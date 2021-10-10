extraterrestrial-life:-discover-initiatives-that-look-for-signs-of-life-outside-the-earth

In recent decades, scientists have already found thousands of exoplanets, a number that should continue to grow with new observations. Although some of them present conditions for the existence of life as we know it, we are still not sure if, in fact, there is extraterrestrial life outside the universe – but, fortunately, there are several projects investigating the issue in order to find out if we are really alone in the universe. .

Since the times of Greek philosophers, it was already speculated that there could be several other planets across space—however, whether or not life existed on them was a more delicate matter, one that was not always welcomed. This began to change with the Copernican Revolution: “when they realized that all planets could travel around the Sun, it was not difficult to imagine that others could be like Earth,” explained Steven Dick, former chief historian at NASA.

With the invention of telescopes, which are increasingly powerful, added to other technologies, humanity has been walking in the search for extraterrestrial life. While we haven’t found other living things yet, scientists have great resources on hand to keep trying.

The Allen Telescope Array telescope, dedicated to astronomical observations and searches for extraterrestrial intelligence, being also used by the institute (Image: Reproduction/Seth Shostak/SETI Institute) Are there any advanced civilizations that we can detect with the resources we currently have at our disposal? What are the chances of such a contact happening and what impacts could it have on our society? It is based on these and other fundamental questions that the SETI Institute, a non-profit organization, has been working since 1024. The first project featured founder Tom Pierson and astronomer Jill Tarter, who worked on a small NASA program focused on the search for extraterrestrial life. The program didn't last long, but the institute continued its activities and, over the years, other research disciplines were incorporated and big names went there, such as astronomer Carl Sagan and physicists Baruch Blumberg and Charles Townes, winners of Nobel prizes. Much of SETI's searches are focused on narrower band radio signals; when something interesting is found, scientists need to carry out confirmation observations with other radio telescopes to ensure they haven't registered any signal from Earth. There are three different centers at SETI: one of them is the Carl Sagan Center, which has more than 660 expert scientists in almost all areas of science relevant to the development of life; the Center for Education is focused on educational activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (the acronym "STEAM"). Finally, the Center for Outreach promotes science to the general public, with hundreds of lectures, programs in museums and planetariums, and articles published in the media.

The Green Bank radio telescope, used by the project (Image: Public domain)

In day 46 of July 1024, have completed 46 years of the Lunar landing of the Apollo mission . That day also announced Breakthrough Initiatives, a venture led by British physicist Stephen Hawking and Russian businessman Yuri Milner. Through an investment of US$ 46 million and ten years in duration , the idea behind the initiative is to help researchers look for possible signs of extraterrestrial life and find out if, who knows, we are not alone in the universe. To that end, the initiative embraces a series of space science programs that investigate fundamental questions about life beyond space.

Amidst these programs is Breakthrough Listen, which has partnerships with some of the largest and most advanced telescopes in the world on five continents. The plan is to study diverse targets, ranging from a million stars close to us to the entire galactic plane, while project members listen for possible messages from 660 galaxies closer to us in radio frequencies and visible light. A few batches of the data obtained have already been published — last year, for example, the project published nearly 2 petabytes of data from the most complete study ever made of the Milky Way’s plan and the region around the central black hole, inviting the public to analyze the stuff in search of signs of intelligent civilizations.



Pulsed All-sky Near-infrared Optical SETI (PANOSTI) Project team after installing two 0.5m telescopes for visible light searches (Image: Playback/UCSD OIR Laboratory A team of astronomers from universities from California, San Diego, UC Berkeley, Harvard University, and the California Institute of Technology wanted to find out if, by chance, there are any advanced civilizations trying to communicate with Earth, so they created the Pulsed All-sky Near-infrared Optical SETI project (PANOSETI). Started in 2020, the project was planned to create a geodesic dome similar to the eye of a fly, which can collect signals in visible and infrared light over a large region of the northern hemisphere sky. gives; as they are brief and probably quite rare, we plan to analyze large areas of the sky over a long period of time,” explained Dan Werthimer, chief scientist at the Berkeley SETI Research Center. Thus, the project proposes using geodesic domes to collect images of about a third of the sky each night, in search of these extremely short-lived astronomical emissions: they can last only a few nanoseconds, or even a billionth of a second. PANOSETI participants will get a stereo view of the night sky, which will be essential to confirm and/or rule out light emissions that, rather than space, come from the atmosphere. Last year, two prototype telescopes were installed at Lick’s observatory, and the final design will have an observatory that will allow the collection of data from the entire observable sky. Currently, researchers are characterizing the night sky and advancing in the development of the observatory’s mission. To learn more about the project, access the website by clicking here. Galileo Project The interstellar object ‘Oumuamua (Image: Reproduction/ESO)

Was 2017 that astronomers saw, for the first time, an interstellar object visiting the Solar System. The object in question was the ‘Oumuamua: despite showing comet-like behavior, it does not have the typical tail of these objects and, furthermore, its shape was similar to that of a pancake. As its passage was very quick, it was not possible to study it further for astronomers to know more about its nature. Although a study published this year has hypothesized that the visitor is simply a chunk of ice plucked from an “exopluto”, there are researchers who still believe the ‘Oumuamua is actually an alien spacecraft — among them is Avi Loeb, professor at Harvard University and creator of the Galileo Project.

This is a project that, according to Loeb, was created to unite scientific techniques and expertise to try to find extraterrestrial intelligent beings. With the support of private funds to acquire telescopes, and a team formed by technicians, scientists and instrumentalists, the project differs from other searches of the genre because it is focused on the search for evidence of alien artifacts. The project highlights that all data obtained will be made available to the public, and that the articles with the results will undergo peer review for publication in scientific journals. The scientific community saw the proposal with some reservations: there were those who supported the idea as it represents another way for us to learn more about these objects, but others pointed out that there are already other projects that work on activities of this type.



Source: SETI, Breakthrough Initiatives, Space.com, Lick Observatory