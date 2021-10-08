Sony WF-1000XM3 phone is approved by Anatel at the request of Multilaser
After leaving the Brazilian market in the TV, sound and camera segments at the beginning of the year, Sony confirmed the brand’s return to the country in partnership with Multilaser for the sale of devices of audio, and it looks like one of his wireless headphones might be arriving in the country soon.
An approval identified by the website
(Image: Reproduction/Insert File)
Anyway, there are no further details regarding the start date of sales by Multilaser or much less the price that will be charged, which is one of the points that generate expectations about the approval. Multilaser could adopt a lower cost to compete with recent solutions from rivals in the R$ range 299 that don’t deliver an experience as good as the Sony headset.
There is also no evidence regarding a possible release of the Sony WF-1000XM4 in Brazil. More information should come soon.
