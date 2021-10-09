Learn how to protect your Instagram from the most common threats
Instagram completed 11 years last Wednesday (6), and has more than 1.3 million active users. However, with this popularity, the social network also becomes an attractive target for criminals, with scams becoming more and more common occurrences in it.
Cyber criminals know that many people and companies rely on social networks, such as Instagram, as a source of income, and they also know that their accounts on these platforms have profitable information. Therefore, Kaspersky considers it essential that people know the main scams used by fraudsters, regardless of being an ordinary person or an influencer.
For Roberto Martínez, senior security analyst at Kaspersky in Latin America, personal information contained in instagram profiles, such as photos and videos, if stolen, can have very negative impacts for many users or companies, and therefore being aware of the main scams performed on the platform is an important process to protect yourself.
The main Instagram scams, according to Kaspersky, are:
- Account theft: From a phishing process, where the objective is to provoke a sense of urgency in the user, with a fraudulent email which says that the victim’s personal account has been hacked and that he must enter his information in the link contained in the message, criminals gain access to victims’ accounts, and can use them to spread malicious content and spam;
- Fake verification:
- The blue mark on the profile, which indicates that that account is authenticated and really belongs to whoever it says be, is seen as one of the main status tools of the social network, in addition to making users search for advertising actions. Criminals know this, and send messages to accounts without the seal offering verification for a fee. However, if the payment is made, nothing changes;
- Account blocking or disabling attacks: It’s the latest scam, in which people’s accounts are blocked so they can impersonate their profiles later. This fraud, which is made possible by false reports of alleged violations of Instagram rules, is not the isolated or individual work of a single cybercriminal. Cases have been discovered that promote this type of scheme on the network, that is, they offer to block victims’ accounts in exchange for a sum of money and also, there are those who offer to unblock them. It is an attack that, unlike the previous ones, works without any victim participation.