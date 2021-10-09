learn-how-to-protect-your-instagram-from-the-most-common-threats

Cyber ​​criminals know that many people and companies rely on social networks, such as Instagram, as a source of income, and they also know that their accounts on these platforms have profitable information. Therefore, Kaspersky considers it essential that people know the main scams used by fraudsters, regardless of being an ordinary person or an influencer.

For Roberto Martínez, senior security analyst at Kaspersky in Latin America, personal information contained in instagram profiles, such as photos and videos, if stolen, can have very negative impacts for many users or companies, and therefore being aware of the main scams performed on the platform is an important process to protect yourself.

The main Instagram scams, according to Kaspersky, are: