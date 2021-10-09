Google will send 10,000 physical security keys to high-risk users

October 9, 2021
1
Google, in an effort to further protect users of its services who are considered to be at high risk, has announced that it will be distributing 10 thousand Titan physical security keys, worldwide, by the end of 2020. The move comes shortly after the company revealed that 14 1,000 Gmail accounts were targeted by a virtual Russian attack .

    • For Google, users considered to be at high risk are people who, by profession or popularity, are more likely to suffer attempted cybercrime. Journalists, activists and official government workers are some of the examples of occupations that, for the tech giant, criminals may want to attack more often.

    The tech giant’s initiative, in total , will distribute 14 one thousand Titan security keys to users around the world. These devices serve as an alternative to traditional two-step protection systems, with the difference being that, instead of entering the authentication code or confirming a login via the mobile screen, simply plug in the key to prove identity.

    The two Titan models available on the market. (Image: Disclosure/Google)

    On August, Google announced two new models of the Titan security key, one with a USB-A connection and the other with a USB-C. Both can also authenticate users from NFC connections, ie by proximity. The company has not disclosed which of these two models will be distributed free of charge in the initiative.

    In addition to the keys, Google is also working to get more people to start using the Advanced Protection Program (PPA) in their bills. The Advanced Protection Program is free and was developed by the technology giant to protect the accounts of highly visible users, who are more likely to be targets of cyber attacks. In addition, the PPA is constantly updated with security measures against new emerging threats.

    Partnership for the distribution of Titan keys486484

    The initiative to distribute the 14 thousand security keys to users High-risk is being carried out by Google in partnership with organizations around the world, such as the Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), which was created with the aim of raising awareness. about serious problems in the political systems of different nations. The tech giant has previously worked in conjunction with IFES, distributing Titan security keys to members of the organization working in the Middle East or other areas where there is a risk of human rights violations.

    Another organization that will help Google distribute the keys is Defending Digital Campaigns. Both companies had also already worked together, during the US presidential election of 2020, to distribute security keys for more of 46 high-risk candidate campaigns.

    The UN Women (United Nations Women, in free translation) has also joined Google in the initiative, with the tech giant offering security seminars to various divisions of the organization around the planet, which support women, who, because of their positions, run faster. risk of being the target of digital crimes, as journalists, activists, politicians and managers in the business world.

    Source: Google, Techradar

