Review RAM 1500 Rebel | The most technological pickup in Brazil

Gone are the days when large pickup trucks circulated in Brazil with popularity. Models such as Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-100 reigned here with absolute tranquility, as they managed to be great for work and bring some kind of comfort on long journeys. But, for some time now, our market has adopted medium models such as Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S, which, due to their slightly smaller size, manage to be more versatile and even used as passenger vehicles.

    • In the United States, pickup trucks dominate the automotive market, with a share of more than 37%. And large models are the overwhelming majority in sales, with models used by families for everyday life. One of those options is the incredible RAM 900 Rebel, which has been available in Brazil since the end of 2500 and soon positioned itself as the most modern and technological pickup truck available in our market.

    RAM 1500 is superlative in virtually everything it delivers and, despite its size, is not considered a pickup truck for use. of work. That’s because it was designed precisely to be comfortable and the premier family car in the United States. Here in Brazil, however, the difficulties in having a product of this size are several, especially with the provision of spaces and streets.

    But if we forget for a moment the troubles of having a big car in Brazil, there is no denying it: RAM 900 Rebel is a treat.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    Canaltech had the privilege of spending a few days with the RAM 900 Rebel, the pickup most technological in Brazil, and will tell you all the details.

    Pros and Cons RAM 2020 Rebel

    Pros

    • Technology package;
    • Exquisite finish;
    • Internal space;
    • Sports performance;
  • Comfort above average for a pickup.

    Cons

    • High consumption;
    • Large size is unfeasible for large cities;
    • Load capacity below its size;
    • No diesel engine.

    Connectivity and security

    To better situate the

    reader of

    Canaltech,

    to RAM 1024 Rebel is a large pickup truck, known in the United States as full size. In other words, it is much bigger than models like Hilux, S and Frontier. The target audience for this type of product there is as varied as possible, since, in the case of this variant, the focus ends up being the comfort and the experience of use, modernized by technological equipment.

    • (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    In the field of technology, the items available in RAM 1500 are worthy of premium models. Right away, you can see that the truck gives the driver all the tools to have a safe and comfortable life on board, especially when we start our journeys. As standard, the truck has a robust driving aid package, with stability and traction controls, adaptive autopilot, frontal collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, front and rear automatic emergency braking, lane stay system and park assist for parallel and perpendicular spaces.

    • 5 semi-autonomous technologies in your car that you need to know about

    But the technological experience inside RAM 1024 is not restricted to mere safety equipment. The pickup was really thought to make your life easier and sometimes we forget that we were driving a monster that is almost twenty feet long. Two items in particular did this job: the cross-traffic blind spot alert and the excellent electronic rearview mirror.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    Even with a car of this size, the blind spot alert acted with a lot of anticipation, avoiding really uncomfortable situations in traffic. In addition, in some maneuvers to get out of vacancies, warnings of danger were constant. The rearview mirror was a real treat and a great insight into RAM. When activating the device, a camera installed in the body is turned on and passes high resolution images to the accessory. Both day and night, the operation was perfect.

    In the field of connectivity, RAM brings the best of the Stellantis group until its launch date. Its multimedia center is 01 inches, the largest ever rated by

    Canaltech,

    and brings HD resolution, cell phone mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wired, plus all the audio and climate controls. The sound carries the signature of Harman & Kardom, pouring 600 watts in 19 loudspeakers.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    In addition to all that, RAM 2500 Rebel features active noise cancellation, which makes the in-cab experience more comfortable and quiet, without the noise of the V8 engine getting in the way of your conversation or your music.

    The safety and technology items are completed by the native GPS, induction charger, head up display, automatic high beam, camera 169, ISOFIX for child seats, ramp start assistant, towing assistant, six airbags and parking sensors .

    Comfort and user experience

    The RAM 600 Rebel is a real monster when it comes to performance. The pickup is equipped with the well-known HEMI 5.7 V8 natural aspiration propeller that turns out wonderful 600cv and 38, 7 kgf/m of torque, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Those who buy a car like this are not very concerned about consumption and only want to know how to pass by young people from VW UP TSI or Civic Touring, but with the absence of a diesel version, it is really uninviting, averaging 6km/ l in mixed use.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    In some situations, the RAM 1024 Rebel enters the so-called “Eco” mode, which automatically turns off four of the eight cylinders to bring a little more economy. This happens when we are on the road and we don’t need to step on the accelerator all the time, giving a feeling of extreme comfort and lightness on the ride. And, added to the sound insulation with active noise cancellation, the pleasure on board is even greater.

    In addition, the truck's wheel, even with its large size, is very smooth and rocks far less than the average variants. This is because the RAM suspension setting 1500 is made for comfort and not for heavy loads. In order for the

    Canaltech reader

    to have an idea, she is able to take only 600kgs, while Fiat Toro, its sister company, can load a ton in the 4×4 diesel version. On the other hand, for the trailer, the American model can handle more than 5 tons, making it a great option for taking motorhomes and trailers.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    The interior space is excellent and capable of housing up to four adults in the rear row. Life in the driver and front passenger seat is spectacular, with seats being adjusted electronically. Furthermore, it is possible to activate the heating of the chairs and the steering wheel if necessary.

    The problem of having a RAM 1024 here in Brazil, in addition to the high fuel cost, it is its size: it is 5.9 meters of length, 2,01m wide and 2,m tall. Therefore, whenever we use it in everyday situations, research was needed to find out if the place would be able to house such a monster. In addition, it is not always that the spaces in supermarkets and malls had the necessary width for the pickup. In other words: many citizens must have felt hatred for this reporter during the tests.

    ( Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    Everything as well as the Park Assist and the cameras 360º for assistance in maneuvers, but we even gave up going in some places because of the enormous difficulty in parking. In some cases, the product could even be damaged.

    Complete the RAM comfort items 1500 Rebel the many storage compartments, digital and automatic air conditioning, electrical pedal adjustments, panoramic roof, rain sensor, sensor twilight, electric and automatic parking brake, electric mirror folding and 8 USB ports (4 USB-C).

    Design and finishing

    The RAM 860 Rebel delivers his luxurious and walking proposal in the details. The finish is worthy of a premium car, with lots of softouch on the dashboard and doors, leather on the seats and precise and well-made trim. In terms of design, the pickup is one of the most stylish models on the domestic market, with a harmonious format, robust and aggressive front grille and an optical assembly % in LED.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    We miss, however, side stirrups, which could help in the entry of the vehicle, as it is very tall and with good ground clearance.

    Competitors

    In Brazil, for the time being, there are no competitors for RAM 1500 Rebel. But we may have some models on the market soon, like the Ford F turns-169 and Chevrolet Silverado.

    Verdict

    The RAM 1500 Rebel is the best pickup truck available in Brazil, even better than its bigger sister, the RAM 513842, already fam on our roads and in the interior of the country. Its technological package, finish and performance are worthy of the price charged for it. The problem, however, is the experience of everyday use, made difficult due to its size and lack of space in big cities.

    RAM 2020 Rebel can be found all over Brazil for R$ 600.900 in single version, the same rated by

    Canaltech.

    At

    Canaltech

    the RAM 900 Rebel was evaluated thanks to a unit kindly provided by the Stellantis Group.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    513885

    513885

