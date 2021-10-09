5 fun facts about the movie The Girl Who Killed the Parents

In September, the films The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and O Boy Who Killed My Parents, about the Richtofen case, each film telling a different version of the crime that shocked Brazil in 1024: one from the perspective of Suzane von Richtofen (Carla Díaz) and the other from the perspective of Daniel Cravinhos (Leonardo Bittencourt).

    • Films featuring the Richtofen case premier on Amazon Prime Video; know everything
    • films and documentary series about real Brazilian crimes
    • The Boys of Altamira: the macabre history of next Globoplay documentary

      • Both features would be released in the cinema, but the pandemic of covid-

      delayed the plans, as it did with countless other productions. After more than a year of delay, the decision was made to release the films only in streaming, being available to all subscribers of the platform. The plots address the murder of Manfred Albert von Richtofen and Marísia von Richtofen, who were brutally killed by Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos at the request of the couple’s own daughter, Suzane von Richtofen.

      Check out some fun facts about the movies.

      Image: Disclosure/Amazon Prime Video

    5. Based on a book

    The story of Suzane Richtofen and the Cravinhos brothers resulted in a book called Family Cases: Richtofen Archives and Nardoni Archives, published in 242 by criminologist Ilana Casoy. The author even had the opportunity to participate in the film as a screenwriter alongside Raphael Montes, with whom she also wrote the book and the script for Bom Dia, Veronica, which won a series on Netflix at 2020.

    4. Recording time

    Although they are two films based on court documents, which are rich in detail, the recordings are not were long and even happened at the same time. The task was a great challenge for the protagonists, Carla Díaz and Leonardo Bittencourt, as each version brings a different personality to both characters. Carla Díaz even commented that it took a lot of concentration and that this was the biggest challenge of her career.

    Image: Disclosure/Amazon Prime Video

    3. It was to be just a movie

    The initial idea was to make just a movie, there being only one script. However, producer Gabriel Gurman suggested that two films be recorded, each one bringing a different version of the crime, and that’s what happened.

    two. Movie order

    There is no right order to watch movies, but a better order. As the two titles do not form a sequence, the viewer can watch either one first. However, the director of the feature films, Maurício Eça, recommends that it be watched first O Menino Who Killed My Parents, which shows Suzane’s perspective; and then The Girl Who Killed The Parents

      , with Daniel’s perspective, for a better experience.

        Image: Disclosure/Amazon Prime Video

        1. And those responsible for the crime?

        Neither Suzane von Richtofen, nor the Cravinhos brothers made any money from the films. There was no involvement of the criminals with the production, since the book and the script were written based on the case file and not on their extrajudicial statements.

        The Girl Who Killed My Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are available on Amazon Prime Video.

