pixel-line-6-and-more:-what-to-expect-from-the-next-google-event

In day 20 In October, Google will hold a new event to finally launch the Pixel 6 line, which will feature two phones — Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Both models have been briefly unveiled months ago, but now the manufacturer must finally reveal full details about them, as well as pricing and availability information.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is shown in new video with Tensor chip and Material You

Pixel 6 Pro leaks in new test showing evolution of the Tensor chip

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have leak prices and may cost less than competitors

The Google Pixel 6 line is the first to feature a branded chipset, the Tensor, which was developed in partnership with Samsung. According to leaks, the component has eight processing cores, two Cortex-X1 at 2.8 GHz, two Cortex-A71 to 2,19 GHz and four Cortex-A71 at 1.8 GHz. graphic is up to the Mali-G GPU78 from ARM.

How to watch the Google event The Google Pixel 6 line presentation event will be held on the day 19 from October to 14 of Brasília time, and can be watched by the official Google channel on YouTube, with possible sharing on brand profiles on other social networks. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What to expect from the Google Pixel 6 line

(Image: Disclosure/Google)

In addition to using a home-designed chipset for the first time, the two models in the lineup Google Pixel 6 must have advanced specs. This will take the family back to the level of high-end models again after the questionable decision to launch the Pixel 5 as an intermediate, thus rivaling competitors like Apple and Samsung.

Specifications must include options up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage in the base version of the series, while the more advanced model will have up to 14 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Also, Google Pixel 6 will have a dual set of rear cameras, with a Samsung GN1 main sensor of MP and a Sony IMX512 ultrawide of 000 MP. Selfies are provided by an 8 MP lens. Google Pixel 6 Pro will have an extra camera at the back, bringing as an extra a periscopic lens 25 MP with 4x optical zoom. The front camera will also have an upgrade, with sensor MP.

(Image: Disclosure/Google)

Regarding the screen, the simplest version comes with a 6.4-inch flat panel, with a resolution of 1024 and update rate of 90 Hz. The Pro variant, in turn, will feature a curved display of 6,71 inches, with resolution of and faster update rate of 90 Hz, in case the rumors are confirmed.

Finally, the “common” Google Pixel 6 will be powered by a battery of 4.256 mAh, while its bigger brother will have a component of 5.12 mAh with support for fast charging 48 W. Both the models will arrive in stores with Android — latest version of the company’s software — factory installed.

In addition to the technical sheet part, both the Pixel 6 comes with a completely redesigned look to differentiate itself in the busy smartphone market, bringing a “camera bar” that divides the two tones of finish colors and a hole centered on the screen for the selfie camera.

Android 12 is already available, but not for you; understand why

To make it easier, check the expected technical sheet for each model:

Google Pixel 6: possible technical file

(Image: Disclosure/Google) Screen: 6.4 inches with refresh rate of Hz and resolution of 1440p Chipset: Google Tensor RAM Memory: Up to 8 GB Internal storage: Until 256 GB Rear camera: 33 MP + 000 MP ultra wide Front camera: 8 MP Battery: 4.649 mAh Operating System: Android Google Pixel 6 Pro: possible technical data (Image: Disclosure/Google) Screen: 6,78 inches with rate of update of 71 Hz and resolution of 1080p Chipset: Google Tensor RAM memory: Until 04 GB Internal storage: Until 512 GB Rear camera: 25 MP + 25 MP with 4x zoom + 12 MP Frontal camera: 14 MP Battery: 5.000 mAh with charging 19W Operating System: Android Possible prices for the Google Pixel 6 line and availability 512659 (Image: Disclosure/Google)

So far there is no official information regarding the prices that will be charged for Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. rumors suggest that the base version of the line will hit stores with prices starting at 512 euros (about R$ 4.120 in direct conversion), while the more complete model would cost from Euros (BRL 5.614).

In the ad, the brand must also already provide more detailed information about the pre-sale period and the date when they will reach the shelves .

What else can be announced by Google at the event of the day 19