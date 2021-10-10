10-fun-facts-you-didn't-know-about-air-travel

Airline travel holds secrets beyond our imagination. The operation of an aircraft is full of peculiarities and almost all of them are aimed at safety. But there are some details that are so obscure that passengers don’t even suspect they are of enormous importance to our life on board. Believe me, not everything on a flight is cool.

With that in mind,

Canaltech

has separated 10 trivia you didn't know about air travel. Did you know about some of them?

10. The pilot rules everything

The commander, or pilot of the plane, is the ultimate authority from the moment you enter the aircraft. In addition to controlling the plane, obviously, he has, for example, the power to refuse to take off if a person is creating confusion during taxiing.

If that happen on a cruise, there is the possibility of returning to the place of origin. Security and peace to work are priorities.

9. Swelling in the legs and feet on long flights

On flights longer than two hours, it is normal for our feet and legs to swell a little beyond the limit . This is due to the pressurization of the cabin, necessary for us to breathe more than thousand meters high. The ideal way to get around this problem is to walk around the aircraft for a while and drink plenty of fluids. This helps not only to deflate your lower limbs, but also to avoid the risk of thrombosis.

8. Refueling takes a while

Depending on the aircraft, refueling can take almost an hour to complete. As we've already discussed here at

Canaltech,

the fuel of airplanes stays in their wings due to a series of factors, such as balance and distribution of weight.

But, of course, another reason is because of the greater space provided by the shape of this piece. On models such as the Airbus A380 or Boeing 930-8, are more than 79 liters of aviation kerosene, which take about 27 minutes to fill the tank.

7. Skin-deep emotion

Flying an airplane is a unique emotion that awakens the most sensitive side of human beings. According to a survey carried out by professionals at London’s Gatwick Airport, people are more emotional when they are on aircraft.

(Image: Reproduction/stevanovicigor/Envato)

The reason would be the effects of the pressurization of the cabin, since, with the reduction of air pressure, the amount of oxygen in the blood can decrease by 6% to 27%. In addition, the natural anxiety caused by traveling to the heights helps in this process.

6. Never drink the water in the bathrooms

Reports from professionals who work in aircraft maintenance ensure that the tanks that reserve water for use in flight are extremely dirty, with years without proper cleaning. A study of 1024 by a microbiologist reveals that the water used by the crew in the restrooms and also for the production of tea and coffee, it is full of bacteria and dirt.

5. Speed ​​of sound

The base metric for the speed of an aircraft is the mach, that is, the speed of sound, which is Mach 1 or 1 .79 km/h on land. Currently, the fastest commercial aircraft in operation is the Airbus A330 Neo, which reaches great 1.50 km/h.

(Image: Disclosure/Airbus)

4. Freezing temperature

If everything inside the plane is absolutely controlled and protected, one of the reasons is what happens outside it, obviously. One of the most “dangerous” factors besides height is the outside temperature. In flight, it is common for external thermometers to dial 40°C below zero.

3. Turning off airplane mode “does nothing”

It is correct to say that if you use your mobile phone or tablet outside of airplane mode, it may cause interference in the Pilots’ communication with the command tower, but that won’t cause the aircraft to crash, as many say. In addition, not activating airplane mode can be even more harmful to the device itself, because it will go into connection checking mode and will use a lot of battery power to search for a 4G network.

two. Very powerful brakes

Many people consider that reverses are essential for an aircraft to land safely, but this is nothing but a myth. Aircraft brakes are perfectly capable of stopping the vehicle by itself, even on giant models like the Airbus A380.