google-will-send-10,000-physical-security-keys-to-high-risk-users

Google, in an effort to further protect users of its services who are considered to be at high risk, has announced that it will be distributing 10 thousand Titan physical security keys, worldwide, by the end of 2020. The move comes shortly after the company revealed that 14 1,000 Gmail accounts were targeted by a virtual Russian attack .

For Google, users considered to be at high risk are people who, by profession or popularity, are more likely to suffer attempted cybercrime. Journalists, activists and official government workers are some of the examples of occupations that, for the tech giant, criminals may want to attack more often.

The tech giant’s initiative, in total , will distribute 14 one thousand Titan security keys to users around the world. These devices serve as an alternative to traditional two-step protection systems, with the difference being that, instead of entering the authentication code or confirming a login via the mobile screen, simply plug in the key to prove identity.