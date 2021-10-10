learn-why-fall-of-the-mutants-was-the-darkest-saga-of-the-x-men

The X-Men go to Dallas, in search of Storm, and encounter the government group Federal Force (which in English was called Freedom Force ). A big battle takes place in the public eye, with the participation of demons, weird creatures and cavemen (seriously). Both the X-Men and the Federal Force found this “surprise participation” strange and joined forces to investigate it – it is worth noting that media coverage was something very important in history, especially in an era without internet, when the news reached homes mostly on TV.

As you can see, in all titles the plots dealt with loss and instability in the leadership of their teams. And the thing would be even more difficult for the Children of the Atom.

Already on New Mutants , the former greatest enemy of the X-Men, Magneto, became the teacher of the young mutants who were still in training. At that time, Professor Xavier was very ill and had to leave Earth to be treated with Shi’ar technology in space. And, against many people’s wishes, Magnus became the mentor of the New Mutants.

It is worth remembering that the years 1988 triggered the decay of the figure of the “hero”, with more realistic and dark stories, such as Watchmen and Batman: O Dark Knight . So, Marvel took advantage of this wave and, before carrying out a revolution in the mutant line, basically killed all the X-Men in their darkest period, in Fall of the Mutants

Before talking about the event of 1988, let’s contextualize the period. The X-Men had been gaining popularity with the public, and Marvel was willing to bet on the property as the next big star in its catalog. The success of the saga Massacre de Mutantes had shown the franchise’s potential and readers’ attachment to more crossovers between X titles, which gradually began to multiply on newsstands. Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

Learn behind the scenes that explain the ups and downs of the X-Men in the movies The mystery of X-Men animation that remains unanswered for years 1990 Later, the plot tells that the creatures came to Earth because of Forge, who, with their Indigenous mystical rituals, had mistakenly invoked such beings during the Vietnam War, to avenge their dead colleagues. In order to send the demons back to their place of origin, Forge defeats the Adversary villain with an important and surprising participation from Colossus, who manages to bring down the opponent with the cold steel of his body – it is worth remembering that, like Kitty Pride and Nocturne, Colossus was out of battle, still healing from the clashes of Massacre of Mutants. Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

However, in the end, to seal the passage, Forge must sacrifice nine souls — guess what, the exact number of souls of the X-Men members at the time. Thus, Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Longshot, Rogue, Crystal, Psylocke, Destroyer and Madelyne Prior (wife of Cyclops who was a clone of Jean Gray and mother of Cable) die on the live news.

Meanwhile, X-Factor is kidnapped by the villain Apocalypse, who offers an alliance against humanity. The heroes refuse the proposal and see Warren Worthington III, who had been presumed dead in his plane’s explosion, recast as one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The once-Angel had become Death, or Archangel, with sharp claws shot from his new wings. He was the pivot for the defeat of his former teammates.

Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics Before the Four Horsemen could ravage New York, Man of Ice manages to sensitize the little that was left of his friend inside the Archangel, causing Death to retreat and the X-Factor could celebrate a small victory, by preventing the destruction of the Big Apple. But the feeling was more of defeat, especially for Cyclops, when he blamed himself for the transformation of Worthington III into an ally of Apocalypse. Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

To heighten the mood, the New Mutants were involved in a crisis on an island with various creatures and with the extremist group called The Right, led by Cameron Hodge. In the end, Magia manages to transport the enemies to Limbo, but the then charismatic and smiling Cifra is brutally murdered. Death shocks Magneto, who blames humanity and leaves the Xavier School, leaving the young mutants to their fate, having to deal with grief and without any mentor.