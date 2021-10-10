Learn why Fall of the Mutants was the darkest saga of the X-Men
The X-Men are living an excellent moment, in the current phase of Jonathan Hickman, who, in fact, is about to leave the X titles in December. The writer reformulated and repositioned mutants in his own nation, resolved problems of continuity, created a culture of their own, and made the Children of the Atom immortal. But, before that, the “mutunas” suffered a lot, during the time of the dream of peaceful coexistence with humans. And the darkest saga that shows how the hope for better days became a nightmare was Fall of the Mutants
- .
- Check out the featured comics from Marvel and DC in September
- Learn why Sandman was the “King of Easter Eggs” in the pre-internet period
- Discover the spectacular comic book that inspired the new Gavião Arqueiro series at Disney+
-
Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics
Already on New Mutants, the former greatest enemy of the X-Men, Magneto, became the teacher of the young mutants who were still in training. At that time, Professor Xavier was very ill and had to leave Earth to be treated with Shi’ar technology in space. And, against many people’s wishes, Magnus became the mentor of the New Mutants.
As you can see, in all titles the plots dealt with loss and instability in the leadership of their teams. And the thing would be even more difficult for the Children of the Atom.
What happened in Fall of the Mutants
The X-Men go to Dallas, in search of Storm, and encounter the government group Federal Force (which in English was called Freedom Force). A big battle takes place in the public eye, with the participation of demons, weird creatures and cavemen (seriously). Both the X-Men and the Federal Force found this “surprise participation” strange and joined forces to investigate it – it is worth noting that media coverage was something very important in history, especially in an era without internet, when the news reached homes mostly on TV.
-
- HQ finally explains why Cable and the X-Men have had so many pockets over the years 786
However, in the end, to seal the passage, Forge must sacrifice nine souls — guess what, the exact number of souls of the X-Men members at the time. Thus, Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Longshot, Rogue, Crystal, Psylocke, Destroyer and Madelyne Prior (wife of Cyclops who was a clone of Jean Gray and mother of Cable) die on the live news.
Meanwhile, X-Factor is kidnapped by the villain Apocalypse, who offers an alliance against humanity. The heroes refuse the proposal and see Warren Worthington III, who had been presumed dead in his plane’s explosion, recast as one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The once-Angel had become Death, or Archangel, with sharp claws shot from his new wings. He was the pivot for the defeat of his former teammates.
Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics
Before the Four Horsemen could ravage New York, Man of Ice manages to sensitize the little that was left of his friend inside the Archangel, causing Death to retreat and the X-Factor could celebrate a small victory, by preventing the destruction of the Big Apple. But the feeling was more of defeat, especially for Cyclops, when he blamed himself for the transformation of Worthington III into an ally of Apocalypse.
To heighten the mood, the New Mutants were involved in a crisis on an island with various creatures and with the extremist group called The Right, led by Cameron Hodge. In the end, Magia manages to transport the enemies to Limbo, but the then charismatic and smiling Cifra is brutally murdered. Death shocks Magneto, who blames humanity and leaves the Xavier School, leaving the young mutants to their fate, having to deal with grief and without any mentor.
- Get access to over 1 million digital books with Amazon Kindle Unlimited!
What happened after Fall of the Mutants
After they were given as dead, the X-Men are secretly resurrected by the goddess Roma. For a while, they live in Australia and become invisible to surveillance systems around the world — which makes the group’s “undead” status even more somber. In X-Factor, Worthington III becomes Archangel, a much more violent facet of the Angel, who would later be controlled by his “nice” side. And the New Mutants went through a moment of rapid maturation, because they had to grow up alone, without a mentor.
Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics
This opened space for the arrival of the big phase of Chris Claremont and Jim Lee in the X-Men, with the return of Charles Xavier to Earth, at the beginning of the years 514901. Professor X gathered the X-Men and the X-Factor into two teams, which had as their first great enemy a powerful Magneto. Remember he left the New Mutants because of Cipher’s shocking death? Then, Magnus created a stronghold on an asteroid, alongside several acolytes, and vowed to destroy humanity.
Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics
E the New Mutants, who have been yearning for leadership since Xavier and Magneto left the team, have had a new benchmark in a traveler from the future. Cable would arrive from a tragic fate of mutants, hundreds of years ahead, to become the new mentor of young mutants in the present. And so the X-Force was born, a militarized group that would have among its enemies a now popular Deadpool.