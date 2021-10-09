After all, what is digital security?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
1
after-all,-what-is-digital-security?

Much is said about cyber crimes and how good cyber security practices protect users from their occurrences. But for many, “digital security” is just a term used in these discussions. To better educate the population and make them better understand the protection processes of a virtual system, we prepared this article.

  • What is ransomware? Learn all about the threat and how to remove it
  • What is social engineering? See how to avoid security issues
  • What is a cell phone blocker? How does it work?

    Digital security is the name given to all processes used to protect computers, networks, servers, programs and devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) against cyber attacks.

    Information theft can cause enormous damage to victims, with cyber criminals being able to make purchases, take out loans or start businesses, all in the name of those affected. Digital security tries, through the use of tools that preserve the privacy of information and that also monitor and block possible threats that try to compromise systems, to reduce the occurrence of these types of digital crimes.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Differences between digital security, information security and cybersecurity

    Many people confuse digital security with information security and cybersecurity. In a way, the terms can be used in the same sense, but when looked at in depth, they have more specific uses.

    Information security is the area that seeks to keep electronic devices safe from illegal access and theft, based on well-defined access policies and strong authentication processes. It, in general, deals with 3 pillars: authenticity, integrity and availability of information. Digital security, on the other hand, is about protecting the devices where this information is stored.

    Finally, the term cybersecurity is broader, being used for anything that is associated with the risks of using information technologies, whether they are theft, data leakage, espionage, among others, covering everything that information security and digital security do.

    To differentiate cybersecurity from digital security, the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have agreed to use the term “digital security” instead of “cybersecurity”. since “digital” is more familiar than “cyber” to the vast majority of the population, with banks and digital markets being part of the popular language, while a “cyber-bank”, for example, seems something from another world or from movies. of fiction.

    Threats

    Digital security tries its best to protect users from cyber threats. (Image: Playback/HD Store)

    Digital security exists to defend devices from various types of threats, which usually aim to obtaining personal information; or leaking company data. Generally, criminals make use of system vulnerabilities or human oversights to accomplish their thefts.

    The main threats responsible for cybercrime and data leaks are:

    Social engineering

    Social engineering is a technique used by cyber criminals to trick unsuspecting users into send confidential data, infect their computers with malware or open links to malicious websites.

    In cybercrime, these scams usually reach unsuspecting people or people without much experience in the virtual world. Victims can have everything from their data stolen to their computers infected with viruses, from phishing scams, digital traps that pass by trusted institutions to steal personal or financial information, such as passwords, mobile phone numbers and credit card data .

    Malware

    Malware is files made specifically to, when executed on a computer, harm or steal information from the machine. Often, in the process of infection, they even request permission from system administrators to access data, or in other cases they take advantage of vulnerabilities in a program to gain access to sensitive documents.

    There are different types of malware, with the main ones being:

    • Botnet: These are malware that infect specific devices, such as routers, and Internet of Things devices. Botnets receive remote commands for specific actions, which can be used for attacks, stealing data, etc;
    • Ransomware: Type of malware that “hijacks” victims’ confidential information, and requires ransom to unlock their access to users. It is also common for the data obtained in this type of scam to be exposed on the internet, if the victim refuses to pay the ransom;
    • Rootkit

      : Name given to a group of malicious programs designed to allow privileged access to a computer or a restricted area of ​​a system;

    • Spyware: Malware used to spy on the activity of infected computers without user consent of the machine;

    • Trojan Horse: The Horse of Trojan is software that simulates performing an activity, but in the background it is performing another action, usually harmful to the machine owner.

    How to have good digital security

    Two-factor authentication is a measure that greatly increases the protection of accounts and credentials. (Image: Reproduction/Google)

    Now that you know what digital security is and what are the main threats it fights, you are in time to learn how to have good protection on your devices.

    The main steps for good protection are as follows:

    • Install an antivirus solution: Antivirus solutions can detect threats before they install themselves on machines or mobile phones, increasing protection in cases where malicious files try to enter a device;

    • Beware of malicious websites and links

      : Beware of websites, emails and links with dubious provenance, as many cyber criminals use phishing tactics to induce the user to register and inform personal and banking data, and thus, steal them, or spread ransomware attacks;

    • Use strong passwords and change them periodically

      : Regularly change your passwords. access to personal and corporate emails, social networks and websites that have sensitive information. Also, use strong passwords with various types of characters or, if you feel better, even use a credential manager;

    • Use two-factor authentication: Authentication on two factors, when activated, asks the user to use a code sent to a cell phone or an email for login confirmation, thus increasing account security;

    • Do not use internet network without password: It is important that the Wi-Fi and wired networks that you will connect your devices to are protected for passwords, since open networks are likely to have malicious files that are just waiting for users to connect to break in and steal information;

    • Constantly backup data

      : Perform data backup frequently, so if your computer suffers a ransomware attack, for example, you can simply format the machine instead of being held hostage by cyber criminals.

    Source: PSafe

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    515460

    448559 515460

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
    1
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to Use Back Tap to Control iPhone by Gesture

    How to Use Back Tap to Control iPhone by Gesture

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of Elon Musk's underground road system may not be so safe; understand

    Elon Musk's underground road system may not be so safe; understand

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of US requires chip makers to provide confidential order data

    US requires chip makers to provide confidential order data

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of What is Metabolic Syndrome?

    What is Metabolic Syndrome?

    October 4, 2021
    Back to top button