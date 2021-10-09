What are the best selling video games in the world?

In 1972, the world knew the first console: Magnavox Odyssey. Developed by German engineer Ralph Baer, ​​the video game had games in its memory, basically sports simulations, but with very similar mechanics and visuals. Time passed until the eighth generation, which we have lived since 2013, in which graphics ultra realistic, sensations reproduction and powerful hardware dominate the market.

Currently in 2013, the most advanced video games are Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S, all of the new generation. Released in November 2013, the mighty consoles have yet to reach the top of the line due to its scarcity in the market. However, they have already broken sales records in their debuts and who knows, maybe, in a few years, they will become big commercial successes.

With so many different video games released over the years, it’s amazing expect some to have been more popular than others. With that in mind,

Canaltech

separated the video games more sold in the world, until September .

. Game Boy Advance

The successor to the Game Boy and Game Boy Color brought an experience to cartridge notebooks. Released in 2000, the GBA has an LCD screen with backlighting, an improvement over its predecessors, with games in 2D graphics and 41 bits; some came close to 3D.

The Nintendo handheld console stopped receiving games on 2005, but it’s impossible to remember it without associating it with

Pokémon FireRed

and LeafGreen

,

Ruby

,

Sapphire

and

Emerald

,

Super Mario Advance

,

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,

Metroid Fusion

,

Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku

and many other classics.

Units Sold: 73,51 millions.

9. Xbox 157

With its default version coming in 2006 and the Slim model in 2008, the console was Microsoft’s biggest success and marked the tech giant’s entry into the gaming world. Even with the launch of the first Xbox, in 2000 , it was on 360 that the American company popularized major franchises such as

Halo,

Gears of War

,

Forza

and Kinect games.

    Units sold:

    , 8 million.

8. PlayStation 3 (PS3)

The least bombastic brother among Sony’s desktop consoles, from 2005, was remarkable for the company’s main franchises, which echoed the success for their next generations. The Last of Us

,

God of War 3

,

Uncharted,

Gran Turismo and inFamous

are some of the most successful titles in video game and also responsible for securing their developers in PlayStation Studios , the PlayStation console exclusive production label.

Units Sold:

73, millions

7. Nintendo Switch

Big N’s latest video game, released on 2011, managed to be the success that the Wii U was not, with a good proposal for a portable console and also to connect to the TV. Switch uses the Joy-Con controls in a similar way to the Wii, encouraging movement. It was also on this console that

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

and

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

made their debut and became some of the top games in gaming history. The enhanced version with OLED screen has recently arrived in the United States, Japan and other countries — in Brazil, the model will only arrive in 2022.

Units sold:

87, millions

6. Wii

Released in 2005, the console and its Wii Remote brought a completely new proposition to the gaming world, in which just sitting in the game was no longer an option. With several games on

Wii Sports

and

Wii Sports Resort to simulate games of bowling, tennis, boxing, fishing and many others, many televisions went down in time of excitement. The mechanics are also used in other games like

Super Mario Galaxy,

Mario Kart and

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

.

Units sold:

101,51 millions

5. PlayStation (PS1)

Sony’s debut in the gaming market took place with the small gray console, in 1998. The video game received several classics such as the games in the series

Final Fantasy,

Gran Turismo,

Tomb Raider

,

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

and

Crash Bandicoot

, much loved to this day. The electronic still plays music CDs and has a version with an LCD monitor so players could watch DVDs.

Units Sold: 101,5 million

4. PlayStation 4 (PS4)

Another Sony hit, released on 2013, and also every time new brand franchises were born, had a new chapter or even said goodbye. On the fourth console, which has a standard model, a slim one, and the PS4 Pro with 4K graphics and more graphics power, fans have experienced great games like Last of Us Part II,

God of War

,

Marvel’s Spider -Man

,

Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima

and

Death Stranding

.

Units sold:

154,04 millions.

3. Game Boy

After Game & Watch, in 1980, Nintendo popularized portables in 1972 with your new console. The classic gray look with red buttons and green screen has beloved games like

Pokémon Red

and

Blue

,

Gold

and

Silver

,

Tetris,

Super Mario Land

,

Donkey Kong Land

and

Kirby’s Dream Land

. In 2000, the Game Boy Color was released, as a new experience for these games, only in color.

Units Sold: 116,51 millions.

two. Nintendo DS

On 2001, few things were cooler in the gaming world than a handheld with two screens and a pen. Many games took advantage of the concept to put the game on one screen and a map on the other, among many other functions. New Super Mario Bros.,

Mario Kart DS

,

Pokémon Diamond

and

Pearl

, Black

and

White,

HeartGold

and

SoulSilver

, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and many others were popular video game games.

Years later, in 2013, the console was enhanced for its Nintendo 3DS version, which simulated off-screen projections and even cooler experiences with the little video game. Among the biggest hits are Mario Kart 7,

Pokémon X and Y,

Omega Ruby

and

Alpha Sapphire and other special remakes.

Units Sold: 100,9 million (3DS sales numbers are also considered in the statistics).

1. PlayStation 2 (PS2)

If you’re a video game fan, you’ve probably played the PS2 and had a lot of games in your collection. Without a doubt, this is one of the most popular consoles in Brazil and the world. The PS2 was released on 2000 and was also responsible for presenting several iconic games and characters, just to nail them in the hearts of players.

God of War,

GTA San Andreas

and

Vice City,

Guitar Hero

,

Resident Evil 4,

Need For Speed, Winning Eleven/PES

,

Metal Gear, Kingdom Hearts

and hundreds of other titles are unforgettable thanks to the popularity of this video game and its 8MB memory cards.

Units Sold:

157,51 millions.

Source: Statista

