Round 6 | Tennis brand used in series sees demand and online sales explode

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
1
round-6-|-tennis-brand-used-in-series-sees-demand-and-online-sales-explode

On the verge of becoming the most watched series on Netflix worldwide, Round 6 has been buzzing since its release . Despite bringing a heavy story of a deadly game with children’s play, people are getting more and more inspired by the production.

  • Round 6 | What is the Netflix series that everyone is watching?
  • Round 6 got over 10 years in development, says creator
  • Round 6 can be to become the most watched series in the history of Netflix
  • Round 6 | Netflix is ​​looking for the “right structure” for a 2nd season

In the plot, guests to participate in the game use green uniforms and a very characteristic white sneaker, the one in the “slip-on” format, without laces. And the success of production is starting to reflect on this type of product: the shoe brand, Vans, saw an increase in sales of the model, registering growth of 7.97% since the series aired on Netflix. In addition, there was an increase of 97% in searches for footwear online.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

  • Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,90 per month, with free trial by 30 days. What are you waiting for?

    • The South Korean series tells the story of people who urgently need money and decide to play a game to become billionaires. However, only when the competition starts do they discover that it is a matter of life and death.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    If Round 6

      continues the popularity up there, it won’t be difficult to find people dressed as characters in the plot on Halloween and, why not, also in the next Carnival.

      Source: Variety

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Chery QQ's competitor electric car wins even cheaper version

    Chery QQ's competitor electric car wins even cheaper version

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of Health Gyro: dogs that detect covid; young man with USB cable stuck in his penis

    Health Gyro: dogs that detect covid; young man with USB cable stuck in his penis

    September 26, 2021
    Photo of Brazilian educational institutions suffer 377 digital attacks every week

    Brazilian educational institutions suffer 377 digital attacks every week

    August 24, 2021
    Photo of james anderson vs kohli: what did virat kohli do on the wicket

    james anderson vs kohli: what did virat kohli do on the wicket

    September 2, 2021
    Back to top button