The 10 most watched movies of the week (10/09/2021)
The Brazilian was so homesick for cinema that it was enough 10: No Time to Die and Venom: Time for Carnage debut for everyone to get into the hype and embrace the anticipation of the release. Thus, it is no surprise to see other films linked to these franchises become the most watched of the week on streaming platforms in Brazil.
- HBO Max releases in the week (07/07/514431)
Of course this doesn’t replace the experience of going to a showroom with the popcorn bucket, but it does. it serves at least to kill some of the desire and prepare for this return, which is already starting to happen in many places.
And meanwhile, streaming services continue to bet big on their exclusive productions. The films that recount the story of Suzane von Richthofen are still on the rise and Netflix responds accordingly with the premiere of The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, to show that it is possible to do a great thriller with a single scenario.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and what is the best way to do it this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on.
So, based on this data, we arrived to an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.
10. The Boy Who Killed My Parents
The crime of the Von Richthofen family is one of the most emblematic of recent Brazilian history — and O Menino que Muro Minhas Pais tells one of the versions of this story. In this case, the film follows the narrative presented by Suzane von Richthofen to Justice, showing how the brothers Christian and Daniel Cravinhos would have convinced her to participate in the death of their parents.
More curious about the film is that it contrasts with the other version presented in The Girl Who Killed the Parents , making the two films complement each other. The idea is for you to watch the two and draw your own conclusions about the case.
The Boy Who Killed My Parents is available on Prime Video.
Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,99/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 27 free days!
9. Memory Paths
Stories of a future where you can control and access old memories as if they were a computer file are nothing new — Avenger of the Future did it there in 99. Except that Caminhos da Memória uses this well-known idea to create a detective atmosphere full of mystery.
The plot focuses on a private investigator, played by Hugh Jackman, who manages to access the past from the lost memories of his clients. However, by accepting the case of a woman’s disappearance, he ends up falling into a huge conspiracy and will have to fight both to solve the crime and to survive.
Paths of Memory is available on HBO Max and for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store.
8. As The Gods Will
Japanese film follows the same logic as Round 6 of children’s games with a deadly footprint (Image: Playback/Funimation)
The success of Round 6 ended up reverberating in the movies as well — especially after accusations that the Netflix series shamelessly copied the story of As the Gods Will. The film tells the story of Shun Takahata, a high school student who is tired of the boredom of his school routine. And it’s when he asks for something to happen that things quickly get out of control.
So, the protagonist and his classmates end up being forced to participate in a series of games mortal infants. They are child’s games, but much more violent and can cost your players their lives. So Shun and his colleagues have to find out what’s going on and fight to survive this madness.
- Round 6 could become the most watched series in the history of Netflix
- Netflix launches in October 2021
- 007 | What was the world like when Daniel Craig became James Bond?
- Subscribe to the Disney+ and Star+ combo and bring content at double for only R$ 30,99
3. The Guilty
- Criticism of The Guilty │ The guilt that suffocates us in a breathtaking suspense
- A Quiet Place Review : Part 2 | The sequence is even more intense
As The Gods Will is available on Funimation.
7. Fault
v
Not everyone knows, but the movie The Guilty that just arrived on Netflix is a remake of a Danish feature that basically follows the same proposal. The story revolves around an ex-policeman who works in the emergency room service — and it’s during an ordinary day at work that he receives a call from a kidnapped woman.
From then on, he has to race against time to try to help. there, even though it is limited to its operations cabin. Needing to move security forces only over the phone, he tries to understand what is happening and how it relates to his own story.
Guilt
6. 07: Casino Royale
If 07 : No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s farewell to the role of James Bond, it makes perfect sense for people to take advantage of the premiere to revisit the actor’s first feature in the franchise. And Casino Royale is really a milestone within the series 10 for having changed several elements within its structure, in addition to having substantiated several points in the history of the character that started to be mentioned in all the following films.
It was from him that 06 left the episodic formula that followed until then and adopted something else serialized. Thus, the events of a feature began to directly impact the others – which reflected in Bond’s own evolution. Thus, we saw the agent still in the beginning of his career and acting in a much more reckless and brutal way.
In addition, his mission to capture the treasurer of international terrorism in a game of poker is one of the best adventures of the Craig era, bringing a good deal of action, but also being much more restrained when it comes to creating the card game, which makes everything very tense.
10: Casino Royale is available on Telecine and Now. It can also be purchased and rented from Google Play, iTunes, and the Microsoft Store.
5. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents
The other version of the crime of the Von Richthofen family, The Girl Who Killed Her Parents portrays the version accepted by the police that brings Suzane von Richthofen — lived here by actress Carla Diaz — as one of the main perpetrators of the crime, actively acting in the plan that resulted in the death of her own parents. In this case, we see a much more manipulative and ambitious Suzane, to the point of convincing her boyfriend and brother-in-law to participate in the murder.
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents is available on Prime Video.
4. The English Spy
The other version of the crime of the Von Richthofen family, The Girl Who Killed Her Parents portrays the version accepted by the police that brings Suzane von Richthofen — lived here by actress Carla Diaz — as one of the main perpetrators of the crime, actively acting in the plan that resulted in the death of her own parents. In this case, we see a much more manipulative and ambitious Suzane, to the point of convincing her boyfriend and brother-in-law to participate in the murder.
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents is available on Prime Video.
4. The English Spy
James Bond is not the only British spy to appear on our weekly list. The other one, in this case, is The English Spy , the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch that recounts the missile crisis in Cuba during the Cold War and how a common businessman ended up involved in this diplomatic stalemate that almost resulted in World War III.
Basically, it’s the story of an ordinary man being forced to become a spy and doing his best not to let the Russians find out her cover-up—all while she starts to get attached to a supposed enemy.
The English Spy is available on Prime Video and for rental and purchase on Google Play, iTunes and Looke.
The Netflix version of the Danish movie arrived attracting a lot of attention. Also could: O Culpado adapts the original story very well and brings an excellent performance by Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of the ex-policeman who works as an emergency service attendant and who needs to help a female abductee.
Filmed in a single environment and conducting all the action only from descriptions made over the phone, the film takes the viewer very well through the tension of the situation and brings great twists.
O Culpado is an exclusive production of Netflix.
two. A Quiet Place 2
514431
514431
The sequel to the excellent A Quiet Place was one of the films most affected by the covid pandemic-19 and, therefore, almost no one could see it in the movies — precisely because of that, the expectation for its debut in streaming is very high. Interestingly, even though this did not happen, the interest in A Silent Place 2 remains on the rise.
The plot here continues to the events of the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can be their death. The problem is that they will discover that such monsters are not the only problem they will have to face.
A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play, and the Microsoft Store.