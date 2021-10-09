Galaxy A22 vs Moto G30. See the best option
Screen/performance
Photo: www.youtube.com/fonese
Design and construction: The Moto G30 is 6 mm taller; in width, the gain is 2 mm. The Motorola device is also thicker and weighs more
See the technical sheet
Screen: Samsung’s model has Super Amoled technology, while Motorola’s chose a more affordable technology with IPS LCD. Here the Galaxy A22 takes advantage
Check the technical sheet
Cameras: The overall image quality is very similar between these two models. There is a difference in the resolution of the main 30 MP and 30 MP on Galaxy A22 and Moto G30
Processor and memory: The results of each in the 3D Mark benchmark show a considerable advantage for the Samsung model. But the real experience is very close
Battery: The usage time is similar for both. The Moto G30 has an advantage by bringing lower screen brightness, faster recharging and more powerful charger 22W
Would you like more attractive screen and a slightly more compact phone, go for Galaxy A22. If you prefer the more stable performance of Snapdragon platforms, the Moto G30 should please you more
Photo: Rafael Damini Canaltech
See full review 1280