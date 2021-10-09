The 10 Rarest Pokémon in the Franchise

To help with the mission, trainers from all over the world can count on the Nintendo Switch and cellphone app Pokémon Home. The subscription service allows you to download and exchange game captures Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sword & Shield , Pokémon Let ‘s Go and from previous generations, through the Pokemon Bank. Pokémon Home receives screenshots of Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Pokémon GO games (Image: Play/Nintendo)

Even though games are endless sources of little monsters, some species are harder to conquer. If you don’t have access to older consoles, such as Nintendo 3DS, the solution to completing the Pokédex is to switch to trading with other players through Global Trade System (GTS) , or Global Trade System, from Pokémon Home .

The app allows trainers to offer Pokémon in exchange for others under certain conditions. To become a master and have at least one type of each monster in the franchise, players will need to recognize when they have a coveted species on the Pokeball, which will be worth a lot to trade.

Based on the most requested and traded Pokémon within the Pokémon Home, excluding legendary and mythical, the )Canaltech listed the most wanted little monsters currently on the service. Check out our ranking of the most coveted Pokémon for franchise trade:

05. Slurpuff The easiest way to have a Slurpuff is to evolve the little monster in Pokémon Go (Image: Reproduction/Pokémon GO/Niantic)