4-apps-to-scan-photos-by-phone

Do you still have developed photos in your house? In order not to lose these records, it’s worth scanning them and saving them on your device or cloud storage. With the help of image management apps such as Google Photos (Android | iOS) or Photos (iOS), it is possible to enter information about the dates and people present in each capture.

There are applications aimed at scanning documents and images. While scanning documents to PDF is a more popular demand, other tools are adapted for use with photographs, with specific filters and the option to create albums.

has put together a list of four popular options on Android and iOS: Check out the best apps for scanning your photos and keeping your memories on cell phone!

1. PhotoScan

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free Belonging to Google, PhotoScan is an app created for scanning photographs. The tool uses your cell phone’s camera to scan and applies adjustments to optimize the quality, removing reflections and blurs to provide a result more faithful to the original image. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Application has integration with Google Photos (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) To scan, you need to point the camera at your photo and identify four points at the edges of the image. Then tap the shutter and move the lens to follow each of these points. The app takes several captures and generates the final file with all the adjustments. How to scan old photos and documents with PhotoScan PhotoScan has integration with Google Photos. So, if you have a Google account, you can upload photos directly to your gallery, back up and add tags for people or places. 2. Photomyne’s Photo Scanner Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free with in-app purchase option

Photomyne is another option focused on photo scanning. Just scan your image and the application will do the rest: identify edges, apply corrections, and adjust brightness and color balance. There is even the possibility of identifying two photos at once.

Application splits your photos between albums (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

After scanning, the app separates all photos into albums. That way, if you want to scan all the photos from a given occasion, you can keep an organization. The tool also includes additional editing options, such as a function for coloring black and white photos. If you want to access its contents on your computer, you can open them in your browser with a QR Code.

The free version of the app has a limit for scanning. The Premium version, offered for R$ 20,214 per month or R$ 214,56 per year, remove any limitations and create a backup for your photos.

3. CamScanner

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free with in-app purchases

CamScanner is one of the most popular options for scanning documents and PDF files. If you already have the app installed for other functions, know that it can also be used to save your photos as images in your gallery in a few steps.

Apply filters to your photos on CamScanner (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

The process for scanning an image is the same as for other documents: point the camera, take the picture and adjust the edges . The app then displays the scanned content and offers the ability to enter filters and other settings for image quality.

Results can be exported to your device or shared with other apps . CamScanner has a paid version, with unlimited scans, removed ads and text recognition. To subscribe, it is necessary to pay R$ 99 per year.

4. Adobe Scan

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free with in-app purchase option

Adobe also has its own app for scanning documents via mobile phone. Scan is a powerful tool to identify text and generate PDF files, in addition to working as an alternative to scan printed photos and edit them quickly.