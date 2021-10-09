How to choose who can see your Stories on Instagram
Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) has the function “Close Friends” (Close Friends), which allows you to create groups with people you trust so that only them visualize what you post in Stories.
Recently, Instagram got an update that makes the Close Friends feature even more personalized: it’s “Selected People”, where you can choose which users, one to one, they will be able to see the content you post. Here’s how it works.
How Instagram’s Featured People feature works
Because yeah, it might seem confusing. After all, if Close Friends already exists, why have a functionality along the same lines? It turns out that Selected People is a more thorough way to limit who can view your Stories on Instagram. It also helps to give you more control when managing and choosing your “spectators”.
This applies for every Stories. That is, you can select, include or exclude person by person within the new role. It’s a little different Close Friends, which only allows you to share Stories with pre-defined groups that cannot be changed.
In addition, it is important to note that the feature has not been released to all users, as it is still on trial. So, if it hasn’t appeared yet, make sure the Instagram app is updated to the latest version or wait until the function becomes available for you.
How to choose who can see your Stories on Instagram
Step 1:
open Instagram and tap the circle with your photo on the home screen to create a new Stories. You can also use the "plus" button (+) in the upper right corner.
open Instagram and tap the circle with your photo on the home screen to create a new Stories. You can also use the “plus” button (+) in the upper right corner.
On the Instagram home screen , go to the option to create a new Stories (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: with the selected people, tap the “Share” button.
After selecting all the people you want on your list from friends, just tap the “Share” button (Screenshot: Kris Gaiato/Canaltech)
Ready! Only those included in your Selected People list will be able to see what you post on your Instagram Stories.
Did you like this article?
