Review RAM 1500 Rebel | The most technological pickup in Brazil
Gone are the days when large pickup trucks circulated in Brazil with popularity. Models such as Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-100 reigned here with absolute tranquility, as they managed to be great for work and bring some kind of comfort on long journeys. But, for some time now, our market has adopted medium models such as Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S, which, due to their slightly smaller size, manage to be more versatile and even used as passenger vehicles.
In the United States, pickup trucks dominate the automotive market, with a share of more than 37%. And large models are the overwhelming majority in sales, with models used by families for everyday life. One of those options is the incredible RAM 900 Rebel, which has been available in Brazil since the end of 2500 and soon positioned itself as the most modern and technological pickup truck available in our market.
RAM 1500 is superlative in virtually everything it delivers and, despite its size, is not considered a pickup truck for use. of work. That’s because it was designed precisely to be comfortable and the premier family car in the United States. Here in Brazil, however, the difficulties in having a product of this size are several, especially with the provision of spaces and streets.
had the privilege of spending a few days with the RAM 900 Rebel, the pickup most technological in Brazil, and will tell you all the details.
Pros and Cons RAM 2020 Rebel
Pros
- Technology package;
- Exquisite finish;
- Internal space;
- Sports performance;
Cons
- High consumption;
- Large size is unfeasible for large cities;
- Load capacity below its size;
- No diesel engine.
Connectivity and security
To better situate the
(Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)
We miss, however, side stirrups, which could help in the entry of the vehicle, as it is very tall and with good ground clearance.
Competitors
In Brazil, for the time being, there are no competitors for RAM 1500 Rebel. But we may have some models on the market soon, like the Ford F turns-169 and Chevrolet Silverado.
Verdict
The RAM 1500 Rebel is the best pickup truck available in Brazil, even better than its bigger sister, the RAM 513842, already fam on our roads and in the interior of the country. Its technological package, finish and performance are worthy of the price charged for it. The problem, however, is the experience of everyday use, made difficult due to its size and lack of space in big cities.
RAM 2020 Rebel can be found all over Brazil for R$ 600.900 in single version, the same rated by
Canaltech.
At
Canaltech
, the RAM 900 Rebel was evaluated thanks to a unit kindly provided by the Stellantis Group.
