what-are-the-differences-between-google-pay,-apple-pay-and-samsung-pay

October 9, 2021
NFC technology — Near Field Communication, or Near Field Communication, in free translation — has become popular in the last decade in the field of payments by approximation, more precisely credit and debit cards.

    But it wasn’t just the banks that thought about it: technology companies in the telephony industry also started to include components with NFC technology in cell phones, thus allowing payment by approaching a mobile device to a card machine, for example.

    Nowadays, there are numerous establishments that are compatible with payment via NFC, whether by Apple Pay (on the iPhone and Apple Watch), by Google Pay (on Android devices), or by Samsung Pay (on Galaxy and Galaxy Watch).

    Below below understand the main differences between Google Pay, Apple digital payment services Pay and Samsung Pay.

    Google Pay

    The Google Approximate Payment service consists of adding a credit or debit card that is compatible with the system in your Android app, bringing the smartphone close to the card machine reader when you want to make a payment.

    The iconic and famous gift cards (physical gift cards that add a virtual credit) linked to Google can also be added and used by m eio from the Google Pay app on your Android smartphone.

    Payment by approximation from mobile via Google Pay. Photo: Clay Banks (Unsplash)

    Apple Pay

    Already Apple’s digital payment system operates from the Wallet — or Wallet app, as translated in the iOS update 15. You can add your credit card already registered to your iCloud account — as long as it’s compatible with the system, of course — or another one, if you prefer, to have the pay-by-pass service.

      • Apple Pay works on Apple smartphone models from the generation of the iPhone 6, and can also be activated on the Apple Watch (Series 1 model and later generations), which allows you to simply bring your smartwatch close to the card machine reader to make a payment.

      Payment by mobile approach via Apple Pay. Photo: Nathan Dumlao (Unsplash)

      Samsung Pay

      Unlike its competitors, Samsung Pay offers a number of additional features — in addition to the payment by approach via NFC on a Samsung Galaxy — working as a true digital account within the application, where you can make transfers, send bills, withdraw money, make deposits, and much more.

        • In addition, Samsung Pay too offers a rewards program, through which you can redeem Samsung’s rewards and discounts — a digital payment service that is much more complete than those offered by its competitors in the digital payment method via NFC. As with Apple, the system also works on the company’s smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch (all generations) and Gear (Sport, S3 Classic and S3 Frontier).

          Finally, Samsung also offers the Samsung Pay Mini service, an alternative to older devices that works as a QR Code scan-only payment system.

Payment by mobile approximation via Samsung Pay. Photo: Samsung (Disclosure)

