kick and special powers. The great charm is in the humor that is built around it all thanks to very charismatic characters. You can watch Dragon Ball Z at Oldflix.

Kamehameha! The 11 most memorable episodes of Dragon Ball

9. Y: The Last Man

Following the series formula in a post-apocalyptic world, Y: The Last Man leaves out zombies and other deadly threats to bet on a slightly different setting. In the story, a virus quickly spreads across the planet, but it only affects individuals with the Y chromosome — that is, only men are victims of the disease.

Thus, only women survive and need to reorganize society. And the plot begins just when we find out that a single man survived and now he will need to deal with this new reality.

Inspired by a very successful comic, Y : The Last Man is exclusive to Star+.

8. Only Murders on the Building

With extremely charismatic characters, Only Murders in the Building is one of Star+’s biggest hits on its debut in Brazil. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy tells the story of three strangers who find themselves involved in a crime in the middle of New York. After the mysterious death of a neighbor, they need to incarnate the detectives and find out what happened.

The highlight here is the actors’ chemistry, which makes this mixture somewhat unusual Casting works so well that it snags the viewer episode by episode.

Only Murders in the Building is an exclusive series do Star+.

7. The Walking Dead

THE 15 The second and final season of The Walking Dead arrived together with the Star+, which means fans are marathoning this zombie-ridden, post-apocalyptic world to bid farewell to all the characters they’ve grown to love over the past decade. The survivors’ saga is coming to an end and the big question is who will make it alive until the final episode.

The final season of The Walking Dead is exclusive to Star+. The others can be checked on Netflix, Now and Oi Play.

6. Foundation