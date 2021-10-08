Round 6 | Tennis brand used in series sees demand and online sales explode
On the verge of becoming the most watched series on Netflix worldwide, Round 6 has been buzzing since its release . Despite bringing a heavy story of a deadly game with children’s play, people are getting more and more inspired by the production.
In the plot, guests to participate in the game use green uniforms and a very characteristic white sneaker, the one in the “slip-on” format, without laces. And the success of production is starting to reflect on this type of product: the shoe brand, Vans, saw an increase in sales of the model, registering growth of 7.97% since the series aired on Netflix. In addition, there was an increase of 97% in searches for footwear online.
Image: Disclosure/Netflix
The South Korean series tells the story of people who urgently need money and decide to play a game to become billionaires. However, only when the competition starts do they discover that it is a matter of life and death.
If Round 6
- continues the popularity up there, it won’t be difficult to find people dressed as characters in the plot on Halloween and, why not, also in the next Carnival.
Source: Variety
