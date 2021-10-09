7-aspects-that-must-change-with-open-banking-in-small-and-medium-businesses

The implementation of open banking in Brazil is in the second phase. The third step should start in 27 October. This new concept will affect companies in different ways. “Today, small and medium companies have little offer of products and unattractive conditions due to the risk attributed to the lack of financial and credit history”, points out Fernando Radunz, CIO of digital bank BS2, a specialist in small and medium companies (SMEs).

New stage of open banking starts this Monday (); see schedule

PicPay buys the Guiabolso financial platform with an eye on open banking

10 tips so you don’t fall for scams when looking for one online loan

At this stage, more information will be available about the profile of these companies. “It will be possible to assess credit needs, fees paid on cards and financing, as well as the foreseen conditions”, says Radunz. The expectation, according to him, is that companies have more financial options and better conditions, with more credit and lower bank fees, for example, which will positively affect the day-to-day business.

Image: Disclosure /Central Bank of Brazil

To participate in open banking, the company can authorize data sharing on the bank’s website or application. It is also necessary to mention which bank the information can be sent to. The entire process is supervised by the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) and by the National Data Protection Agency (ANPD). Entrepreneurs must be aware of these news. See below seven aspects that have an impact on SMEs:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

1 – Registration data

Includes the analysis of general information, such as company name and address, as well as billing, goods and rights. In addition, it also assesses the framework of legal representatives, such as attorneys, partners and others.

2 – Accounts

The company’s account history at the banking institution is shared. This includes the creation date, your rate pattern, your credit limit, your transactions, and your company’s daily and average balances.

3 – Credit Cards

Credit card data sharing includes limit, transactions, invoices and discharge history. From this information, it is possible to analyze the payment behavior (full or revolving, for example) and find out how the company manages the use of the credit card.