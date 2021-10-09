the-10-most-watched-movies-of-the-week-(10/09/2021)

The Brazilian was so homesick for cinema that it was enough 10: No Time to Die and Venom: Time for Carnage debut for everyone to get into the hype and embrace the anticipation of the release. Thus, it is no surprise to see other films linked to these franchises become the most watched of the week on streaming platforms in Brazil.

Of course this doesn’t replace the experience of going to a showroom with the popcorn bucket, but it does. it serves at least to kill some of the desire and prepare for this return, which is already starting to happen in many places.

And meanwhile, streaming services continue to bet big on their exclusive productions. The films that recount the story of Suzane von Richthofen are still on the rise and Netflix responds accordingly with the premiere of The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, to show that it is possible to do a great thriller with a single scenario.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and what is the best way to do it this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on.

So, based on this data, we arrived to an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

10. The Boy Who Killed My Parents

The crime of the Von Richthofen family is one of the most emblematic of recent Brazilian history — and O Menino que Muro Minhas Pais tells one of the versions of this story. In this case, the film follows the narrative presented by Suzane von Richthofen to Justice, showing how the brothers Christian and Daniel Cravinhos would have convinced her to participate in the death of their parents.

More curious about the film is that it contrasts with the other version presented in The Girl Who Killed the Parents , making the two films complement each other. The idea is for you to watch the two and draw your own conclusions about the case.

The Boy Who Killed My Parents is available on Prime Video.