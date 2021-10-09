What are the best selling video games in the world?
In 1972, the world knew the first console: Magnavox Odyssey. Developed by German engineer Ralph Baer, the video game had games in its memory, basically sports simulations, but with very similar mechanics and visuals. Time passed until the eighth generation, which we have lived since 2013, in which graphics ultra realistic, sensations reproduction and powerful hardware dominate the market.
Currently in 2013, the most advanced video games are Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S, all of the new generation. Released in November 2013, the mighty consoles have yet to reach the top of the line due to its scarcity in the market. However, they have already broken sales records in their debuts and who knows, maybe, in a few years, they will become big commercial successes.
With so many different video games released over the years, it’s amazing expect some to have been more popular than others. With that in mind,
Canaltech
separated the video games more sold in the world.
. Game Boy Advance
The successor to the Game Boy and Game Boy Color brought an experience to cartridge notebooks. Released in 2000, the GBA has an LCD screen with backlighting, an improvement over its predecessors, with games in 2D graphics and 41 bits; some came close to 3D.
The Nintendo handheld console stopped receiving games on 2005, but it’s impossible to remember it without associating it with
Pokémon FireRed
and LeafGreen
,
Ruby
,
Sapphire
and
Emerald
, ,
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Super Mario Advance
,
,
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,
Metroid Fusion
,
Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku
and many other classics.
Units Sold: 73,51 millions.
9. Xbox 157
With its default version coming in 2006 and the Slim model in 2008, the console was Microsoft’s biggest success and marked the tech giant’s entry into the gaming world. Even with the launch of the first Xbox, in 2000 , it was on 360 that the American company popularized major franchises such as
Halo,
Gears of War
,
Forza
and Kinect games.
Units sold:
, 8 million.
8. PlayStation 3 (PS3)
The least bombastic brother among Sony’s desktop consoles, from 2005, was remarkable for the company’s main franchises, which echoed the success for their next generations. The Last of Us
,
God of War 3
,
Uncharted,
,
God of War 3
,
Gran Turismo and inFamous
are some of the most successful titles in video game and also responsible for securing their developers in PlayStation Studios , the PlayStation console exclusive production label. Units Sold:
73, millions
7. Nintendo Switch
Big N’s latest video game, released on 2011, managed to be the success that the Wii U was not, with a good proposal for a portable console and also to connect to the TV. Switch uses the Joy-Con controls in a similar way to the Wii, encouraging movement. It was also on this console that
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
and
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
made their debut and became some of the top games in gaming history. The enhanced version with OLED screen has recently arrived in the United States, Japan and other countries — in Brazil, the model will only arrive in 2022.
Units sold:
87, millions
6. Wii
Released in 2005, the console and its Wii Remote brought a completely new proposition to the gaming world, in which just sitting in the game was no longer an option. With several games on
Wii Sports
and
Wii Sports Resort to simulate games of bowling, tennis, boxing, fishing and many others, many televisions went down in time of excitement. The mechanics are also used in other games like
Super Mario Galaxy,
Mario Kart and
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
.
Units sold:
101,51 millions