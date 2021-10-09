after-all,-what-is-digital-security?

Much is said about cyber crimes and how good cyber security practices protect users from their occurrences. But for many, “digital security” is just a term used in these discussions. To better educate the population and make them better understand the protection processes of a virtual system, we prepared this article.

Digital security is the name given to all processes used to protect computers, networks, servers, programs and devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) against cyber attacks.

Information theft can cause enormous damage to victims, with cyber criminals being able to make purchases, take out loans or start businesses, all in the name of those affected. Digital security tries, through the use of tools that preserve the privacy of information and that also monitor and block possible threats that try to compromise systems, to reduce the occurrence of these types of digital crimes.

Differences between digital security, information security and cybersecurity Many people confuse digital security with information security and cybersecurity. In a way, the terms can be used in the same sense, but when looked at in depth, they have more specific uses. Information security is the area that seeks to keep electronic devices safe from illegal access and theft, based on well-defined access policies and strong authentication processes. It, in general, deals with 3 pillars: authenticity, integrity and availability of information. Digital security, on the other hand, is about protecting the devices where this information is stored. Finally, the term cybersecurity is broader, being used for anything that is associated with the risks of using information technologies, whether they are theft, data leakage, espionage, among others, covering everything that information security and digital security do. To differentiate cybersecurity from digital security, the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have agreed to use the term "digital security" instead of "cybersecurity". since "digital" is more familiar than "cyber" to the vast majority of the population, with banks and digital markets being part of the popular language, while a "cyber-bank", for example, seems something from another world or from movies. of fiction. Threats