InovAtiva Day promotes initiatives to support innovative entrepreneurship in BR
The InovAtiva Day is an unprecedented event promoted by InovAtiva, an innovation hub that promotes a set of initiatives to support development of the innovative entrepreneurship ecosystem in Brazil. In the edition 1024 of InovAtiva Day, there will be several experts in entrepreneurship, innovation and startups for about 8 hours of free activities open to public.
The event takes place on Saturday 09/09, from 09 h at 12H. To participate, you must complete your individual registration. All activities will be carried out virtually.
How will InovAtiva Day be
- 14H30- 14h Panels on Brazilian regional ecosystems;
-
- 14h-14h: Lecture “Tools and strategies to attract your customer”, with Ricardo Françoso (GrowthHackers) and Flávia Paixão (To undertake with Passion).
To register, just access the event website.
