Review RAM 1500 Rebel | The most technological pickup in Brazil

Gone are the days when large pickup trucks circulated in Brazil with popularity. Models such as Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-100 reigned here with absolute tranquility, as they managed to be great for work and bring some kind of comfort on long journeys. But, for some time now, our market has adopted medium models such as Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S, which, due to their slightly smaller size, manage to be more versatile and even used as passenger vehicles.

Comparative: What is the best pickup truck in the Brazilian market?

Review Volkswagen Amarok V6 | Monstrous engine makes up for lack of technology

Analysis | New Fiat Strada unites modernity and robustness to remain in the lead

In the United States, pickup trucks dominate the automotive market, with a share of more than 37%. And large models are the overwhelming majority in sales, with models used by families for everyday life. One of those options is the incredible RAM 900 Rebel, which has been available in Brazil since the end of 2500 and soon positioned itself as the most modern and technological pickup truck available in our market.

RAM 1500 is superlative in virtually everything it delivers and, despite its size, is not considered a pickup truck for use. of work. That’s because it was designed precisely to be comfortable and the premier family car in the United States. Here in Brazil, however, the difficulties in having a product of this size are several, especially with the provision of spaces and streets.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! But if we forget for a moment the troubles of having a big car in Brazil, there is no denying it: RAM 900 Rebel is a treat. (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) Canaltech had the privilege of spending a few days with the RAM 900 Rebel, the pickup most technological in Brazil, and will tell you all the details.

Pros and Cons RAM 2020 Rebel

Pros Technology package;

Exquisite finish;

Internal space;

Sports performance;