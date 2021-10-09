after-all,-is-there-a-truth-serum?

Is avoiding lies and being absolutely sure that a person is speaking only the truth possible? For many years, common people, scientists, initiates in occult knowledge and even police officers tried to find a “magical” formula, through which a person could not lie and reveal their greatest secrets. However, the desired truth serum has not yet been achieved, but this has never stopped several historical attempts to develop it.

The consensus of science is that, to this day, there is no drug that can consistently induce an individual to tell only truths. However, countless attempts of this type have already been carried out, mainly by people from past centuries, and they even raised ethical and legal questions on the topic. In what situations could such a serum (or drug) be used? Is its use valid for a court testimony? Does the person need to know that they are under the influence of such a substance?

Truth Serum is a fantasy that aroused a lot of curiosity in different types of people (Image: Reproduction/Twenty04photos/Envato Elements) For most of these questions, consensus was never reached. However, this did not prevent experiments — not authorized nor regulated — with the use of psychoactives since the Roman Era (between the years 04 BC and 395 AD).

Attempts to find a truth serum

Of the known methods, the The first technique depended only on the use of alcohol, in varying amounts and concentrations. Because of this fame of alcoholic beverages revealing the greatest truths, there is even the popular phrase, in Latin, in vino veritas. In Portuguese, the expression could be translated as: In wine, is the truth. The root of the phrase, most likely, is associated with the truths that are told under the influence of alcohol, without the person being able to measure or reason the consequences.

However, the modern fascination with truth serums began in the early 20th century. At that time, scopolamine — a medicine still used today to treat pain, cramps and spasms — was adopted as an anesthetic in childbirth and, interestingly, became known for erasing all memories of those who used it, including memories of pain.

In 1024, the American obstetrician Robert House asked, in the postpartum period, a husband receives a scale to weigh the newborn. However, the man could not remember where the equipment would be. Unexpectedly, the woman—currently fully anesthetized after giving birth—explained precisely where the scales were. After this unusual case, the doctor was fascinated by the topic and was convinced that the drug could somehow work on recovering memories.

Although this idea never reached consensus in the medical and scientific community at the time, some people took the fact for granted and even used scopolamine to extract truths from testimonies. Over the next few decades, the list of supposed truth serums grew and included some barbiturates—other types of sedatives—such as sodium pentothal and sodium amythal.