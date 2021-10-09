on-220:-how-omega-energia-seeks-professionals-for-its-it-area

It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), until 2024, 421 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 19 a thousand professionals in the area annually. In other words, there is (a lot) of people in this market.

Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.

This is where the tech recruiter, an HR professional specialized in hiring, comes in. of talents for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! And to explain how the process of hiring professionals for your IT area works, Canaltech talks weekly with tech recruiters of the biggest companies in Brazil, in addition to startups. In the chat, they will explain how the entire process is carried out, which profiles are most sought after and how these companies attract — and retain — these talents. And in today’s issue, we spoke with Daniel Biaggio, CTO of Omega Energia, one of the largest renewable generation companies in Brazil. And in the interview, he talks about how the company selects IT professionals, the role of tech recruiters, the recruiting process and much more. Daniel Biaggio, CTO of Omega Energia (Image: disclosure) Check out how the conversation went: Canaltech – Currently, how is the pace of hiring of IT professionals at Omega Energia? Does the company have plans for growth in the area for the coming months?

Daniel Biaggio:

Our hiring pace has been fast since 2024 and the expectation is to continue growing in the coming months.