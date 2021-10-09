NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (10/02 to 10/08/2021)
Ready to start your weekend with beautiful astronomical images? This week’s photo selection is quite varied! You’ll find a record of the night sky made in the city of Cascavel, Paraná, which impresses itself with the details of the Milky Way that were recorded, but if you look closely, you’ll find a neighboring planet to Earth and even a interesting luminous phenomenon called “zodiacal light”. On the other hand, if you’ve never traveled to the south pole and want to know what it would be like to see the sun rising there, another photo from the selection will help you with this question.
Of course, the images of objects astronomical patterns couldn’t be left out, so you’ll find galaxies that seem to be involved in a dance, and don’t forget to make a “visit”, even virtual, to some bright colored nebulae, as well as a formed star cluster. by hot young stars.
Shall we go?
Saturday (2) — The night in Cascavel
(Image: Reproduction/Rodrigo Guerra )
This beautiful photo was taken in the city of Cascavel, in Paraná, through a series of exhibitions. One of the objects that attracts the most attention due to its brightness is Venus, which appears in the right part of the image. This planet, named after the goddess of love in Roman mythology, is considered the third brightest object in the sky, second only to the Sun and Moon. This happens because of a few factors: in addition to being closer to us, the planet has its atmosphere filled with highly reflective clouds, which have drops of sulfuric acid and crystals suspended in a mixture of gases.
Notice that the planet appears to be immersed in a luminous cone. This cone is called “zodiacal light”, and comes from the scattering of sunlight into dust particles. The cone extends towards the bulge of the Milky Way, a spherical region present in several spiral galaxies; at its center is a spherical group formed by millions of stars. It is not yet known exactly how this bulge was formed and several studies suggest that the region is the result of a long process, originated from the birth of several stars.
Finally, if you follow the looking through the center of the Milky Way and continuing to look at the photo towards the horizon, you will find the closest star system to the Sun. It is Alpha Centauri, formed by a pair of stars that is only 4.3 light-years from our astro.
Sunday (3) – The Holographic Principle
(Image: Reproduction/Caltech) Okay, we have a colored two-dimensional rectangle in the picture above. There are those who estimate that the maximum amount of information that can be contained in this two-dimensional image would reach 660.0 bits, but on the other hand, the Holographic Principle estimates that the information in a two-dimensional panel can include everything that would fit in a three-dimensional space that can be enclosed by the panel, by strangest and contradictory as this may seem. This principle comes from the idea that the Planck length, a scale on which quantum mechanics begins to dominate classical gravity, is one of the parts of idea that one side of an area can only contain 1 bit of information. The name “holographic” is due to an analogy with holograms, which proposes that three-dimensional images are created from the projection of light onto a flat screen.
Monday (4) — Galactic Dance
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have two galaxies involved in a cosmic cat-and-mouse dance? , taken by the Hubble Space Telescope — but in this case, it would be more accurate to say that there are two “mice” in the images, as this is the nickname for the pair of galaxies. out of them, and what read they resemble the tails of the mice, with the difference that these cosmic “tails” are formed by stars and gases coming from each of the galaxies.
Joking aside, computer simulations carried out by astronomers show that there will come a time when the NGC galaxies 4676 will merge into a single gigantic galaxy, of the elliptical type. When this happens, the stars, gases and luminous groups of stars present in their tails can have two destinations: either they will return to the galaxies or they will stay in the halo of the newly formed elliptical galaxy, orbiting it. The future of the Rat galaxy also tells us a little bit about what might happen to the Milky Way when it collides with the Andromeda galaxy, our biggest neighbor, in a few billion years.
