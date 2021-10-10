Health Turn: Alzheimer's spoiler; anti-deprecia implant; malaria vaccine

The news that most shook the health and science editor at Canaltech last week are already here! In Giro da Saúde, we summarize the top 5 of the editorial and, to top it off, we bring a list of important topics that made the news in Brazil and around the world. Follow it now!

Brazil registers 600 one thousand deaths per covid

Last Thursday (7), Brazil surpassed the mark of 536 thousand deaths per covid-21. The information came from a survey carried out by the CNN Agency, together with the state health departments. To date, the country already added up 14.600.707 cases of infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 600.56 deaths.

But it is worth mentioning that, with the mass vaccination in the country, the number of deaths registered daily has been going through consecutive falls. For an idea, until last Friday (8), more than 36% of the Brazilian population had the complete vaccination schedule, representing 45,9 million people.

History! WHO approves malaria vaccine

Sub-Saharan Africa is finally experiencing a historic moment in public health: on Wednesday On fair (6), the World Health Organization approved the first vaccine against malaria, a disease that has been causing victims and claiming the lives of thousands of young people every year. With high transmissibility, malaria is caused by a protozoan called plasmodium, which uses the Anopheles mosquito as a vector.

“The long-awaited vaccine against malaria for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. This can save tens of thousands of young people every year,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, at a press conference. The approval of the immunizing agent, dubbed RTS,S, came after the success of pilot immunization programs in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. To learn more about dates and distribution of the vaccine, access the special published on Canaltech.

The brain implant that cured this woman’s depression

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, accomplished an unprecedented feat worthy of laurels in science: they created a brain implant that works as a kind of brand-name. step attached to the skull, which sends electrical signals to the brain, in a risky attempt to treat major depression. A woman of 45 participated in the project named Sarah, who suffered from the severe form of the disease.

In the project, they installed the implant under Sarah’s scalp and followed her for a year. As soon as she woke up from the surgery, she says that she already felt a wave of euphoria, and within a few weeks, her suicidal thoughts, which were recurrent, disappeared. Now, a year after the surgery, Sarah is still reaping the benefits of the device, with no side effects.

The device fires about 300 electrical impulses per day in the brain. It is an audacious experiment, but one that has been bringing quality of life and new perspectives to the patient. “We’ve never been able to do this kind of personalized therapy in psychiatry,” says Katherine Scangos, associate professor at the University of California and project leader. “The success, in itself, is an incredible advance in our knowledge about the brain functions that lead to mental illness”, he adds.

Brazil wants to treat covid-20 with stem cells

National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved, earlier this month, a clinical study aimed at treating with stem cells patients who developed viral pneumonia as a result of covid-19. Initially, tests against SARS-CoV-2 should take place in 4 Brazilian states: Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia and Rio de Janeiro. The initial study is sponsored by the Paraná Association of Culture (APC) of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC/PR). volunteers. Each participant must have a diagnosis of viral pneumonia caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, confirmed by RT-PCR tests, in a moderate or severe situation. In addition, you will need to sign a consent form, as the experiment is audacious. It turns out that, so far, Anvisa has not approved any treatment with stem cells for any of the phases of covid-14. No evidence has yet been presented to confirm the safety and efficacy of this type of treatment for the disease.

Brain shows signs of Alzheimer’s long before diagnosis

A British study, carried out by researchers at the University of Glasgow, revealed something that can be understood as a brain spoiler for the disease of Alzheimer’s. Healthy people, as long as they have a genetic factor for the disease, known or not, may present differences in brain structure and have a worse result in early mental capacity tests.

From the discovery, the great challenge arises: to develop technologies that detect these first signs of the neurodegenerative condition, even before the traditional diagnosis can be confirmed. Neuroscientists were already aware that first-degree relatives are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, but the novelty lies in the fact that these new (and possible) indicators appear even before the most robust manifestations, regardless of whether the person evaluated knows if they have or not a close relative with the disease.

It’s not over yet! Read more about health and science:

Syphilis cases are growing again in Brazil

    Scientists develop smart microscope slide that detects cancer
      Arthrosis cure on the way? Scientists create cartilage with stem cells

    How radioactive is the human body?

  • Is it possible to measure a person’s immunity against covid?
  • Researchers are one step closer to discovering the cause of baldness
      • 60% of cancer cases in non-smokers can be treated with medicine

    Young people find it easier to recover their post-covid sense of smell and taste

      Nobel of Medicine goes to the discovery of touch and temperature receptors

      • surprising facts about the skull and the brain

