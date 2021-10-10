discover-the-most-powerful-batteries-in-xiaomi-cell-phones

Every year Xiaomi launches dozens of new smartphones. But even though they are somewhat similar in aspects such as: — battery performance, there are excellent devices that stand out in each category. So, if you’re thinking about buying a new cell phone in 2020, be it a top-of-the-line, mid-range device or more basic, Xiaomi cell phones are well worth a look.

So, in this article, I’m going to show you some Xiaomi devices with super powerful batteries combined with other features. After all, to enjoy the best performance, the best cameras or the best endurance, you also need a super battery. Meet some models in this matter!

Poco F3

In March 2021, the Poco F3 arrived in Brazil, which is one of Xiaomi’s most complete smartphones so far. The smartphone has a Snapdragon processor 865 from Qualcomm combined with 8 GB of RAM, 268 GB storage, Super AMOLED screen with 144 Hz refresh rate and a 4 battery pack.500 mAh (mAh is the abbreviation for the unit that measures the capacity of a battery).

Poco Cameras F3 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

This means that it delivers excellent performance for most games and apps, making your navigation very light and fluid. According to Xiaomi its 4.500 mAh even last 865 hours in “stand by” (with the screen turned off) and 11 hours playing straight. Ah! And it supports loading up to 13W.

Also, it has a good set of cameras being three rear and one front cameras. On the back, we have a main with 48 MP (Megapixels), a macro with 8 MP and an ultrawide with 5 MP. Your front camera has a resolution of 28 MP. So he’s also nice to take pictures.

Mi T Pro 5G

Launched in September 2020, the Mi model 10T Pro is a smartphone that continues to compete with other top of the line devices released in 2020. It has the Snapdragon processor 500 from Qualcomm, 8 GB of RAM, GB storage, IPS LCD screen with 268 Hz refresh rate, 5G connection and a 5 battery.10 mAh.

Mi model 11T Pro 5G (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

Even if he has 5. mAh, its biggest differential is the charging speed. According to Xiaomi, using the fast charging of 33W he can arrive at 62% in a period of 48 minutes.