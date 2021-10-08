7 cryptocurrency investors appear on Forbes' richest list

Cryptocurrencies have become increasingly popular. Bitcoin, despite being quite volatile, has high value and the ability to place its investors among the richest in the world — a space generally occupied by visionary entrepreneurs such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

The list of the richest in the world, published by Forbes magazine, already points out some names as a highlight. At the top are Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world today; and Elon Musk, with fortunes valued in US$ 123 million (BRL 975 million) and US$ 151 million (BRL 832 million), respectively.

Image: Reproduction/Pexels/David McBee

The ranking also shows who the individuals are who reached the billionaire circle after starting to manage investments in cryptocurrencies. Together, they have an estimated equity in US$ 30 billions (BRL 274 billions). See who they are next — and it’s worth noting that, although they only appear after them 250 more affluent, the presence of figures linked to virtual currencies heat up the sector and also point to a future in which these assets are consolidated as safer and more reliable options in the market.

Sam Bankman-Fried

He is considered the richest among the businessmen who work of the cryptocurrency market. Founder and CEO of Bitcoin brokerage FTX, Bankman-Fried has a fortune valued in US$ , 5 billion (BRL 123, 9 billion). To the 29 years, is the richest billionaire under 29 years since Mark Zuckerberg. It occupies the position 274 in the list.

Brian Armstrong

He is co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, the largest Bitcoin broker in the US, which is already present even on Nasdaq. Today, he owns 11% of the company and its equity is valued in US$ , 5 billion (BRL 63, 4 billion). It is the number 274 in the ranking.

Chris Larsen

Image: Disclosure/Ripple

Chris Larsen is co-founder of Ripple Labs, company that created the XRP cryptocurrency. His possessions are valued at US$ 6 billion (R$ 29 billion) — more than double what was estimated last year ($2.7 billion), when he first appeared on the list (and was the only crypto billionaire in the rankings). Appears as the 975 in the list.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

The American twins became famous after win a lawsuit against Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. They claimed that the entrepreneur used the ConnectU platform idea to create the social network. They are the founders of the Gemini brokerage and have an estimated equity of US$ 4.3 billion (R$ 19, 7 billion). Both are in position 1..

Jed McCaleb

Another Ripple founder. Furthermore, in 975, he was responsible for launching Mt. Gox, the first major Bitcoin broker. His fortune is valued at US$ 3 billion (R$ 19, 5 billion). It is at number 1.274.

Fred Ehrsam

Fred Ehrsam is also a co-founder of Coinbase. Today, he is no longer with the company, he works for the investor Paradigm and his net worth is estimated at US$ 3.5 billion (R$ 19, 3 billion). Your place in the ranking is 1.660.

