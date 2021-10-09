Learn how to protect your Instagram from the most common threats

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
2
learn-how-to-protect-your-instagram-from-the-most-common-threats

Instagram completed 11 years last Wednesday (6), and has more than 1.3 million active users. However, with this popularity, the social network also becomes an attractive target for criminals, with scams becoming more and more common occurrences in it.

  • These are the top five Instagram scams
  • Essential tips to keep Facebook, Twitter and Instagram safe
  • Scam promises verification on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to kidnap accounts

    Cyber ​​criminals know that many people and companies rely on social networks, such as Instagram, as a source of income, and they also know that their accounts on these platforms have profitable information. Therefore, Kaspersky considers it essential that people know the main scams used by fraudsters, regardless of being an ordinary person or an influencer.

    For Roberto Martínez, senior security analyst at Kaspersky in Latin America, personal information contained in instagram profiles, such as photos and videos, if stolen, can have very negative impacts for many users or companies, and therefore being aware of the main scams performed on the platform is an important process to protect yourself.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The main Instagram scams, according to Kaspersky, are:

    • Account theft: From a phishing process, where the objective is to provoke a sense of urgency in the user, with a fraudulent email which says that the victim’s personal account has been hacked and that he must enter his information in the link contained in the message, criminals gain access to victims’ accounts, and can use them to spread malicious content and spam;
    • Fake verification:
        The blue mark on the profile, which indicates that that account is authenticated and really belongs to whoever it says be, is seen as one of the main status tools of the social network, in addition to making users search for advertising actions. Criminals know this, and send messages to accounts without the seal offering verification for a fee. However, if the payment is made, nothing changes;
      • Account blocking or disabling attacks: It’s the latest scam, in which people’s accounts are blocked so they can impersonate their profiles later. This fraud, which is made possible by false reports of alleged violations of Instagram rules, is not the isolated or individual work of a single cybercriminal. Cases have been discovered that promote this type of scheme on the network, that is, they offer to block victims’ accounts in exchange for a sum of money and also, there are those who offer to unblock them. It is an attack that, unlike the previous ones, works without any victim participation.
        • How to protect your Instagram account

        (Image: Disclosure/Kaspersky)

        Kaspersky has prepared a series of tips that can help users secure their Instagram accounts. We provide them below:

        • Check if the contact is real: If you receive an email notifying you of a problem with your account, please do not click any links until you verify the authenticity of that notification. Also always check the webpage URL in the address bar;
        • Only download the app from trusted places: Google Play on Android or App Store on iOS are the stores where the official Instagram app is available;
        • Never enter yours login data for third-party services or applications;
        • Keep calm: If your account is blocked, stay calm and contact social network support as soon as possible, describing in as much detail as possible what happened and attaching all the evidence;

          • Use two-factor authentication: Enable two-factor authentication on this and all applications that allow it; thus, if someone tries to log into your account from a different device, the social network will ask for a unique code that you will receive via SMS;

        • Use antivirus: Use a reliable security solution that filters suspicious messages and blocks phishing pages. Examples are Kaspersky and AVG programs.

          Did you like this article?

          Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 660 514042

          660

          Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
          2

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of TikTok Announces Tools to Bring Content Creators and Brands Together

TikTok Announces Tools to Bring Content Creators and Brands Together

September 28, 2021
Photo of iPhone 13 Pro Max durability test shows high resistance against damage

iPhone 13 Pro Max durability test shows high resistance against damage

September 30, 2021
Photo of Autonomous robot prints and cooks food in 3D like a real chef

Autonomous robot prints and cooks food in 3D like a real chef

September 22, 2021
Photo of Cosmic “bubbles” that should be empty seem to receive matter; understand

Cosmic “bubbles” that should be empty seem to receive matter; understand

October 8, 2021
Back to top button