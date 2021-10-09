How to use Firefox password manager on mobile

After the latest Firefox update (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS) , Mozilla’s mobile browser now has a native credential manager — in the past, this process was performed via the Lockwise add-on app.

Now, the new thing will make the autocomplete process as intuitive as the tools present in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. If you are interested in using the feature, check out below how to use Firefox password manager on mobile!

Before proceeding make sure your Firefox app is up to date. To do this, go to the "Settings" tab and tap "About Firefox".

Step 1: open the Firefox app and tap the “Three dots” on the right side of the navigation bar.

Open the Firefox app and tap the “Three dots” to the right of the toolbar navigation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: in the open menu, select “Settings”.

In the open menu, select “Settings” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: click on “Accounts and passwords” .

Click on “Accounts and passwords” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: on the next tab, tap “Saved Accounts”.

Tap “Saved Accounts” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: Once this is done, you will be able to view all the credentials stored in the browser. To add one more, click on “Add account” and enter your cell phone password.

See which passwords are saved and click “Add Account” to save new credentials (Photo: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: fill in the fields “Site”, “Username” and “Password “. Once this step is completed, tap the “Confirm” icon in the upper right corner to save the account.

Fill in the fields indicated and tap the “Confirm” icon (Photo: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: to edit or delete any saved account, open it and tap the “ Three dots” in the upper right corner. You can also use this tab to view or copy any stored password or username.

To edit or delete an account, just access it and click on the “Three dots” (Photo: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8: done that, when accessing a website, your credentials will be stored and can be filled in automatically.


Once this is done, when accessing the sites, the browser will offer the autocomplete option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can use Firefox password manager on mobile.

