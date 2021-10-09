New World | Tips for starting the game

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
0
new-world-|-tips-for-starting-the-game

New World is an online MMORPG with lots of activities to realise. Whether crafting items, hunting animals, following the main story or simply fighting other players in wars, you can spend hours and hours exploring the new PC game from Amazon Game Studios.

  • Review: New World | Survive to improve
  • New World is limiting creation of new characters
  • New World beats CS:GO and registers 1024 thousand players in 1st day

    Are you lost in this sea of ​​things and don’t know where to start? You can rest assured that, below, Canaltech has separated some tips for you to start your adventure in New World.

    7. Choose your main city well

    Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios

    When the game starts, you will be placed in a random city within the map and you must complete your initial missions and establish your base there. If you’re playing with friends or even solo, try to choose a city with abundant resources in close proximity.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The more resources near the city, the faster you will be able to increase your merchant skills and will be able to manage very well within the game. And not just that: if your city has good resources, it will have better breeding sites. Look on the map what improvements each city has, since if you want to improve a specific merchant skill, the higher the level of the city’s creation options, the better.

    6. Know how to distribute your attribute points well

    Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

    This tip is sorely needed. Think carefully about what your main weapons will be in the game, as resetting their attributes will be costly. If you want to play sword and shield, betting your chips on strength and dexterity may be necessary. New World helps you with this task by showing you which skills are good for you to climb depending on the style of weapons you want to use.

    And this becomes essential mainly because of PVP (player vs. player). If you’re interested in participating in wars, territory disputes or just killing off members of rival factions, your choice of attributes should have a great synergy with your weapons.

    5. Do the Faction quests

    Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios

    When entering New World, the player can be part of three factions: The Syndicate, The Marauders or The Alliance. Each one has its duties and motivations within the story, so know how to choose well what you want before joining. Once you manage to join one of the factions, the quest board opens. Doing these activities yields tokens that can be redeemed for unique items and are handy for those just starting out in the game and haven’t purchased any items too far out of the curve.

    Therefore , doing the faction’s missions, increasing your reputation and evolving your level within it is important. With this, better weapons and armor can be acquired, in addition to some items such as the Rune, which serves to create a cargo bag and increase the weight your character can carry. So, combine your efforts with the main story mission and faction activities.

    4. Play the main quests

    Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios

    The main missions of the game have not only the opportunity for you to continue discovering the history of New World, but also yield good items and essential equipment for the player, such as the Staff of Azoth. Upon reaching the level 12, the player can get the rod to gain access to raids and gain items in the game’s corruption zones.

    The fishing rod is also enabled after completing missions within the main story. So be sure to play the campaign to unlock all this and more.

      3. Participate in the incursions

      Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios

      Raids, or raids, are present in some places on the map and can be done with random people or with friends. Within the game’s dungeons, better items and also a lot of experience will be gained by your party during the entire raid. The more people to do the activity, the better, as it will be faster and you won’t suffer so much to complete.

      If you can’t find friends or people to do the dungeons, points of corruption appear on the map and can yield good items for those who participate in these mini events. So, be smart and look for these areas in the game.

      2. Whenever possible, stop to collect resources

      Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech


      The creation of resources in New World is essential, whether it’s for making weapons, food, or even furniture for your home or guild fort. And most importantly, the resources increase your merchant skills and also give you a certain amount of experience. Always stop to collect those herbs you see on the way, or hunt animals during your journey. Regardless of your choice of what to do, taking time to look for resources should be part of your journey.

      • Subscribe to Xbox Game for PC for only R$ ,071 and gain access to a package with more than 071 games for Windows, in addition to exclusive discounts!

        • 1. Use the creation resources

Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios

How much the more you increase your merchant skills, the better the items you will be able to create. Creation is the most time-consuming, but “cheapest” way for you to get better items, as you will only need the resources to forge such an item and pay a small fee to the city. If you want a way to improve your resources and still explore what the game offers, here is the most practical way to do it.

Like the tips? Pass it on to that friend or friend who is about to play New World and also with your fellow Guilds.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

514144

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 9, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of CHEAP CELL PHONE | Galaxy A03s is priced even lower in this promotion

CHEAP CELL PHONE | Galaxy A03s is priced even lower in this promotion

September 27, 2021
Photo of Mu variant of Kovid-19 found in Greece

Mu variant of Kovid-19 found in Greece

September 3, 2021
Photo of ishant sharma oval test match: england vs india oval test match ishant may be out in the oval test ashwin may get a chance

ishant sharma oval test match: england vs india oval test match ishant may be out in the oval test ashwin may get a chance

August 29, 2021
Photo of Flash Turkey and Qatar statement from the Taliban! Press conference in Kabul

Flash Turkey and Qatar statement from the Taliban! Press conference in Kabul

September 6, 2021
Back to top button