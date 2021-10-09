How to Mirror iPhone Screen on TV

Among the various functionalities that exist natively in the iOS Control Center, the AirPlay feature allows you to mirror your iPhone screen on a television, whether a Smart TV or on a streaming platform device — such as Roku, Apple TV, and more.

Screen mirroring allows you to view the contents of your iPhone on a large monitor, meaning you can present photo albums from a full-screen trip for your guests, for example, or playing a game from the iOS App Store on a screen much larger than your mobile.

Another possible usage example of the screen mirroring through AirPlay is to watch on your television the playback of movies and series from some streaming service that does not you can get through your device in question.

Discover in the tutorial below how to enable the screen mirroring feature via AirPlay from your iPhone on a television.

Step 1:

Access the iOS Control Center on your iPhone by dragging the top right of the screen down, and click on the screen mirroring icon.

Click the screen mirror icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

In the window that will open, you will find the name of your Smart TV or streaming platform device (Roku, Apple TV, among others). Click to pair it with your iPhone.

Click to pair the television with your iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

the screen mirroring feature will be enabled and you will be able to view your iPhone screen mirrored on your monitor. television.

The television will mirror your iPhone screen. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

In the Control Center of your iPhone, you can control the volume level of the device, while in the remote control of your television, you will control the volume level of the TV.

Control the device volume through the iOS Control Center. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

To end mirroring, click the screen mirroring icon again in the iOS Control Center.

To finish, click the screen mirror icon again. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6:

Click “Stop Mirroring” to end the feature of mirroring your iPhone’s screen on your television.

Click to end screen mirroring. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

