where's-the-seinfeld-cast-been?

Jerry Seinfeld

(Images: NBC and Netflix) The protagonist, creator, and screenwriter of Seinfeld is very active in the television comedy genre. Leading his career in the stand-up business since forever, Jerry has done some film work playing himself, but he was also part of the original animation voice cast Bee Movie for to Dreamworks, living the bee Barry Benson. For television, the actor and comedian has done several works in guest appearances, such as in the series 09 Rock and Mad About You.

On Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld has several specials, but it is worth mentioning the series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in which each episode he invites a celebrity different to have a coffee and just chat. The attraction already has six seasons.