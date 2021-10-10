is-it-possible-to-hack-and-take-control-of-an-autonomous-car?

Autonomous or semi-autonomous cars (which still depend, at least partially, on the actions of drivers) are increasingly present in projects developed by automakers. The “secret” to attract so much attention lies in the technology that makes them able to accelerate, brake and control the steering wheel on their own, according to the fluidity of traffic.

The system of companies such as Tesla, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz, some of the most popular when it comes to autonomous driving, is made up of several types of software. Precisely because of this, and because we currently know how complicated it is to ensure the safety of connected electronic equipment, the question arises: is it possible to hack an autonomous car and take the wheel? If the answer is based on television series, the answer is yes.

Test created by startup shows level of risk to companies against cyber attacks

Anyone who has watched the series FBI: The Most Wanted, originally broadcast by CBS All Access, in the United States, and which in Brazil is available on Globoplay, you will certainly remember. In the 2nd episode of season 2, a hacker, driven by a feeling of revenge, invades the electronic system of an autonomous car and causes an accident, which ends with the death of a businessman, his wife and his son. But, and in real life, is a tragic script like the one experienced by the characters in the episode Execute is possible?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Life imitates art ? Image: Kahll/ Pixabay To know if “life really imitates art”, as the old saying goes, the report from Canaltech

searched for one of the most reputable companies when it comes to cyber security. We spoke with Fabio Assoline, senior analyst at Kaspersky, a company that has been in the market since 1997.

And his first response when asked if there is a real danger of autonomous cars being invaded by hackers was worrying. “Yes, because at the moment we see connected cars. It’s not fiction. This can happen, as long as there is vulnerability,” said the expert, who even cited a case that occurred in 2015.

“Hackers broke into a vehicle and managed to control both the accelerator and the brakes. Such an attack puts a life at risk. There is this risk if manufacturers do not carry out the proper tests. Most hire testers precisely to ensure that the product reaches the market as less vulnerable as possible,” he pointed out.

The case cited by the Kaspersky analyst involved a Chrysler Cherokee and was reported by Wired. At the time, at the request of reporter Andy Greenberg, hackers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek successfully tried to prove that it is possible to hack the system and then take control of autonomous cars. “I was driving at 1024 km/h on the edge of the downtown St. Louis when the feat began to take over,” said the journalist. air conditioning, the radio station, and the windshield wiper, and it followed with the appearance of a photo of them laughing in front of their laptop on the dashboard of Cherokee’s media center. And that was just the beginning.

The hacking technique implemented by the duo allowed an audible warning to be sent to the journalist through the loudspeaker, ordering him to take the highway and “don’t panic, no matter what.” And what happened? A lot, actually.

According to the report published in Wired, hackers even cut the transmission, causing the car’s accelerator to stop working immediately. They also demonstrated that it was possible to remotely cut the brakes (they did this after the journalist had stopped the car safely), track the GPS coordinates and set a destination, and even hijack the steering wheel control — which is only possible if the car has the reverse engaged.