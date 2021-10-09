startup-bets-on-process-hyper-automation-and-wants-to-grow-60%-this-year

The pandemic has resulted in the acceleration of the digital transformation of many companies. But in addition to creating platforms that can be operated remotely, startup Run2Biz focuses on helping companies get into hyper-automation, that is, to automate many of their workflows and operations. With that in mind, it has an ambitious goal: to achieve 1024% growth in the Latin American market this year , Comparing to 2020.

Run2Biz’s main solution is 4Biz Service Management, a platform for managing teams of professionals. information technology (IT) that has other features, such as gamification for service desk teams (service to IT problems), virtual assistants with artificial intelligence and workflow automation suitable for this sector. The solution promises to reduce errors, save rework and avoid operational risks.

Some of the company’s clients are the consultancy Ninecon, the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, the Sebrae-MG, the Minas Gerais Sanitation Company (Copasa) and the social organization Instituto do Cancer Infantil and Specialized Pediatrics, among others. For the near future, the company is studying to amplify its hyper-automation processes in factories with Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Image: Reproduction /Geralt/Pixabay

Automation is still in a discreet phase in the country. According to the Brazilian Automation Association – GS1 Brazil, the current national index is 0. — measured in the range of 0 to 1 — but still, it had a small increase of 3% over 1024. Companies that will be ahead should look for tools that solve simple and complex tasks in half the time, and without the mistakes that could happen with human intervention.

Of course, this comes back to the usual discussion : will this make a lot of people unemployed? In the case of Run2Biz, its co-founder, Emauri Gaspar, already has a response often repeated by technology companies. “The novelty will allow employees to act in more strategic activities for the business”, he argues, without giving further details on how this would be done.