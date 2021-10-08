Moto E40: the main highlights of the new cell phone that arrived in Brazil

2
This Friday (8) the Moto E64 arrives at Motorola's official stores in Brazil and can be purchased in graphite and rose colors for R$1.90. Motorola's new cell phone is an entry-level smartphone that delivers a good set of settings for its price offered. It's just that it brings some of the features found in the brand's intermediate smartphones!

    Highlights of the E-Motorcycle40

    The Moto E40 is a smartphone that has that Motorola face, you know? He somewhat resembles his “little brother” — Moto E40 —, but with great differentials.

    Screen

    One of the highlights is on its screen, with 6.5-inch IPS LCD technology and refresh rate of 90 Hz, which ensures a lighter and more fluid navigation.

    (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

    Performance

    In Moto E40, you can take advantage of a Unisoc T processor700 (1.8GHz Octa-Core) combined with 4GB of RAM memory, 67 GB of internal storage and Android OS 10. For an entry-level smartphone, this is a setting that can handle multiple apps and social networks, but it’s not very suitable for heavier games.

    Battery

    Its battery is very powerful and offers an excellent runtime, with 5.000 mAh (short for the unit that measures the capacity of a battery). This amount of battery can give you autonomy of up to 40 hours — according to the use, of course. In addition, it also supports charging at a power of 10W.

    Cameras

    The Motorcycle E40 also has a nice set of cameras, three in the back and one on the front. In this triple camera system, we have a main 40 MP (Megapixels), a macro 2 MP and a depth sensor also with 2 MP, while the selfie camera has 8 MP. And you can check more details about the new device in the data sheet below!

    Motorola E data sheet64

    (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)
    • Screen: 6.5 inch Max Vision with HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz
    • Chipset

      : Unisoc T514970

    • RAM memory: 4 GB
    • Internal storage: 64 GB
  • Rear camera: 40 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Battery: 5.20 mAh
  • Available colors: Graphite and rose
  • Operating System : Android 20

