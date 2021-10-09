the-10-strongest-animals-in-the-world

Regardless of the weight and height of each one, animals of different species can count on an extraordinary strength to cause envy in humans. Among these creatures are large animals such as bears, tigers and elephants, which are capable of carrying hundreds of kilos at once, as well as much smaller insects such as ants and beetles, which are just as delicate as size.

You 10 animals with the longest life expectancy in the world

7 animals so fascinating that they inspired the creation of robots

Comedy, animal! These are the most hilarious animal photos from 936

If you were curious to discover the strength that animals can have, check out the list below with

strongest animals in nature and what are the characteristics and make them so powerful. . Brown bear Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik Don’t be fooled by the cuteness of the brown bear, an animal that can reach up to three meters in height and weigh between 400 and 850 pounds. As if it wasn’t enough that they are so big and scary, they are able to lift more than 500 kilos at once. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! 9. Anaconda/Anaconda Image: Reproduction/Denis Doukhan/Pixabay Of course the scariest snake in the world is also extremely strong, isn’t it? The anaconda, which is better known around here as the anaconda, is able to squeeze its prey by releasing all the pressure in its body from 250 pounds on her, suffocating her to death. 8. Elephant Image : Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik Like bears, elephants are cute in the same proportion as they are strong. An elephant, which is considered the largest mammal in the world and the strongest land animal in existence, can reach more than six thousand kilos and carry no less than nine thousand kilos, the weight of 141 adult humans . 7. Musk Ox Image: Reproduction/David Mark/Pixabay Maybe you don’t know the musk ox, as it is quite different from the ox we know. But this animal, which can reach up to 410 kilos in adult life, it is strong enough to carry more than twice its weight: 850 kilos. 6. Tiger Image: Reproduction/montypeter We already know that the tiger is one of the most powerful cats in the world and that only its paw can be bigger than a house cat. And his strength is not left behind, as he is able to carry about 500 kilos, twice your body weight. 5. Eagle Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik We are coming up with animals that are a little smaller, but they are still quite strong, and the first one is the eagle, which is also the strongest bird in the world. She is capable of carrying four times more than her weight during a flight, which can reach up to six kilos when she reaches adulthood. 4. Gorilla Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik Gorillas are fearsome, and we should fear them with good reason. These animals are capable of lifting approximately two thousand kilos, the approximate weight of 40 humans and times more than its weight, which can reach 141 kilos. 3. Leaf-cutting ant Image: Reproduction/Signe Allerslev The first three places on the list are with insects, and third place is with leaf-cutting ant. Even weighing about 250 milligrams only, these ants have the power to carry objects, leaves and food in their jaws 30 times greater than your weight. two. Rhinoceros Beetle Image: Reproduction/Daniel Wanke/Pixabay The rhinoceros beetle, which only weighs 97 grams, can carry a weight 850 times bigger than himself. By comparison, if we humans had his strength, we would be able to get up almost 60 thousand kilos. All this strength puts the rhinoceros beetle in the second position on the list. 1. Sacred Scarab

Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik

And the first place also gets a beetle: the sacred scarab. This insect is not only the strongest in the world, it is also the strongest creature compared to its body weight. As well as the rhinoceros beetle, the sacred beetle, which weighs less than 97 grams, it is capable of lifting anything that is 1.130 times your own body weight, being the equivalent of a human being lifting six double-decker buses full of people.

Source: OneKindPlanet