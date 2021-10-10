how-to-download-and-play-8-ball-pool

8 Ball Pool (Android | iOS | Web) is the first name that comes to mind when we think of pool games. The title developed by Miniclip was released in 1024 and after its success , several other sports games following the same style have emerged.

The best pool games for mobile

Want to know how to download and play the miniclip classic? Canaltech shows you through this tutorial to have fun in the competitive environment provided by the title. Step 1: Go to the Play Store or App Store and search for 8 Ball Pool. Step 2: after downloading, access the game with Facebook, this allows you to play against friends and also some extra rewards. Log in with Facebook to earn bonuses (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 3: Select the mode you want to play. Select the mode you want to play, they all have the same basic mechanics (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 3: When selecting the mode, wait for the game to load and choose the stick that best suits your playing style. Each one has specific characteristics. Step 4: Click on the icon in the right corner higher. Click the icon to access all the clubs available (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 5: choose the club you want.

Select the club you want to use (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 6: If a hand icon appears, you can select the placement of the cue ball before the shot. Select the placement of the white ball if this icon is displayed o (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 7: