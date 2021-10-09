how-to-mirror-iphone-screen-on-tv

Among the various functionalities that exist natively in the iOS Control Center, the AirPlay feature allows you to mirror your iPhone screen on a television, whether a Smart TV or on a streaming platform device — such as Roku, Apple TV, and more.

Screen mirroring allows you to view the contents of your iPhone on a large monitor, meaning you can present photo albums from a full-screen trip for your guests, for example, or playing a game from the iOS App Store on a screen much larger than your mobile.

Another possible usage example of the screen mirroring through AirPlay is to watch on your television the playback of movies and series from some streaming service that does not you can get through your device in question.