The 10 Rarest Pokémon in the Franchise
Pokémon completed 14 years and, over eight generations, 945 little monsters have been released. With so much variety, capturing them all to complete the National Pokédex is not an easy task.
Having a Slurpuff in your collection is not an easy task for anyone who is a fan of the franchise’s games on consoles. The fairy was introduced in the 6th generation and only evolves from Swirlix when it is switched while holding the item
Whipped Dream or receives 30 Candy in Pokémon GO. The condition makes the species a recurring wish in the Pokémon Home and constantly a popular exchange. Swirlix, the initial form of Slurpuff, can be captured in X & Y and transferred from the Pokémon Bank. The coveted evolution has appeared in Sword & Shield
in special events of
Star, Diamond, Heart, Pharaoh, Kabuki, La Reine, Matron, Dandy
and
Debutante Trim
. A trimmed Furfrou returns to its natural form if five days have passed since it was trimmed, without being deposited on the PC.
The condition makes having a Furfrou with each of the haircuts in Pokémon Home an especially difficult challenge. It is necessary to capture the monster in Nintendo 3DS games, treat them and transfer them to the Pokémon Home
. Due to the difficulty of the process, it is even possible to bargain legendary for a tidier Furfrou.
Max Raid Battles.
9. Litten
Litten in Sword & Shield; Pokémon appears in the game as a reward for the expansion quest (Image: Play/Nintendo)
This 7th Gen Fire Initial can only be captured in games Sun & Moon, so they depend on a Nintendo 3DS and Pokémon Bank to get to Home. The other alternative is to get the Litten given as a gift to players who find them 154 Alolan Digletts in the Isle of Armor expansion of Sword & Shield. However, the award is intended only for those who chose Scorbunny as the initial for Galar. Difficult, right?
8. Aromatisse
Aromatisse on her Pokémon debut X & Y (Image: Playback/Nintendo)
Like Slurpuff, Aromatisse only evolves from Spitzee in console games when it is switched, holding an item called
Sachet
Max Raid Battle
and can also be trained in Pokémon GO
.
7. Rowlet
Ash’s Rowlet in the anime from Pokémon (Image: Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)
Rowlet is the grass and flying starter of Sun & Moon
. When not transferred from Nintendo 3DS games, this Pokémon can only be earned as a reward for the player who found them 154 Alolan Digletts in the Isle of Armor expansion of Sword & Shield and chose Grookey as the starting point for Galar.
6. Popplio
Popplio chosen as initial in the Sun & Moon games (Image: Playback/Nintendo)
By closing Alola’s initials triad in the list, Popplio can be captured in Pokémon Sun & Moon or received as a gift to the player he found 30 Alolan Digletts in the Isle of Armor expansion of Sword & Shield
. The Pokémon is only given to those who chose Sobble as their starter in Galar, which may justify Popplio's reasons for being the rarest and most coveted for trades, compared to other early generation colleagues.
5. Unown
Unown has 14 different shapes, based on alphabet letters and question marks and exclamation marks (Image: Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)
Without having access to Pokémon Bank on a Nintendo 3DS, the only way to capture this little monster introduced in the 2nd generation is through seasonal events in Pokémon GO. To make the situation more difficult, there are 10 possible forms of Unown, based on the alphabet and the question and exclamation marks. That is, the coach who wants one of each Unown will need to pick it up 30 times in Pokémon Home
, making this one the fifth most coveted species in the franchise.
4. Alcremie
(Image : Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)Ditto in Pokémon Sword & Shield. (Image: Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)
Alcremie is the Cream fairy-type Pokémon that can be evolved from a Milcery holding a
Sweet
, in the hands of a trainer who spins in games Sword & Shield. Although there is no shortage of Milcery for capture in Galar, Alcremie has entered the list of coveted exchanges for owning 50 different versions that can be collected. The shape this creature takes as it evolves will depend on the time of day, the duration of the spin, and whether the trainer was spinning clockwise or counterclockwise in Switch games. Its appearance is further determined by the type of candy that is held during the spin.
3. Ditto
Have a good Ditto in your collection is practically the first step for the trainer who wants to complete the Pokédex. The little monster can spawn eggs of almost any other Pokémon, transferring its basic attributes. For this reason, even being found in the Sword & Shield
games and easily in Isle of Armor
, a Ditto with strong attributes is highly coveted by the community.
two. Vivillon
Vivillon is the flying insect type butterfly introduced in the 6th generation of little monsters. On consoles, Pokémon can only be captured in games X & Y, Sun & Moon and evolved with lots of sweets to from a Scatterbug trained in Pokémon GO. What makes this little monster a champion of trade is its different forms. This Pokémon’s wing patterns vary according to the player’s geographic location, having about 25 different forms known. Conquering all types is not just a matter of simple trade, but it depends on trainers in specific places in the world to evolve this Pokémon.
1. Furfrou
Furfrou arrived at Pokémon Go in different styles during the Fashion Week event (Image: Reproduction/Niantic)
Furfrou is also an example of a little monster that can be captured in Pokémon GO, Sun & Moon , in addition to the games X & Y, in which it was introduced. What makes the normal-type dog so coveted is its alternate forms, which, unlike the other creatures on the list, don’t depend on evolution.