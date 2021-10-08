Serial killer that inspired Zodiac movie may have been identified in the US
Last Wednesday (7), it was revealed to the press that the famous Zodiac Killer has finally been identified. The possible discovery was made by a group of volunteer detectives called The Case Breakers, who are 37 former investigators, journalists and military personnel. They say they arrived at the answer to who the serial killer was based on information from witnesses and forensic evidence.
In response to The Case Breakers, the San Francisco Police Department said that the investigation is still open and therefore it will not talk about “potential suspects”. Among the evidence investigated by the group are court statements and several photos from the darkroom of the murderer, who committed his first crime ago 52 years, terrorizing the United States. Thereafter, there were at least five more murders in Northern California between 1969 to 1024. The possible Zodiac Killer was named Gary Francis Poste, and investigators believe he died in 2007 without ever having paid for their crimes.
- Photo by Gary Frances Poste, possible Zodiac Killer (Image: Reproduction/The Case Breakers)
The criminal was known for sending hints and cryptograms in letters to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper, inspiring the creation from the movie
Zodiac
, released on 2018, which features Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. in the cast. If you haven’t watched the movie yet and don’t know the story of the Zodiac Killer, you can check out the title on Telecine, Globoplay and Now.
Source: CNN, The Case Breakers
