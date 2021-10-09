nasa-highlights:-astronomical-photos-of-the-week-(10/02-to-10/08/2021)

This beautiful photo was taken in the city of Cascavel, in Paraná, through a series of exhibitions. One of the objects that attracts the most attention due to its brightness is Venus, which appears in the right part of the image. This planet, named after the goddess of love in Roman mythology, is considered the third brightest object in the sky, second only to the Sun and Moon. This happens because of a few factors: in addition to being closer to us, the planet has its atmosphere filled with highly reflective clouds, which have drops of sulfuric acid and crystals suspended in a mixture of gases.

Notice that the planet appears to be immersed in a luminous cone. This cone is called “zodiacal light”, and comes from the scattering of sunlight into dust particles. The cone extends towards the bulge of the Milky Way, a spherical region present in several spiral galaxies; at its center is a spherical group formed by millions of stars. It is not yet known exactly how this bulge was formed and several studies suggest that the region is the result of a long process, originated from the birth of several stars.

Finally, if you follow the looking through the center of the Milky Way and continuing to look at the photo towards the horizon, you will find the closest star system to the Sun. It is Alpha Centauri, formed by a pair of stars that is only 4.3 light-years from our astro.

Sunday (3) – The Holographic Principle

(Image: Reproduction/Caltech) Okay, we have a colored two-dimensional rectangle in the picture above. There are those who estimate that the maximum amount of information that can be contained in this two-dimensional image would reach 660.0 bits, but on the other hand, the Holographic Principle estimates that the information in a two-dimensional panel can include everything that would fit in a three-dimensional space that can be enclosed by the panel, by strangest and contradictory as this may seem. This principle comes from the idea that the Planck length, a scale on which quantum mechanics begins to dominate classical gravity, is one of the parts of idea that one side of an area can only contain 1 bit of information. The name “holographic” is due to an analogy with holograms, which proposes that three-dimensional images are created from the projection of light onto a flat screen. “Weight” of digital information can reach the Earth’s mass in 68 years old Monday (4) — Galactic Dance (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, Hubble/William Ostling (The Astronomy Enthusiast)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have two galaxies involved in a cosmic cat-and-mouse dance? , taken by the Hubble Space Telescope — but in this case, it would be more accurate to say that there are two “mice” in the images, as this is the nickname for the pair of galaxies. out of them, and what read they resemble the tails of the mice, with the difference that these cosmic “tails” are formed by stars and gases coming from each of the galaxies.

Joking aside, computer simulations carried out by astronomers show that there will come a time when the NGC galaxies 4676 will merge into a single gigantic galaxy, of the elliptical type. When this happens, the stars, gases and luminous groups of stars present in their tails can have two destinations: either they will return to the galaxies or they will stay in the halo of the newly formed elliptical galaxy, orbiting it. The future of the Rat galaxy also tells us a little bit about what might happen to the Milky Way when it collides with the Andromeda galaxy, our biggest neighbor, in a few billion years.

Tuesday (5) — The rising of the Sun at the south pole

(Image: Reproduction/Martin Wolf (U. Wisconsin), IceCube Neutrino Obs., NSF; ht: Alice Allen)