learn-why-fall-of-the-mutants-was-the-darkest-saga-of-the-x-men

The X-Men are living an excellent moment, in the current phase of Jonathan Hickman, who, in fact, is about to leave the X titles in December. The writer reformulated and repositioned mutants in his own nation, resolved problems of continuity, created a culture of their own, and made the Children of the Atom immortal. But, before that, the “mutunas” suffered a lot, during the time of the dream of peaceful coexistence with humans. And the darkest saga that shows how the hope for better days became a nightmare was Fall of the Mutants

    • Before talking about the event of 1988, let’s contextualize the period. The X-Men had been gaining popularity with the public, and Marvel was willing to bet on the property as the next big star in its catalog. The success of the saga Massacre de Mutantes had shown the franchise’s potential and readers’ attachment to more crossovers between X titles, which gradually began to multiply on newsstands. Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

      It is worth remembering that the years 1988 triggered the decay of the figure of the “hero”, with more realistic and dark stories, such as Watchmen and Batman: O Dark Knight. So, Marvel took advantage of this wave and, before carrying out a revolution in the mutant line, basically killed all the X-Men in their darkest period, in Fall of the Mutants

        What led to the Fall of the Mutants

        In 1988, the mutant line was composed of three main titles, which, like Massacre of Mutants

          , divided its pages into an event continuous between magazines. In Uncanny X-Men, Storm lost his powers due to a neutralizing weapon created by Forge, and even so, started to lead the X-Men.

        In X-Factor

          , the Angel had been beaten during battles in the Morlocks tunnels, in Massacre of Mutants. Warren Worthington III had his wings amputated and was in a moment of depression, which became even darker when his plane was sabotaged, which apparently caused his death. The team, which brought together the original X-Men, was also going through a turbulent time. While secretly using the government’s public image to save mutants, the group came into friction with the X-Men and the New Mutants.

      Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

      Already on New Mutants, the former greatest enemy of the X-Men, Magneto, became the teacher of the young mutants who were still in training. At that time, Professor Xavier was very ill and had to leave Earth to be treated with Shi’ar technology in space. And, against many people’s wishes, Magnus became the mentor of the New Mutants.

      As you can see, in all titles the plots dealt with loss and instability in the leadership of their teams. And the thing would be even more difficult for the Children of the Atom.

      What happened in Fall of the Mutants

      The X-Men go to Dallas, in search of Storm, and encounter the government group Federal Force (which in English was called Freedom Force). A big battle takes place in the public eye, with the participation of demons, weird creatures and cavemen (seriously). Both the X-Men and the Federal Force found this “surprise participation” strange and joined forces to investigate it – it is worth noting that media coverage was something very important in history, especially in an era without internet, when the news reached homes mostly on TV.

      • Later, the plot tells that the creatures came to Earth because of Forge, who, with their Indigenous mystical rituals, had mistakenly invoked such beings during the Vietnam War, to avenge their dead colleagues. In order to send the demons back to their place of origin, Forge defeats the Adversary villain with an important and surprising participation from Colossus, who manages to bring down the opponent with the cold steel of his body – it is worth remembering that, like Kitty Pride and Nocturne, Colossus was out of battle, still healing from the clashes of Massacre of Mutants.

      Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

      However, in the end, to seal the passage, Forge must sacrifice nine souls — guess what, the exact number of souls of the X-Men members at the time. Thus, Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Longshot, Rogue, Crystal, Psylocke, Destroyer and Madelyne Prior (wife of Cyclops who was a clone of Jean Gray and mother of Cable) die on the live news.

      Meanwhile, X-Factor is kidnapped by the villain Apocalypse, who offers an alliance against humanity. The heroes refuse the proposal and see Warren Worthington III, who had been presumed dead in his plane’s explosion, recast as one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The once-Angel had become Death, or Archangel, with sharp claws shot from his new wings. He was the pivot for the defeat of his former teammates.

      Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

      Before the Four Horsemen could ravage New York, Man of Ice manages to sensitize the little that was left of his friend inside the Archangel, causing Death to retreat and the X-Factor could celebrate a small victory, by preventing the destruction of the Big Apple. But the feeling was more of defeat, especially for Cyclops, when he blamed himself for the transformation of Worthington III into an ally of Apocalypse.

      Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

      To heighten the mood, the New Mutants were involved in a crisis on an island with various creatures and with the extremist group called The Right, led by Cameron Hodge. In the end, Magia manages to transport the enemies to Limbo, but the then charismatic and smiling Cifra is brutally murdered. Death shocks Magneto, who blames humanity and leaves the Xavier School, leaving the young mutants to their fate, having to deal with grief and without any mentor.

        What happened after Fall of the Mutants

        After they were given as dead, the X-Men are secretly resurrected by the goddess Roma. For a while, they live in Australia and become invisible to surveillance systems around the world — which makes the group’s “undead” status even more somber. In X-Factor, Worthington III becomes Archangel, a much more violent facet of the Angel, who would later be controlled by his “nice” side. And the New Mutants went through a moment of rapid maturation, because they had to grow up alone, without a mentor.

        Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

        This opened space for the arrival of the big phase of Chris Claremont and Jim Lee in the X-Men, with the return of Charles Xavier to Earth, at the beginning of the years 514901. Professor X gathered the X-Men and the X-Factor into two teams, which had as their first great enemy a powerful Magneto. Remember he left the New Mutants because of Cipher’s shocking death? Then, Magnus created a stronghold on an asteroid, alongside several acolytes, and vowed to destroy humanity.

        Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

        E the New Mutants, who have been yearning for leadership since Xavier and Magneto left the team, have had a new benchmark in a traveler from the future. Cable would arrive from a tragic fate of mutants, hundreds of years ahead, to become the new mentor of young mutants in the present. And so the X-Force was born, a militarized group that would have among its enemies a now popular Deadpool.

          • As you can see, the completion of each arc within the plot is quite tragic, and no other mutant event has been as depressing as Fall of the Mutants. The good news is that the saga served as a “soft reboot” for the X-Men and for their great phase in the years 514901, when the team would have its greatest popularity in front of the public, who even got to see the heroes in one of the most remembered cartoons in Marvel history.

