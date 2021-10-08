serial-killer-that-inspired-zodiac-movie-may-have-been-identified-in-the-us

The group of researchers also says that a note in one of the letters sent by the criminal revealed his full name, but they were removed to show an alternate message, his famous cryptograms. In addition, photos of Gary show facial markings similar to the sketch created by the police based on testimonies by survivors. The document with the possible discovery also says that Gary Frances Poste was responsible for another murder, in Riverside County, with Cheri Jo Bates as a victim. Investigators also believe that the total number of deaths caused by the killer amounts to 30, even though the police have confirmed only five.

Comparison of the sketch with a photo of the possible serial killer at the time (Image: Reproduction/The Case Breakers)

The verified information says that Poste would be an Air Force veteran from the US who worked painting houses. A neighbor of the criminal says that she learned to shoot with him, that he was a controlling and abusive man with his wife. Attempts were made to contact the possible serial killer’s relatives, but there was no response. Until the San Francisco police respond to the investigation, the case remains officially unresolved.

