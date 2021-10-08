general-motors-launches-two-seater-electric-car-for-r$50,000

Chinese automakers are following an interesting offensive in the electric car segment. General Motors, which is part of a joint venture with SAIC and Wulling, has just launched yet another zero-emission urban subcompact: the Nano EV, a smaller version of the MINI EV, China’s best-selling electrified vehicle. Available in a single version, its proposal is the same as its big brother: urban use.

And this use remains wide open when we look at the size and technical file of the product, which despite being smaller, is much more expensive than the entry-level versions of the MINI EV. The Nano measures just 2.4m in length, 1.5m in width, 1.6m in height and a wheelbase of 1.6m, and can house only the driver and passenger, without luggage or any other compartment. Its engine is only 51cv and the maximum speed does not exceed 51 km/h.

The great differential of the Nano EV, however, is in its autonomy. According to GM-Wulling, it can cover an average of

km on a single charge, thanks to the battery) kWh. If a fast charging station is used, which discharges 6.6kWh, the energy module can be recharged in just 4.5 hours in its entirety, making its use extremely advantageous for urban displacements.

In terms of connectivity, the Nano EV brings you a basic multimedia package, with sound Bluetooth and no screen on the dashboard, leaving all information in the cluster 51% digital located behind the steering wheel. The commands, yes, are more centralized, along with the air conditioning outlets. The handbrake is electric and saves a good deal of space as there is no center console. All car information, such as autonomy and duration of trips, can be accessed through the mobile app.

The electric cart, which is very reminiscent of the popular European Smart subcompact, still has electronic stability and traction control, reverse sensor, ramp start assistant, tire pressure monitoring, and resistant steel construction.