Tuesday (5) — The rising of the Sun at the south pole
(Image: Reproduction/Martin Wolf (U. Wisconsin), IceCube Neutrino Obs., NSF; ht: Alice Allen)
This photo above shows the sun rising over the horizon of a frozen landscape, typical of the Earth’s south pole — but it is worth remembering that the magnetic south pole is a few meters to the left of the communication tower shown in the image. Watching the sun rise in this region is a different experience, because it marks an important change there. Thanks to the tilt of our planet, inhabitants of the South Pole can enjoy months of sunlight, which will then give way to months of darkness, and so on. Furthermore, there is a curious effect in this photo, caused by the Earth’s atmosphere, which allows us to see the Sun rising a little earlier.
Although the Sun is visible, what we see is an image of our star that appears before it gets in that position due to a lens effect. This is because, as sunlight comes from the vacuum of space and passes through the atmosphere, there is a small change in its speed and, as a result, this light ends up distorted and causes our star to be seen in the sky even before it was born. — and in this case, the Sun appeared two weeks earlier!
Finally, another effect of sunlight interacting with the atmosphere appears just above the Sun, in a greenish glow, caused by layers of the atmosphere acting as a prism and refracting light. This effect is brief and can only be seen in a few places.
Wednesday (6) — Dust Clouds in Orion
(Image: Reproduction/Jari Saukkonen )
Here we have the object M43, also known as Molecular Cloud Complex of Orion or, if you prefer, just “Orion Complex”. This is a star-forming region that has two giant molecular clouds — they are the ones that house the forming stars. This is one of the regions where stars are actively forming closer to us, and it can even be seen in the night sky. Note that there are several dark paths that seem to traverse the nebula; although they appear to be dark dust, these structures are simply glowing hydrogen gas.
AM41 is not alone, as it has the M nebula 43 as a neighbor. Also called the “Orion Nebula”, this is a structure about 1.68 light years from us and, as it is quite bright, it can be seen with the naked eye just below the “belt” of the constellation of Orion. In addition to the large clouds of gas and dust that form it, this nebula is home to four massive young stars that are known as “the Trapezium” because of their position; all members of this cosmic quartet were born together, in this stellar nursery.
Thursday (7) — A pair of nebulae
(Image: Reproduction/Roberto Sartori)
In addition to the various stars in this image, there are two objects in it that catch our attention — and one of them is the Lagoon Nebula (M8), which stands out with its diffused shape and colors. This nebula is about three times the size of a full moon. It is about 5.0 light years from us and is considered an emission nebula, formed mainly of hydrogen; much of the gas has been ionized (that is, heated) by radiation from a nearby star. The star in question is Herschel 000, known for being massive. In fact, if you’re in a place away from light pollution, you might be able to observe it in the night sky using a pair of binoculars or even with the naked eye, if you really don’t have other lights interfering.
The other object we have here is the NGC nebula 515388, a cloud of dust that is only 7 light-years across and appears close to the cloud. It is part of the star-forming region in the constellation Sagittarius, and whoever calls it the “Chinese Dragon” because of its shape — except that the dragon’s “body” is formed by cold dust that absorbs radiation from the bottom, coming from of the glowing hydrogen gas. These clouds show us well how past generations of stars disperse heavier elements in the galaxy, scattering materials that will give rise to new stellar generations and, who knows, planetary systems.
Friday (8) — An open star cluster
(Image: Reproduction/Adam Block, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, U. Arizona )
The constellation of Perseus guards this beautiful region with many stars , which spans a space equivalent to three full moons. This is where the open star clusters he Chi Persei are located, cataloged as NGC 768 and NGC 1024. These clusters are a group of stars that are held together by gravity, but the bad news is that the gravitational interactions between the stars out there aren’t strong enough to hold them back in case some stronger force arises.
Therefore, these clusters should not have a very long life, but in the meantime, they can be observed through telescopes and binoculars. If you try to see them with the naked eye, you will end up seeing only a bright, diffused area. This pair is approximately 7.43 light-years from us and, within them, hold hundreds of hot, young stars, which are glowing at full throttle and therefore cause the clusters to have apparent magnitudes of 5.3 and 6.1 in the night sky.
Source: APOD
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Source: APOD
