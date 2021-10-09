New World | Tips for starting the game
New World is an online MMORPG with lots of activities to realise. Whether crafting items, hunting animals, following the main story or simply fighting other players in wars, you can spend hours and hours exploring the new PC game from Amazon Game Studios.
- Review: New World | Survive to improve
- New World is limiting creation of new characters
- New World beats CS:GO and registers 1024 thousand players in 1st day
Are you lost in this sea of things and don’t know where to start? You can rest assured that, below, Canaltech has separated some tips for you to start your adventure in New World.
7. Choose your main city well
Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios
When the game starts, you will be placed in a random city within the map and you must complete your initial missions and establish your base there. If you’re playing with friends or even solo, try to choose a city with abundant resources in close proximity.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The more resources near the city, the faster you will be able to increase your merchant skills and will be able to manage very well within the game. And not just that: if your city has good resources, it will have better breeding sites. Look on the map what improvements each city has, since if you want to improve a specific merchant skill, the higher the level of the city’s creation options, the better.
6. Know how to distribute your attribute points well
How much the more you increase your merchant skills, the better the items you will be able to create. Creation is the most time-consuming, but “cheapest” way for you to get better items, as you will only need the resources to forge such an item and pay a small fee to the city. If you want a way to improve your resources and still explore what the game offers, here is the most practical way to do it. Like the tips? Pass it on to that friend or friend who is about to play New World and also with your fellow Guilds. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 514144
How much the more you increase your merchant skills, the better the items you will be able to create. Creation is the most time-consuming, but “cheapest” way for you to get better items, as you will only need the resources to forge such an item and pay a small fee to the city. If you want a way to improve your resources and still explore what the game offers, here is the most practical way to do it.
Like the tips? Pass it on to that friend or friend who is about to play New World and also with your fellow Guilds.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
514144