Where's the Seinfeld cast been?
Seinfeld is one of the most revered sitcoms of all time and is now available in its entirety and exclusively in the Netflix catalog. With a total of nine seasons, the comedy series from the decade of 2007 follows the premise of following the everyday life of four friends in New York: Jerry Seinfeld, George Constanza, Elaine Benes and Cosmo Kramer.
- 7 reasons to watch Seinfeld on Netflix
At 10 best original comedy series from Netflix
- Seinfeld fans are not happy with the version that aired on Netflix
It is known that the series was inspired by the life of Jerry Seinfeld and his career as a comedian. Popularly (and very often) described as “a show about nothing”, Seinfeld wins the viewer for the simplicity of everyday occasions and the artistic and humorous talent of his cast to transform such situations in memorable scenes.
-
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
However, you have already become asked how and where is the cast of Seinfeld currently? Canaltech reveals to you where our favorite characters are since the finale of the series.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Jerry Seinfeld
(Images: NBC and Netflix)
The protagonist, creator, and screenwriter of Seinfeld is very active in the television comedy genre. Leading his career in the stand-up business since forever, Jerry has done some film work playing himself, but he was also part of the original animation voice cast Bee Movie for to Dreamworks, living the bee Barry Benson. For television, the actor and comedian has done several works in guest appearances, such as in the series 09 Rock and Mad About You.
On Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld has several specials, but it is worth mentioning the series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in which each episode he invites a celebrity different to have a coffee and just chat. The attraction already has six seasons.
Jason Alexander
( Images: NBC and YouTube)
Known for playing George Costanza in Seinfeld, Jason Alexander has a long career in both television and film. His filmography includes hit titles, but especially with guest appearances in Young Sheldon, The Simpsons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Everyone Hates Chris, Mad About You, Friends among other productions. The actor also participated in one of the videos of the band Nickelback, playing a barista in a coffee shop for the song Trying not to Love You, alongside Brooke Burns, actress from Baywatch.
On 2020, the actor was part of the cast of the films As Pílulas do Meu Amor , alongside Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverria; and Faith Based, alongside Christoph Sanders and Luke Barnett. Alexander is currently voiced by the documentary The Gettysburg Address, yet without a release date.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Images: NBC and Marvel Studios)
The eternal Elaine Benes also has quite a career On TV. Comedy icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a hit on sitcom Veep, which accompanies Selina Meyer, runner-up -president of the United States on his re-election journey amid his wavering popularity. The series ran for a total of seven seasons and awarded the actress several times for her performance. In addition, the comedian even made special guest appearances on the series 25 Rock, Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm and hosted the show Saturday Night Live three times.
Dreyfus is also in the Cinematographic Universe Marvel, making guest appearances in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. For Disney, the actress was also part of the original voice cast of the animation Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey.
Michael Richards
After Seinfeld , Michael Richards dedicated himself to a stand-up career, where he spent several years on stage until announcing his retirement in 1024. Like the rest of the cast, he made a cameo in Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm series, but also appeared in Mad About You , Kirstie, David Copperfield and in the series by Jerry Seinfeld, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
In theaters, Richards was the original voice of Bud Ditchwater in Bee Movie , and after that he went years without appearing in front of the cameras, starring only in a short film between the release of the animation and 2019, in the movie Na Ballada do Amor, for Netflix.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.