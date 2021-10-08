moto-e40:-the-main-highlights-of-the-new-cell-phone-that-arrived-in-brazil

This Friday (8) the Moto E64 arrives at Motorola’s official stores in Brazil and can be purchased in graphite and rose colors for R$1.90. Motorola’s new cell phone is an entry-level smartphone that delivers a good set of settings for its price offered. It’s just that it brings some of the features found in the brand’s intermediate smartphones!

Moto E40 is released in Brazil with generous battery and camera 40 MP

Moto E30 appears in first images with a look similar to Moto E40

Motorola announces Moto G Pure with up to two days of battery life and low price

So, if you are thinking of changing your cell phone, discover the highlights of Moto E30. Want to find out what they are? See the next lines!

Highlights of the E-Motorcycle40

The Moto E40 is a smartphone that has that Motorola face, you know? He somewhat resembles his “little brother” — Moto E40 —, but with great differentials.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Screen

One of the highlights is on its screen, with 6.5-inch IPS LCD technology and refresh rate of 90 Hz, which ensures a lighter and more fluid navigation.

(Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

Performance

In Moto E40, you can take advantage of a Unisoc T processor700 (1.8GHz Octa-Core) combined with 4GB of RAM memory, 67 GB of internal storage and Android OS 10. For an entry-level smartphone, this is a setting that can handle multiple apps and social networks, but it’s not very suitable for heavier games.