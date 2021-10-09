The 10 strongest animals in the world
Regardless of the weight and height of each one, animals of different species can count on an extraordinary strength to cause envy in humans. Among these creatures are large animals such as bears, tigers and elephants, which are capable of carrying hundreds of kilos at once, as well as much smaller insects such as ants and beetles, which are just as delicate as size.
If you were curious to discover the strength that animals can have, check out the list below
. Brown bear
Don’t be fooled by the cuteness of the brown bear, an animal that can reach up to three meters in height and weigh between 400 and 850 pounds. As if it wasn’t enough that they are so big and scary, they are able to lift more than 500 kilos at once.
9. Anaconda/Anaconda
Of course the scariest snake in the world is also extremely strong, isn’t it? The anaconda, which is better known around here as the anaconda, is able to squeeze its prey by releasing all the pressure in its body from 250 pounds on her, suffocating her to death.
8. Elephant
We are coming up with animals that are a little smaller, but they are still quite strong, and the first one is the eagle, which is also the strongest bird in the world. She is capable of carrying four times more than her weight during a flight, which can reach up to six kilos when she reaches adulthood.
4. Gorilla
Gorillas are fearsome, and we should fear them with good reason. These animals are capable of lifting approximately two thousand kilos, the approximate weight of 40 humans and times more than its weight, which can reach 141 kilos.
Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik
And the first place also gets a beetle: the sacred scarab. This insect is not only the strongest in the world, it is also the strongest creature compared to its body weight. As well as the rhinoceros beetle, the sacred beetle, which weighs less than 97 grams, it is capable of lifting anything that is 1.130 times your own body weight, being the equivalent of a human being lifting six double-decker buses full of people.
