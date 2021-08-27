mumbai beat oman 2nd t20: yashasvi jaiswal shines in second t20 against oman, mumbai wins by 18 runs

New Delhi

Yashasvi Jaiswal (75 runs, 8 fours, 2 sixes) helped Mumbai beat Oman by 18 runs in the second T20I to beat Oman by 18 runs and the deadly bowling of skipper Shams Mulani (3/12) in the 3-match series. Keep your hopes alive.

In this match played in Muscat on Tuesday, Oman won the toss and called Mumbai (Mumbai vs Oman T20) to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who landed in the opening, presented a sample of excellent batting. Mumbai scored 162 for 6 on the basis of Yashasvi’s blazing half-century innings.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: England strong with Joe Root’s hat-trick century, a massive 345-run lead over India

After Jaishwal’s batting, Mulani showed his best in his left arm spin bowling and got Mumbai back in the game. In batting, no batsman could support Jaiswal from the other end.

All-rounder Aman Khan played an unbeaten 31 off 15 balls in which he hit two fours and two sixes. Aman took the score of Mumbai to the score of 160 with his best innings.

Please stop killing Afghans, cricketer Rashid Khan appeals after Kabul blasts

Oman’s team could only score 144 runs for 9 wickets. Jatinder Singh scored a brilliant half-century from his side. Oman needed 58 runs in 8 overs at one point to take the series. But after the dismissal of all-rounder Sairaj Patil, Oman’s hopes were almost over. Patil was dismissed by Aaqib Ilyas in the next over.

Captain Mulani took 3 wickets in the 16th and 18th overs. He conceded just 2 runs during this period and ensured India’s victory. The third and deciding T20 of the series will be played on Sunday.

Brief Score:

Mumbai 162/6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 75, Aman Khan 31*, Kalimullah 2/45)

Oman 144/9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 51, Zeeshan Maqsood 29, Shams Mulani 3/12, Sujit Nayak 2/10).