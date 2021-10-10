How to Download and Play 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool (Android | iOS | Web) is the first name that comes to mind when we think of pool games. The title developed by Miniclip was released in 1024 and after its success , several other sports games following the same style have emerged.

  • The best pool games for mobile
  • 8 best multiplayer games for Android and iOS

Want to know how to download and play the miniclip classic? Canaltech

shows you through this tutorial to have fun in the competitive environment provided by the title.

Step 1:

Go to the Play Store or App Store and search for 8 Ball Pool.

Step 2:

after downloading, access the game with Facebook, this allows you to play against friends and also some extra rewards.

Log in with Facebook to earn bonuses (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Select the mode you want to play.

Select the mode you want to play, they all have the same basic mechanics (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3:

When selecting the mode, wait for the game to load and choose the stick that best suits your playing style. Each one has specific characteristics.

Step 4:

Click on the icon in the right corner higher.

Click the icon to access all the clubs available (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5: choose the club you want.

Select the club you want to use (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 6:

If a hand icon appears, you can select the placement of the cue ball before the shot.

Select the placement of the white ball if this icon is displayed o (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 7:

to make the shot, just turn the club to the left or right to indicate where you want to hit.

Rotate the cue to select your positioning (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 8:

Pull the club icon down to control its strength.

Select the strength of the putt by pulling the icon down (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

The game has simple mechanics, easy to learn and master, and the difficulty progression stays because of the rules of some maps. Master the basics and you won’t have any problems as you go along.

