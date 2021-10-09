5 Pokémon GO-like games you need to know

Released in 512854, Pokémon GO (Android | iOS ) is the biggest reference among augmented reality (AR) games. After all, in addition to the huge legion of Pokémon fans, the big hit mobile also popularized this new way of playing by interacting with objects in reality. This was an unprecedented way to play Pokémon!

But, in the last few years, mobile games with augmented reality didn’t stop there. Nowadays, we also have other games that use AR elements to make your experience unique and more fun. So, if you’re a fan of Pokémon GO, here are some games you need to know about!

1. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (Android | iOS) Whoever is a fan of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts saga will love this game! Combining various elements of augmented reality, Wizards Unite is a GPS location-based game that takes you on a mystical journey into the universe of magic.

Developed by Niantic

(creator of Pokémon GO), in Wizards Unite you must help the ministry of magic to restore balance, investigating and defeating powerful enemies. Also, in this game, you will find several well-known characters like Harry, Ronald, Hermione and Dumbledore. Pretty cool, right?