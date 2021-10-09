The sky is not the limit | New photos of Mercury, colliding galaxies and more

The BepiColombo spacecraft finally reached Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun, and sent its first images. The photos were taken when the spacecraft passed through the night side of the planet, but they are still impressive images from an unprecedented mission. In addition, other images of the universe filled our eyes during the week.

We also learned about the next steps of the UAE space program, testing a Brazilian rocket engine, good news comings straight from Mars and discoveries about the Moon made with the samples collected by the Chinese mission Chang’e 5.

Check this and other news that “bombed” in the last week!

BepiColombo probe has reached Mercury!

(Image: Reproduction/ESA/BepiColombo/MTM)

The BepiColombo spacecraft, which carries scientific instruments from the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese JAXA, arrived in Mercury, after three years of travel. She flew over the planet for her first approach and, of course, her first images.

Although the photos are in black and white, it is possible to identify some of the large known impact craters on the surface of the first and smallest planet in the Solar System. The ship was passing through the night side of the planet, so there wasn’t much light on the surface, but the good resolution images already give a “taste” of what’s to come.

More than colliding galaxies 100 millions of light years from Earth

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/SDSS)

This is the Arp system 91, also known as KPG 100, an object that is highly sought after by those who work with images astronomical because they are two colliding galaxies, each at a different angle. This configuration in relation to our view is very interesting, as it allows us to observe well how the material of galaxies behaves during the fusion process.

The new image of Arp 97 is the result of a series of combined data, including photos from Hubble and the Victor M. Blanco, a 4-meter telescope located in Chile, as well as the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). The object could be a glimpse of what our own galaxy, the Milky Way, might look like when it is in the process of colliding with its neighbor, Andromeda.

United Arab Emirates will send probe to study asteroids in 2028

(Image: Reproduction/ispace)

The United Arab Emirates, which sent a mission to Mars on 2020, announced their next step in the world of space exploration: a mission to study the main asteroid belt of the Solar System, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The mission does not yet have a defined name, but it already has a clear objective: to accelerate the development of local initiatives based on the nation’s knowledge. The new spacecraft will be five times more complex than the Hope Mars and should be in 2028, expected to arrive at its destination in 2028.

Impacts from space rocks may explain the differences between Earth and Venus

(Image: Reproduction/JPL-Caltech/NASA)

How can two planets, like Earth and Venus, be so similar in size and mass, and at the same time so different in climatic and atmospheric conditions? A new study suggests that the “culprit” may be space rocks that would have hit both planets during the formation phase.

In fact, these rocks would be Mars-sized protoplanets that eventually collided with Earth and Venus. Through simulations, scientists found it possible that half of these protoplanets did not reach Earth but passed close enough to slow down. Then they collided with Venus. In other words, our neighboring planet would be more hostile to life because it “caught” more in its infancy.

Brazil advances in the creation of its own rockets