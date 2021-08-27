all rounder hardik pandya: Pandya Brothers Swag: Pandya Brothers ‘Rockstar’ entry in Mumbai Indians team, see how they reached hotel in luxury car – watch video hardik pandya , krunal pandya entry mumbai indians camp entry in abu dhabi ahead of ipl 14

all rounder hardik pandya: Pandya Brothers Swag: Pandya Brothers ‘Rockstar’ entry in Mumbai Indians team, see how they reached hotel in luxury car – watch video hardik pandya , krunal pandya entry mumbai indians camp entry in abu dhabi ahead of ipl 14

Mumbai Indians is a record 5-time champion Hardik’s performance in the first half of IPL 14 was not good, Mumbai Indians have high hopes from Hardik and Krunal

Mumbai Indians’ star all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have joined the Mumbai camp in Abu Dhabi for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

The UAE leg of IPL 14 is to be held from 19 September. The first half of IPL 2021 was postponed midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was postponed on 4 May after several players were found to be corona infected in a tight bio bubble.

The first match in the UAE will be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (CSK vs MI). The Mumbai Indians franchise shared a video on its official Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Our Pandya brothers have arrived.’

Hardik has also shared a video on his Instagram account in which both the brothers reach the team hotel in a luxury car. During this, Hardik’s entry is like a rock star. Hardik is wearing a stylish hat on his head. Both the brothers reach the hotel with the bags.

Seeing this video of Hardik, his wife Natasha Stankovic and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri have commented. Apart from this, the fans are also liking this pair of Pandya brothers very much. Earlier, Dhoni’s team has already started training after reaching UAE.

The first match will be played in Sharjah on 24 October. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings (RCB vs CSK) teams will face each other. 13 matches will be played in Dubai while 10 matches will be held in Sharjah. 8 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.