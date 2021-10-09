What are the differences between Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay
NFC technology — Near Field Communication, or Near Field Communication, in free translation — has become popular in the last decade in the field of payments by approximation, more precisely credit and debit cards.
But it wasn’t just the banks that thought about it: technology companies in the telephony industry also started to include components with NFC technology in cell phones, thus allowing payment by approaching a mobile device to a card machine, for example.
Nowadays, there are numerous establishments that are compatible with payment via NFC, whether by Apple Pay (on the iPhone and Apple Watch), by Google Pay (on Android devices), or by Samsung Pay (on Galaxy and Galaxy Watch).
Below below understand the main differences between Google Pay, Apple digital payment services Pay and Samsung Pay.
Google Pay
The Google Approximate Payment service consists of adding a credit or debit card that is compatible with the system in your Android app, bringing the smartphone close to the card machine reader when you want to make a payment.
The iconic and famous gift cards (physical gift cards that add a virtual credit) linked to Google can also be added and used by m eio from the Google Pay app on your Android smartphone.
