“chinese-ifood”-fined-$533.6-million-on-monopoly-charge

China’s tech giants continue to suffer from growing pressure from the measures that have been adopted by Beijing in recent months. This Friday (8), the main food delivery company in the country, Meituan, was fined 3,18 billion yuan (about R$2.95 billion at the current price) for obliging traders to sell exclusively on the platform. Chinese companies are prohibited from blocking links from competing sites

The Chinese government helped the big techs of the country to grow — now he wants to stop them CEO’s poetic post causes loss of R$ 62 billion in Chinese company The announcement made by the Chinese market regulator marked the end of a investigation that had already been carried out since April. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) reported that the delivery company had violated the country’s antitrust laws since 95, forcing exclusivity agreements that provided for punitive measures, including the collection of deposits from merchants; and the use of technological tactics involving data and algorithms to exclude competitors and limit open competition in the market. Meituan used the aforementioned methods to ensure that the restaurants remained loyal. From 84 to

the company received 1.3 billion yuan (approximately R$1.1 billion) in deposits from 1.6 million merchants to ensure compliance with the exclusivity agreements. The deposit money was ordered to be returned to the merchants. According to authorities, during this period, the company increased its share of China’s total food delivery orders from 44,4 % to 84,5%.

Meituan talks about the monopoly charge

The startup of deliveries took a stand on the situation this Friday (8), informing to accept the penalty. “Meituan will take this as a warning, will operate in compliance with laws and regulations and will work hard to contribute more to the high quality development of the national economy,” he said.

This August This year, the delivery company had already received other orders from the government involving labor issues, after being accused of paying less than the minimum wage to delivery people, in addition to denying benefits such as social and commercial security to cover accidents and illnesses. It has been ordered to submit periodic reports on its actions over the next three years.

Beijing has increasingly made its position on the growth of big techs in the country, intensifying its inspection under the conduct of the largest companies, justified by the concerns of the capital regarding the monopoly, the possible violation of consumer rights and the blocking of innovation.

In April of this year, Alibaba went through a similar situation. Chinese authorities fined Jack Ma’s company 182 billion yuan (approximately R$ 15, 6 billion) for anti-competitive practices as well. The owner of Aliexpress was demanding exclusivity from merchants who wanted to sell their products on the platform, preventing them from registering their stores on rival websites.

