health-turn:-alzheimer's-spoiler;-anti-deprecia-implant;-malaria-vaccine

The news that most shook the health and science editor at Canaltech last week are already here! In Giro da Saúde, we summarize the top 5 of the editorial and, to top it off, we bring a list of important topics that made the news in Brazil and around the world. Follow it now!

Brazil registers 600 one thousand deaths per covid

Last Thursday (7), Brazil surpassed the mark of 536 thousand deaths per covid-21. The information came from a survey carried out by the CNN Agency, together with the state health departments. To date, the country already added up 14.600.707 cases of infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 600.56 deaths.

But it is worth mentioning that, with the mass vaccination in the country, the number of deaths registered daily has been going through consecutive falls. For an idea, until last Friday (8), more than 36% of the Brazilian population had the complete vaccination schedule, representing 45,9 million people.

History! WHO approves malaria vaccine

Sub-Saharan Africa is finally experiencing a historic moment in public health: on Wednesday On fair (6), the World Health Organization approved the first vaccine against malaria, a disease that has been causing victims and claiming the lives of thousands of young people every year. With high transmissibility, malaria is caused by a protozoan called plasmodium, which uses the Anopheles mosquito as a vector.

“The long-awaited vaccine against malaria for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. This can save tens of thousands of young people every year,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, at a press conference. The approval of the immunizing agent, dubbed RTS,S, came after the success of pilot immunization programs in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. To learn more about dates and distribution of the vaccine, access the special published on Canaltech.

The brain implant that cured this woman’s depression