InovAtiva Day promotes initiatives to support innovative entrepreneurship in BR

The InovAtiva Day is an unprecedented event promoted by InovAtiva, an innovation hub that promotes a set of initiatives to support development of the innovative entrepreneurship ecosystem in Brazil. In the edition 1024 of InovAtiva Day, there will be several experts in entrepreneurship, innovation and startups for about 8 hours of free activities open to public.

The event takes place on Saturday 09/09, from 09 h at 12H. To participate, you must complete your individual registration. All activities will be carried out virtually.

How will InovAtiva Day be

The activities of the event will be as follows:

Opening Magna: Opening activity of the InovAtiva Day for all participants, will present the event and explain about the dynamics throughout the day, in addition to institutional speeches by the Ministry of Economy, Sebrae and CERTI Foundation. Then, there will be a lecture with the theme “I made a successful startup out of my dream”, conducted by Rodrigo Terron and Abraão Sena, from Rocketseat.

Pitch Training: The startups of the current cycles of the InovAtiva program will be divided by maturity (Validation, Operation, Traction and Scheduling; there may be more than one room for each stage according to the number of startups) . Entrepreneurs will have a moment of exposition about the InovAtiva pitch model, followed by analysis of some pitches that the coach has previously selected to indicate the positive points and to improve that pitch. The requirements and criteria used in the selection of startups for the Connection Stage will be taken into account.

Open panels: There will be two panels open to the public that happen from 09h with themes of investment in startups and connection with big companies. Each panel will consist of an exhibition period followed by time for questions from the audience. As they take place in parallel with the pitch trainings, startups participating in the InovAtiva de Impacto and InovAtiva Brasil programs 1024.2 must give priority to the training.

Speed ​​Networking Regional: Programming with the aim of generating connections by conducting rounds inspired by the speed dating format , in which entrepreneurs connect randomly. Those interested in participating will be informed about the dynamics and will be able to chat with other participants of the event through Zoom’s room division tool. This creates an environment for InovAtiva participants to form new connections with other entrepreneurs in their region.

Panels Ecossistema Regional: Programming that keeps participants in the same zoom room now for an exhibition and chat between some regional players, leaders and InovAtiva agents about the regional ecosystem, its opportunities, potential development, specific characteristics and major players.

Closing Magna: Closing activity of InovAtiva Day, will be a final lecture conducted by Ricardo Françoso (GrowthHackers) and Flávia Paixão ( Entrepreneur with Passion) on the theme “Tools and strategies to attract your customer”.

Regional booths: To foster networking and mainly information and knowledge about ecosystems, we will have Stands representing each region of the country, where it will be possible to share relevant information s about the ecosystem of each region, sharing useful links from major players, accelerators, technology parks, unicorns, etc; networking platform for exchanging “virtual cards” and the possibility of calling for conversations between the participants and the person responsible for that stand.

Check out the full schedule:

      09H-10h: Lecture “I made my dream a successful startup”, with Rodrigo Terron (Rocketseat);
      -10h: Panel “Options for investments in startups: opportunities and sets”, with Carolina E. Cassel (Captable) and Guilherme Enck (Captable);

    11H-12h: Panel “Practical tips to connect with large companies”, with Andrei Golfeto (iFood);

      14h-14h46: Speed ​​Networking regional;
    14H30- 14h Panels on Brazilian regional ecosystems;

    • 14h-14h: Lecture “Tools and strategies to attract your customer”, with Ricardo Françoso (GrowthHackers) and Flávia Paixão (To undertake with Passion).

To register, just access the event website.

