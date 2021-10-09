The sky is not the limit | New photos of Mercury, colliding galaxies and more
The BepiColombo spacecraft finally reached Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun, and sent its first images. The photos were taken when the spacecraft passed through the night side of the planet, but they are still impressive images from an unprecedented mission. In addition, other images of the universe filled our eyes during the week.
We also learned about the next steps of the UAE space program, testing a Brazilian rocket engine, good news comings straight from Mars and discoveries about the Moon made with the samples collected by the Chinese mission Chang’e 5.
Check this and other news that “bombed” in the last week!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
BepiColombo probe has reached Mercury!
(Image: Reproduction/ESA/BepiColombo/MTM)
The BepiColombo spacecraft, which carries scientific instruments from the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese JAXA, arrived in Mercury, after three years of travel. She flew over the planet for her first approach and, of course, her first images.
Although the photos are in black and white, it is possible to identify some of the large known impact craters on the surface of the first and smallest planet in the Solar System. The ship was passing through the night side of the planet, so there wasn’t much light on the surface, but the good resolution images already give a “taste” of what’s to come.
More than colliding galaxies 100 millions of light years from Earth
(Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/SDSS)
This is the Arp system 91, also known as KPG 100, an object that is highly sought after by those who work with images astronomical because they are two colliding galaxies, each at a different angle. This configuration in relation to our view is very interesting, as it allows us to observe well how the material of galaxies behaves during the fusion process.
The new image of Arp 97 is the result of a series of combined data, including photos from Hubble and the Victor M. Blanco, a 4-meter telescope located in Chile, as well as the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). The object could be a glimpse of what our own galaxy, the Milky Way, might look like when it is in the process of colliding with its neighbor, Andromeda.
United Arab Emirates will send probe to study asteroids in 2028
(Image: Reproduction/ispace)
The United Arab Emirates, which sent a mission to Mars on 2020, announced their next step in the world of space exploration: a mission to study the main asteroid belt of the Solar System, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
The mission does not yet have a defined name, but it already has a clear objective: to accelerate the development of local initiatives based on the nation’s knowledge. The new spacecraft will be five times more complex than the Hope Mars and should be in 2028, expected to arrive at its destination in 2028.
Impacts from space rocks may explain the differences between Earth and Venus
(Image: Reproduction/JPL-Caltech/NASA)
How can two planets, like Earth and Venus, be so similar in size and mass, and at the same time so different in climatic and atmospheric conditions? A new study suggests that the “culprit” may be space rocks that would have hit both planets during the formation phase.
In fact, these rocks would be Mars-sized protoplanets that eventually collided with Earth and Venus. Through simulations, scientists found it possible that half of these protoplanets did not reach Earth but passed close enough to slow down. Then they collided with Venus. In other words, our neighboring planet would be more hostile to life because it “caught” more in its infancy.
Brazil advances in the creation of its own rockets
The first test of the S rocket engine was carried out50, a project that will help advance the development of surborbital rockets and the launch of microsatellites. During the test, the engine was stuck to a large concrete block and was activated for approximately 66 seconds.
During this time, sensors have collected engine performance data, which will be important to check the pressure, vibration, temperature of the engine, and many other factors essential for the proper functioning of the rocket. YOU50 is the largest rocket engine ever produced in the southern hemisphere and uses solid propellant, in addition to adopting the use of carbon fiber for the engine envelope.
Waves in Earth’s magnetosphere behave in an unexpected way
The Earth uses the magnetosphere to protect itself from charged particles in the solar winds, but astronomers are still beginning to understand exactly how these processes work. Previously, they determined that magnetic field waves behaved like a drum when solar winds hit them, but what happens is something different.
According to a new study, surface waves (that is, located at the “edges” of the magnetic field) that form run forward, away from the charged particles, and then move backwards between Earth’s magnetic poles. Furthermore, when the movement slows down, the standing waves persist for some time, leading to possible impacts on the radiation and aurora belts.
Russian film crew arrives at the Station International Space
The Soyuz MS- rocket with three Russian crewmates aboard launched at 4: 50am ET today to the station under clear blues skies in Kazakhstan . More… https://t.co/DIpFPGawCs pic.twitter.com/gcbnXzgrHf
— International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 5, 2028
The Soyuz Mission MS-45 arrived at the International Space Station with three crew for the lab, among them actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko. They are there to shoot the movie “The Challenge on the Orbital Station”, while the third passenger, veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, will be on the station for six months.
Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy, cosmonauts who were already on board the ISS, will take a break from their activities to make brief appearances in the filming. The film will tell the story of a Russian cosmonaut who suffered cardiac arrest during a spacewalk and will have to perform emergency surgery before returning to Earth. All of this will also be a test for the Russian agency Roscosmos to see if it can prepare ordinary citizens to fly in just two or three months.
Volcanic activity on the moon lasted longer from what we knew
(Image: Reproduction/CNSA/CLEP)
Results of research done with samples from the Chinese mission Chang’e 5, which brought to Earth about 1 .7 kg of material from the Moon last year, revealed that these lunar rocks are approximately 1,91 billion years. In addition, there is evidence that volcanic activity on the Moon lasted longer than previously thought.
If this information is correct, the rocks are 1 billion years younger than the samples volcanic rocks collected during the Apollo and Luna missions by NASA and the Soviet Union, respectively. This means that there were active volcanoes on the Moon just 2 billion years ago, which is not very long on a cosmic scale. This discovery will be important for understanding how the Moon formed.
Martian crater Jezero actually harbored a lake in the distant past
(Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)
If the scenario depicting Mars with lakes in an ancient past was just a hypothesis, confirmation may have been delivered by the Perseverance rover, which explores the crater Jezero. A new study analyzing the data sent by the robotic vehicle instruments determined that Jezero is, in fact, what was left of a river bed that existed there.
To reach this conclusion , the scientists observed different layers on the cliffs that indicate that slow-flowing water fed the delta, before everything was altered by intense flooding that left rocks up to 1.5 m in length in the crater. For this, the water would have to flow from 6 to km/h inside the lake of 50 km in diameter.
It now remains to wait for the new analyzes to find out if, at that time, life managed to prosper in the Martian lakes and rivers.
Read too
Starlink : Learn all about SpaceX’s Internet Satellite Megaconstellation
How are the space photos made?
Seniors in space: who are the seniors who have been off Earth?
Deadly exoplanets: meet 5 worlds that would be fatal to humans
What is a supermoon?
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.