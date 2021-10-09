5 Pokémon GO-like games you need to know
Pokémon GO (Android | iOS ) is the biggest reference among augmented reality (AR) games. After all, in addition to the huge legion of Pokémon fans, the big hit mobile also popularized this new way of playing by interacting with objects in reality. This was an unprecedented way to play Pokémon!
But, in the last few years, mobile games with augmented reality didn’t stop there. Nowadays, we also have other games that use AR elements to make your experience unique and more fun. So, if you’re a fan of Pokémon GO, here are some games you need to know about!
1. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (Android | iOS)
Whoever is a fan of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts saga will love this game! Combining various elements of augmented reality, Wizards Unite is a GPS location-based game that takes you on a mystical journey into the universe of magic.
Developed by Niantic
(creator of Pokémon GO), in Wizards Unite you must help the ministry of magic to restore balance, investigating and defeating powerful enemies. Also, in this game, you will find several well-known characters like Harry, Ronald, Hermione and Dumbledore. Pretty cool, right?
2. Monster Park AR (Android | iOS)
Can you imagine coming face to face with a Dinosaur? Monster Park AR, is an augmented reality game that lets you see and dominate dinosaurs from the Jurassic period with realistic details. That way, just position your smartphone camera to explore the world of dinosaurs. You can also interact with them and even take photos and videos. So, it’s worth checking it out!
3. Stacks AR (Android | iOS)
In Stacks AR, you must stack the blocks to build the tallest tower you can. Besides, with beautiful graphics and a simple proposal, Stacks can be a great pastime! Combining augmented reality elements, you only need to place your camera on a flat surface to start building your tower. Ah! And you can earn points to customize your blocks in the future.
4. Angry Brids AR (Android | iOS)
Released in December 2009, Angry Brids is one of the biggest mobile gaming successes with over 4.5 billion downloads. But this time, the puzzle-style game has a new way of being played. In Angry Birds AR, you bring the game to the real world! Through augmented reality, you must use the angry birds to knock down all the structures of the pigs on your table, for example. Just position your smartphone camera and enjoy. This is a really cool way to play!
5. AR Dragon (Android | iOS)
Have you ever imagined training a dragon in real life? In AR Dragon, you’ll have to take care of your dragon and train it until it reaches adulthood. So, through augmented reality you can create your virtual dragon at home. He will be like a powerful “Tamagotchi”!
