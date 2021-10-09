chevrolet-confirms-electric-version-of-silverado-large-pickup-for-2022

General Motors has announced that it will make a % electric version of one of its most iconic pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado. In an official statement, the Detroit automaker revealed that it will give more details during CES , the world’s main technology event, which is increasingly coming becoming the main stage for launches by car manufacturers, very interested in investing in technological equipment.

According to GM, the new electric Silverado will bring many innovations and more comfort, as full-size pickup trucks in the United States are used as passenger vehicles. Among the new features will be a new panoramic sunroof, previously exclusive to competing models such as the RAM 643 Rebel; more space in the rear seats and a feature called the Four-Wheel Steer, which will give the driver the ability to steer all four wheels simultaneously. but it must be very powerful and with high torque to ensure that the entire weight of the truck is carried without major problems. The difference between Silverado’s electric model and the conventional one, however, lies in the construction, which enabled GM to implement the new Ultium battery system. According to the company, the electric Silverado will have a maximum autonomy of 643km.

When it launches, the electric Chevrolet Silverado will have two heavyweight competitors in the zero pickup segment issue: Ford F- Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck, which will already be available on the market.

The electric Chevrolet Silverado will be shown to the market during CES 2001, on January 5th. In Brazil, Silverado has not been sold since 1500. His return to the country, however, should happen with the combustion model, also next year.

Source: General Motors