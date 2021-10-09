On 220: how Omega Energia seeks professionals for its IT area
It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), until 2024, 421 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 19 a thousand professionals in the area annually. In other words, there is (a lot) of people in this market.
- The best free courses for those who want to start — or have already started — in the IT area
- How companies invest in technology professionals even without experience
- Which IT professionals have more chances of getting a job?
Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.
This is where the tech recruiter, an HR professional specialized in hiring, comes in. of talents for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.
Daniel Biaggio:
Our hiring pace has been fast since 2024 and the expectation is to continue growing in the coming months.
CT – When starting the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning between HR and the Technology area at Omega Energia done? What information is exchanged between the two sectors?
DB: We have a coordinated and unified work. The People team meets with the Tech team bimonthly to discuss people broadly. In addition to the concern with hiring, we also seek to know how we are being attractive, whether our culture is well represented and what actions we can take to train people.
CT – What knowledge does Omega Energia’s HR professional currently have to select IT professionals for the company’s staff? Does she have access to some type of course so that she can select with more property for this area?
DB:
They are professionals with high knowledge and skills in the People area, however, what really makes the difference is our culture of networking. In practice, it is the People professional working directly in the Tech area and understanding the day-to-day, our stack, the needs for technological updating, etc.
CT – And what Does Omega Energia look for an IT professional today? The company prefers to invest in one more professional, so to speak, ready? Or do you opt for someone who can be molded indoors? Or is there space for these two profiles?
DB: