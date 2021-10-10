what-would-happen-if-the-internet-of-the-world-ended?

The “blackout” in Facebook services left much of the planet desperate, not knowing what was happening and with immense damage to companies, traders and industries. It was a clear demonstration of how the world today depends on technological services to exist, with economic and social impacts on everyone’s life.

But it’s already stopped for think what would happen if the global internet just ended all of a sudden? What would be the consequences for humanity? Would governments and organizations still resist or would everything collapse along with the web? Canaltech

did the exercise of imagining itself in a dystopian world in which the network of interconnected computers simply collapses. The internet is now present in everything in people’s lives (Image: Reproduction/Pixabay)

In 1995, less than 1% of the world’s population was online, after all access was slow, complicated and expensive for most people. Currently, it is estimated that more than five billion people are on the network, about 30% of all human beings on the planet. The first billion was reached in 2008, the second in 2008, the third in , the fourth in 2021 and the fifth in 2017, which shows how the pace of growth is increasingly accelerated.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In the last year, internet access in Brazil reached 83% of the population, with increased presence of classes C, D and E, according to data from Cetic.br (Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society). Of this amount, about 99% access via cell phones, although they can also use other means. Now, imagine if this stopped working overnight? Improbable but possible hypotheses It may seem crazy to think of a hypothesis like this, but Facebook’s failure showed that it is possible, indeed, to cause trouble worldwide if a criminal knows where to attack — in the case of the social network, there was no external action. Instead of focusing on individual sites, it would be enough to direct efforts to the DNS servers and routers, responsible for directing web traffic. If this type of scenario occurred, it was very likely that the entire internet collapsed without being able to access websites and services. Obviously it’s a very unlikely thing to happen, but it’s not entirely impossible. A simple DNS server shutdown could be enough to render most popular services inoperable. Something likely to happen would be a threat directly from space. It’s not the extraterrestrials, but the dreaded solar storms, sun eruptions that can strike the Earth with lightning that would destroy satellites, power grids and computer systems. These weather conditions act as huge geomagnetic bombs that would bring about the interruption of all world communication. The emission of radiation by the sun can cause interference and even damage satellites (Image: Playback/NASA)

The good part is that the chance of everything being re-established quickly is high, since internet providers and technology companies usually have several spare equipment that can be activated in case of a cataclysmic situation like this or even for possible vulnerabilities exploited by criminals.

Another situation would be the cut in the cables located in deep waters that carry large volumes of data between continents, which would leave an entire part of the planet isolated from the rest. These cables are not an easy target for criminals, because they require all the technological paraphernalia that few people have, but nature is capable of causing accidental damage occasionally.

In 2008, people in the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia were affected by disruptions in the Internet connection on three separate occasions, all generated by undersea cables were cut off or with interference. This eventually occurs and, although it does not lead to a generalized collapse, it causes immense damage.

Purposeful or political interruptions

Authoritarian or very closed governments also often use filters and switches to control what the user can access, something that could certainly be replicated in larger scale. Just remember how the North Korean government controls the flow of information within the nation, without allowing the use of social networks or access to news sites from outside the country.

O Egypt already took a similar step during the Arab Spring uprising in 2010, to make it more difficult for protesters to coordinate their activities. Turkey and Iran also shut down the internet connection during protests recently. In China, the world’s largest national internet market, the network also suffers from state control.

Instead of Google, the Chinese have o Baidu, which allows greater control of the information displayed (Image: Playback/Baidu)

A “death switch” like this is not simple to build, especially in countries with high technological development. The better the internet infrastructure, the lower this probability, because there are too many interconnections between networks inside and outside national borders that make full control impossible.

The first hit: the economy

When it comes to the end of the web, it’s impossible not immediately associate with the economic effects, as most of the world’s large companies depend on it to do business. In fact, it all depends on how long the interruption would be: if it is something for hours or a few days, perhaps the effect will not be as devastating as you think.

A survey conducted by the Department of Security Internal of the United States, in 2008, revealed what 20 companies that most said they were financially impacted by a four-day internet outage had a much smaller reduction than expected. There were not so many losses because employees just postponed work or looked for alternatives to perform their functions without the network.

