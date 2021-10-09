microsoft-will-disable-macro-display-in-excel-to-prevent-cyber-attacks

Microsoft announced this week that it will disable, by default, the display of XLM-type macros in Excel for Office business users 365. The measure comes as a way to combat cybercriminal attacks and encourage the use of the resource in its VBA format, which has checks and other safeguards that guarantee its security and protect against remote code display.

Among phishing attacks, the use of macros from Office documents has been a preferred vector for crooks, that disguise their offenses as spreadsheets, invoices and other documents supposedly sent by partners or customers. From there, campaigns are launched that can lead to data and credentials theft, installation of malware on computers or servers; and, in the main danger of the present time, ransomware scams.

The change takes place this October, initially for users of the insider program, and must be completed for all Excel users by mid-December. As of the update, the change becomes the default for new software installations, with the XLM macro display having to be enabled directly by clients or administrators, from application policies.