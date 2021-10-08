LoL | “It won't be our last time on Worlds,” says Jojo of RED Canids

RED Canids Kalunga unfortunately said goodbye to the League of Legends Worlds this Friday (8). Right after the series against PEACE, which lost 3 to 2, Canaltech was able to talk a little with the support from Brazilian team Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme on the series and the pack’s participation in Worlds 2021.

This was not the first time that RED Canids faced off against PEACE in the competition, having played against the Oceania team the day before (7). We talked about how the team was preparing for the series, since, according to Alexandre “Titan” Lima, the team’s shooter, they used the match to understand the opponent. “Basically, yesterday after the game was over, we started watching the games and who on the team they allocated resources to. Jojo.

In the series, despite having taken on dramatic proportions in the last game of the day, RED Canids sought a way to turn the key and advance in the competition. One of the main doubts of both the CBLOL analysis table and those who watched the match was the choice of putting Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz with champion Kennen, something different from the toplaner’s playing style.

Guigo is known for playing with champion fighters, so we asked Jojo about the situation: “We see Kennen as one of the strongest choices of Top in the He does everything very well, manages to put a lot of pressure on other opponents and participates very well in group fights.” For him, the character was a comfortable choice for the team, but it didn’t work out so well in the first games, forcing the Brazilian group to adapt in the middle of the series.