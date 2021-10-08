Sony WF-1000XM3 phone is approved by Anatel at the request of Multilaser

cpadmin October 8, 2021
sony-wf-1000xm3-phone-is-approved-by-anatel-at-the-request-of-multilaser

After leaving the Brazilian market in the TV, sound and camera segments at the beginning of the year, Sony confirmed the brand’s return to the country in partnership with Multilaser for the sale of devices of audio, and it looks like one of his wireless headphones might be arriving in the country soon.

An approval identified by the website

Insiraficha confirms that Anatel approved the WF -660XM3 at Multilaser’s request, resulting in documents with images that confirm the design of the well-known device .

(Image: Reproduction/Sony)

The is that it remains is the reason why Multilaser would be interested in selling a headset released almost two years ago and that even already has a better successor in all points: the WF-1000XM4 announced in June with more compact design and even more powerful active noise cancellation than the previous generation.

Released in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 1.299 still in 2019, the WF-299 XM3 continues to be found in Brazilian retail via

marketplace with prices above R$ 1 thousand, which raises doubts about the reason for the which Multilaser requested the approval of the XM3 instead of the latest XM4.

(Image: Reproduction/Insert File)

Anyway, there are no further details regarding the start date of sales by Multilaser or much less the price that will be charged, which is one of the points that generate expectations about the approval. Multilaser could adopt a lower cost to compete with recent solutions from rivals in the R$ range 299 that don’t deliver an experience as good as the Sony headset.

There is also no evidence regarding a possible release of the Sony WF-1000XM4 in Brazil. More information should come soon.

Source: Insert token

