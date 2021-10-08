LoL | “It won't be our last time on Worlds,” says Jojo of RED Canids

RED Canids Kalunga unfortunately said goodbye to the League of Legends Worlds this Friday (8). Right after the series against PEACE, which lost 3 to 2, Canaltech was able to talk a little with the support from Brazilian team Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme on the series and the pack’s participation in Worlds 2021.

    • This was not the first time that RED Canids faced off against PEACE in the competition, having played against the Oceania team the day before (7). We talked about how the team was preparing for the series, since, according to Alexandre “Titan” Lima, the team’s shooter, they used the match to understand the opponent. “Basically, yesterday after the game was over, we started watching the games and who on the team they allocated resources to. Jojo.

    In the series, despite having taken on dramatic proportions in the last game of the day, RED Canids sought a way to turn the key and advance in the competition. One of the main doubts of both the CBLOL analysis table and those who watched the match was the choice of putting Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz with champion Kennen, something different from the toplaner’s playing style.

    Guigo is known for playing with champion fighters, so we asked Jojo about the situation: “We see Kennen as one of the strongest choices of Top in the He does everything very well, manages to put a lot of pressure on other opponents and participates very well in group fights.” For him, the character was a comfortable choice for the team, but it didn’t work out so well in the first games, forcing the Brazilian group to adapt in the middle of the series.

    Image: Playback/Riot Games

    Another situation that was pointed out during the series was the strength of the character Leona. Played in the support position, the champion is one of the top picks at the moment at the Worlds. During MD5, the character only lost in the last game, which decreed the defeat of the Brazilian team. With Leona being so strong throughout the Worlds and in the series, we questioned the decision not to prioritize support in the champion picks. “I think maybe it took us a little while to recognize that Leona’s choice was very valuable in this series, and by the time we realized that, it was too late.” Jojo also commented on how it might have been better to blindly catch the champion: “They didn’t have much response to choice and we would probably have more relaxed games.”

      • During the fourth game of the series, player Adriano “Avenger” Perassoli entered the game, replacing Daniel “Grevthar” Xavier. Avenger hasn’t played in a RED Canids match since the CBLOL qualifiers, which could raise some suspicions for outsiders. But, according to Jojo, the presence of the middle lane player was essential. “Avenger came in to give the team a new lease of life. We were a bit down, and as he was there watching all the games, he knew where we were making mistakes and where we needed to improve.” Support completes saying that the function of improving the pace of the team was fulfilled by midlaner.

      The fifth game started disastrous for Brazilian players. In an attempt to respond to the Oceania team’s invasion of the Wolves Jungle, RED ended up giving up kills too early, which ended up causing the snowball effect, when a team gains a very large advantage and cannot have an immediate reversal . However, RED did not appear to be let down and sought to try to reverse PEACE’s advantage. According to Jojo, the composition of the team could have favored this turnaround. “We knew we had a composition that could outgrow theirs and we stuck to that. We let things get a little out of hand and after that we tried to create even though we were way behind.” Jojo reports that the team had to race against the clock, as they wouldn’t have time to grow in the match as much as they needed to.

      Image: Play/Riot Games

      In the end, for support, the overall balance of the competition is that the Pack had a lot more to show. “We had a lot of confidence that we would make it to the Group Stage, we didn’t expect that and I think it’s something that will hurt for a while,” said Jojo, who also commented that he’s sure the Pack will soon return to the World. “To be honest, I don’t think this is the last time we’re coming to the Worlds. I think we’re going to appear more often, either as a team or individually. We know how much everyone here wants this, no just being here, like moving on to the Group Phase. So each of us will do whatever it takes to get back as soon as possible.”

      With one win and three losses, RED Canids says goodbye to the World Cup after losing to PEACE in a best of 5. Now, for the team, all that’s left is to wait for CBLOL’s return in 2022. On the other hand, PEACE plays this Saturday (9) against Cloud 9, trying to keep alive the dream of going to the World Cup Group Stage.

