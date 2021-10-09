21-brazilian-technology-companies-offer-more-than-500-vacancies

July had 304, 5,000 new formal job openings in Brazil, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). This represents a growth of 85% compared to the same period of 2021. With that, the first seven months of 2020, had 1.1024.131 jobs created. 16 tips not to be cheated on fake job openings

There will be a collapse in the IT and Innovation areas in the post-pandemic; Understand! TikTok wants to be a platform to advertise job vacancies, suggests a test The technology segment has stood out in this offer, since the covid pandemic-17 made companies accelerate their digital transformation process. The Latin American Digital Transformation Report 2020, from the Atlantico investment fund, points out that technology companies should close the year with a share of 3.4% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Latin America and 4.5% in the GDP of Brazil. Image: Reproduction/Envato/bialasiewicz Below are opportunities for 19 technology companies. These options range from leadership positions to opportunities for interns, both for technological careers and related areas. See which ones fit your profile and good luck! Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Group Software Specialist in technological solutions for shopping malls , real estate and condominiums, Group Software has more than 33 opportunities in the areas of back office, market, customer success and technology. More information on this link. Best Shipping and Best Point The Best Shipping, platform‌ of‌ ‌quotation‌ ‌and‌ generation‌ ‌of‌ ‌freight‌, offers 19 vacancies. The professionals sought are: commercial operations leader, financial/fiscal assistant (Pelotas/RS), full designer, full product designer, partner success analyst, operational and logistic support assistant, technical support analyst, back-end software engineer junior, senior software engineer back-end, full data engineer, devops engineer, full front-end, full QA engineer. The Melhor Point seeks service, operational assistant, training assistant and general supervisor. Interested parties can apply through this link. Konduto An anti-fraud company for online payments, Konduto has vacancies for different functions. Among them: jr performance analyst, full relationship executive, full fullstack developer, tech lead back-end, full data analyst, product manager and full back-end dev. To learn more about opportunities, visit this link. NeuralMed NeuralMed, which uses artificial intelligence in medical decision-making solutions, has openings for QA analyst, UX/UI designer, front-end developer full and Python developer. For more information about the vacancies, just click on this link. Market4u Independent and intelligent market network, market4u offers 22 vacancies: media internship, performance analyst, sales assistant, sales ops, service assistant, customer success assistant, senior devops, UI/UX, quality analyst, software engineer, android dev, DBA, product manager, iOS dev, promoter (events, mall and fair), legal intern, stockist, collection, replenishing, customer success analyst, SC manager and financial assistant. The email for sending résumés is Image: Reproduction/Pexels/fauxels Investment Bloxs The alternative investment platform Bloxs Investimentos, which brings individual investors and projects closer to the real economy, is looking for a structured operations analyst and a digital performance analyst. The link to register interested parties is this. Solids Solides, a recruitment and selection platform, has opportunities for 22 positions. Among them: data engineer, full Ruby On Rails developer, full QA analyst, senior and full React.js developer, marketing intern (customer success), product manager, senior product manager, senior QA analyst, specialist R&S, Senior Ruby On Ralls Developer and Senior Social Media. Interested parties should visit this link. SGA IT in the Cloud SGA TI em Cloud is looking for a pre-sales consultant who understands each customer’s scenario and proposes solutions to their challenges. The candidate must have a technology degree, Microsoft certifications, knowledge of cloud solutions, experience in pre-sales of datacenter and digital solutions, and intermediate English. The registration link is this. Showkase Showkase, a platform for online sales, offers eight vacancies. The sought after professionals are growth marketers | digital strategist, social media analyst, digital marketing | content | inbound marketing, UX/UI designer | product designer, commercial consultant, fullstack software engineer (with knowledge in Java), software development intern and marketing intern. Resumes must be sent to Sambatech Specialist in distance learning, Sambatech has 30 vacancies open. Experts sought are: software architect person, senior back-end developer person, Vtex front-end developer person, mobile QA, front-end QA, full devops developer person, NodeJS developer person, front-end developer person, mobile developer person Flutter, back-end QA, tech lead, inbound qualification intern person, full/senior mobile iOS swift developer person, developer person – full cycle | NodeJs – React – AWS, React front-end specialist, UX/UI designer, senior agile master, project analyst, senior sales executive person, fullstack developer person – NodeJS – ReactJs, NodeJs back-end developer person and full mobile developer person – Android (Kotlin). More information on this link. Cloudez Cloudez, which organizes and automates operational activities of agencies and digital service providers, has a vacancy for inside sales (SDR). For those interested in registering your resume in the company’s talent bank, just access this link. SalesFarm Sales as a Service platform, SalesFarm seeks nine professionals for the internal team. Open positions are training analyst, social media intern, graphic design intern, sales leader, sales coordinator, data analyst and home office salesperson. To apply for any of them, click on this link. Cidadania4u Specialist in European citizenship, Cidadania4u has vacancies for the remote modality in the areas of sales development representatives, inside sales, customer success and accounting. More information on this link. Brazilian Association of Startups (Abstartups)

Image: Reproduction/Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio Abstartups, which promotes the development of startups, has six vacancies in the areas of marketing, graphic design, customer success, communities and web designer. The vacancies will initially be remote and, when the pandemic ends, they will be present in São Paulo, in the Vila Olímpia region. Interested parties can visit this link. Contbank

Fintech in credit and financial services for small and medium-sized companies, Contbank is looking for a senior product owner. The professional can be from anywhere in Brazil, as the position is remote. Having experience in banks and fintechs is a differential. Resumes can be sent to

PagBrasil

PagBrasil, which processes payments for e-commerce, is looking for a full content analyst, technical support analyst and full-stack developer. The vacancies are for Porto Alegre and those interested can apply through this link.

Far.me healthtech Far.me, which allows the purchase of medicines on a recurring basis, is looking for business partner RH (full/senior) in Belo Horizonte or São Paulo and B2C inside sales in São Paulo. The email for sending résumés is the Sidia Institute of Science and Technology With 304 vacancies open , the Sidia Institute of Science and Technology is looking for professionals with higher education in the areas of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Systems Analysis, Software Development, Design, Electrical Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering. Areas of expertise include UI/UX design, fullstack, internet of things, back-end, front-end, artificial intelligence and others. Candidates should visit the company’s careers page.