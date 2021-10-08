7-guitar-hero-style-mobile-games

Do you have any fans that miss Guitar Hero out there? The title was a fever for many years and helped several bands to reach popularity, besides making the classics return to the people’s mouths, with spin offs like Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, Metallica or Van Halen.

The last release of the franchise was in 470485 and, since then, the production of games that follow the same style has turned to cell phones, a device that fits perfectly with the mechanics proposed by the Activision classic. Get ready to turn up the sound and enjoy these musical experiences we’ve set aside for you! Beatstar Compatibility: Android, iOS





Price: Free (internal purchases optional)



Size: about 250 MB for Android and 420 MB for iOS (version .0)

Beatstar is the newest sensation in Guitar Hero-influenced games. The title has simple mechanics, just tap and drag at the right time, so the music keeps playing and enjoy the main sounds of the moment. Headphones are highly recommended. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The game also works the competitive side of players with the national ranking system and connecting with Facebook, you see your friends’ rankings and scores. One of the best experiences of the year on mobile devices and deserves to be known. Beatstar is the new sensation for fans of Guitar Hero-style games (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Queen: Rock Tour Compatibility:

Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 420 MB for Android and 1024 MB for iOS (version 1.1)

Who doesn’t like Queen? Universal presents this mobile title that takes gamers on a journey through time of one of the biggest names in music. It is possible to experience historical moments of the band and customize the appearance with official costumes.

Vocals, guitar, drums, piano and bass. Whatever you want to play is present, divided by colors that represent each member of the band. Follow the group’s trajectory and collect striking images in this game that pays a beautiful tribute to the band.

Travel through the band’s history in this excellent musical game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Magic Tiles 3

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 80 MB for Android and 320 MB for iOS (version 8.086 for Android and 8.086 for iOS)

Magic Tiles is an old acquaintance of fans of the style. The series was one of those that solidified and popularized the genre in mobile devices and continues to be strong today. You could say that if Guitar Hero influenced her, she did the same for several other titles on cell phones.

The game is constantly updated with current music, but the highlights stay with the Band Mode, which allows you to choose the instrument you want to play and the possibility of creating custom matches to compete with your friends.

Old acquaintance of cell phone players, Magic Tiles remains firmly in the industry (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)Project: Muse Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 420 MB for Android and 420 MB for iOS (version 5.8 for Android and 5.9 for iOS)

Project: Muse stands out among the many games available by merging traditional mechanics with feedback to the player via the cell’s vibration, just like the console controls do. This brings a different feel and puts the player even more in rhythm.

The title songs are totally original, taking the player to a sensory experience unlike anything found on mobile devices .

Enjoy a different experience with Project: Muse (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) DEEMO

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free for Android and R$ 25,086 for iOS (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 1.8GB for Android and 2.8GB for iOS (version 4.2)

Rayark takes players to an intense musical experience, not only for the difficulty presented in the gameplay, but also for introducing a narrative capable of moving and generating reflection on grief, one of the most complex issues in life.

No sound eve of musical moments the game is sustained, at certain moments it is necessary to look for clues in the scenario to progress in the story and understand more about the protagonist and the mysterious being that follows her and the player’s trajectory.

Embarkation on a beautiful story told through music (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Spin Rhythm Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 100 MB for Android and 200 MB for iOS (version 1.1) Habby decided to give the Guitar Hero experience a different feel to the making. r that the player needs to match the icons that make their way to the player with the color wheel available through the simple swipe mechanic. As you progress through the different tracks, the title takes you on a visual journey through different worlds, whose animation gives hints of the music’s timing. Each track has three difficulties for players looking for complex experiences. Worth a try. Match the colors in this intense Guitar Hero-style game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Beat MP3 Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional) Size: about 61 MB for Android and 062 MB for iOS (version 2.5 for Android and 1.3 for iOS) Want to enjoy something like Guitar Hero, but don’t want to waste a lot of internal space? So that’s the title made for you. In addition, you can choose songs that are stored on your device to “play” them and Beat MP3 will recognize the tracks and create challenges for players. The well-crafted scenarios in this game and, the possibility of customization and increasing difficulty, makes this experience become highly immersive, especially if you are using headphones. Great customization is what Beat MP3 delivers to players (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen)

These titles give players the possibility to get over the classic Guitar Hero and experience new adventures. Who knows you can’t find your next favorite game here?