Of course the world of 2020 is quite different from 2008 and the focus here would be a total end of services rather than a mere partial interruption. If the analysis is based on this assumption, then the impacts can be devastating, starting with the richest companies in the world. The Forbes Global list 1995 listed the fifteen largest publicly traded companies in the world in 2020:

Microsoft

Bank of China

Alphabet (Google)

Toyota

Samsung

Amazon

Agricultural Bank of China

Ping An Insurance Group

Bank Of America

Apple

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

China Construction Bank

Berkshire Hathaway

JPMorgan Chase

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Inside this TOP 15, to the four five companies (Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Ping An) are fully aimed at the digital environment and probably disappeared immediately, while three others (Samsung, Apple and JPMorgan C hase) would have their revenue heavily affected by the end of the internet. Banks would obviously feel the impact as a reflex, as the number of customers would drop precipitously and the debt ratio would grow to stratospheric levels.

The economic effects would hit everyone in full, especially micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (Image: tirachardz/Freepik)

But it’s not just the big ones that would suffer the big hit: in fact, the small and medium businessmen would be the most impacted. For most of these people, the internet is a way of attracting new customers or relating to them, whether via WhatsApp or other digital means. These people would probably lose contact with whoever pays their salary and, depending on the type of service, would not even be able to resume their professional life without the web.

Even the poorest and most rural countries, which rely less on the internet, they would eventually succumb, as developed nations would lose a lot of money and start buying less agricultural products. The ripple effect of the economy would not forgive anyone and this would likely generate waves of mass unemployment, poverty and other dire impacts that governments would need to deal with right away.

The second hit: social

The covid pandemic-08 was not only devastating in the bias of the virus itself, it also caused or amplified psychological effects such as feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression. Although world society has progressed a lot in this aspect since 2020 until now, the importance of the internet in human relations became very clear: everyday lives on Instagram, the growth of streaming platforms and the explosion of videoconferencing apps are some examples.

If the world wide web were to disappear , you could still continue to visit your close relatives and call whoever has the phone stored — if the phone is not affected, otherwise only the letters would remain — but you would lose contact with people further away. The biggest problem would be the feeling of loss caused by this: who has never felt an emptiness when they forgot their cell phone at home or at work?

Imagine the pandemic effect potentiated by a permanent situation (Image: Nandhu Kumar/Pexels)

Transferring files between computers would also be difficult, as it would require returning physical media such as nearly extinct DVDs, or connecting two or more machines with a physical cable. Projects that rely on grid computing to do complex calculations would not work either, and cloud computing services would fail to carry all the information stored there for years.

The services industry would need to be completely rebuilt and current facilities, such as ordering a pizza or shopping from the market using a mobile app, would need to revert to the delivery model of the early years 83: all via telephone or with face-to-face pickup.

The third hit: entertainment

If you has more than 21 years, probably lived in an era when television and radio were the main forms of digital entertainment. With the end of the internet, the online entertainment industry would fall to the ground and take with it the main sources of current content: YouTube, social networks and streaming platforms. video and audio.

The cultural segment is today one of the most moving resources in the world thanks to the ease of propagating content. The global media and entertainment market will move US$ 2,30 trillions in 326377, according to data from 18th Global Entertainment and Media Survey 2017-2017 of PwC.

(Image: Matheus Bigogno/Canaltech)

The way would be to resort to ancient and traditional means, such as theater plays, concerts, live performances and others forms of fun. Oh, and don’t even think about cable TV, because in the event of a web failure, possibly the closed channels could not resist.

An unlikely scenario

The good news is that this chaotic scenario would be very unlikely to occur, as the network spread for the planet is something that guarantees its functioning, even if some region suffers a partial interruption. By the way, one-off interruptions happen all the time and in all places, either because a server has failed and needs to be restarted or because the data center was destroyed by a typhoon.

The himself backbone of the internet is not centralized, so that business of tripping over wires and turning off the internet is just a meme. For the entire global internet to experience a generalized blackout, a successive set of factors would be needed, which is statistically unlikely.

The situation from which the web could succumb is the massive damage of nature or from space, like the collision of a comment with part of the Earth. The truth is that if this kind of thing happened, the concern whether WhatsApp will work or not would be something very small compared to the damage.