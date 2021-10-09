Galaxy A22 vs Moto G30. See the best option

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
2
galaxy-a22-vs-moto-g30.-see-the-best-option

Screen/performance

Galaxy A22 vs Moto G 22. See the best option

Photo: www.youtube.com/fonese

Design and construction: The Moto G30 is 6 mm taller; in width, the gain is 2 mm. The Motorola device is also thicker and weighs more

See the technical sheet

Screen: Samsung’s model has Super Amoled technology, while Motorola’s chose a more affordable technology with IPS LCD. Here the Galaxy A22 takes advantage

Check the technical sheet

Cameras: The overall image quality is very similar between these two models. There is a difference in the resolution of the main 30 MP and 30 MP on Galaxy A22 and Moto G30

Processor and memory: The results of each in the 3D Mark benchmark show a considerable advantage for the Samsung model. But the real experience is very close

Battery: The usage time is similar for both. The Moto G30 has an advantage by bringing lower screen brightness, faster recharging and more powerful charger 22W

Would you like more attractive screen and a slightly more compact phone, go for Galaxy A22. If you prefer the more stable performance of Snapdragon platforms, the Moto G30 should please you more

Photo: Rafael Damini Canaltech

See full review 1280

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Xbox Game Pass: Skatebird, Subnautica and 11 more games to be added soon

Xbox Game Pass: Skatebird, Subnautica and 11 more games to be added soon

September 14, 2021
Photo of ELEV | Brazilian company promises to make life easier for electric car owners

ELEV | Brazilian company promises to make life easier for electric car owners

September 30, 2021
Photo of Sex Education Review | Season 3 is the most sexual and revolutionary so far

Sex Education Review | Season 3 is the most sexual and revolutionary so far

September 21, 2021
Photo of Round 6 could become the most watched series in Netflix history

Round 6 could become the most watched series in Netflix history

September 29, 2021
Back to top button