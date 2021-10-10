who-is-smarter,-the-cat-or-the-dog?

Some people are more used to the company of dogs, while others prefer to have cats as companions. We can agree on one point: these two animals are very intelligent. But is one of them smarter than the other? Some specialists have focused on studies that are premised precisely on answering this question.

Alexandra Horowitz, a researcher specializing in canine cognition at Barnard College, New York, reveals that canine cognition specialists do not study intelligence per se, but different cognitive aspects. She even questions the human habit of comparing intelligence between species. His argument is that animals are smarter at what they naturally need.

“Asking whether a dog is smarter than a cat is like asking whether a hammer is a better tool than a cat. than a screwdriver. It depends on what it was designed for”, argues the researcher.