Who is smarter, the cat or the dog?

October 10, 2021
Some people are more used to the company of dogs, while others prefer to have cats as companions. We can agree on one point: these two animals are very intelligent. But is one of them smarter than the other? Some specialists have focused on studies that are premised precisely on answering this question.

Alexandra Horowitz, a researcher specializing in canine cognition at Barnard College, New York, reveals that canine cognition specialists do not study intelligence per se, but different cognitive aspects. She even questions the human habit of comparing intelligence between species. His argument is that animals are smarter at what they naturally need.

“Asking whether a dog is smarter than a cat is like asking whether a hammer is a better tool than a cat. than a screwdriver. It depends on what it was designed for”, argues the researcher.

Once, the University of Arizona recruited more than researchers around the world to apply a test on 1024 animal species, including birds, monkeys, dogs, lemurs and elephants, to understand if brain size directly influenced the intelligence of these animals. The cross-species study showed that the larger an animal’s brain, the more self-control they have.

(image: Andrew S/Unsplash)

In one of the rare studies directly comparing dogs and cats, the researchers found no significant difference between the species’ ability to find hidden food by following some cues, such as people pointing, for example. The conclusion drawn is that dogs and cats are intelligent on the same level, but in different ways, within their innate abilities.

Source: Live Science

